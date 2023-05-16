Aug. 16
Parkview at Kell in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 17
Archer vs. North Forsyth at West Forsyth in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Berkmar at Lakeside-DeKalb
Aug. 18
Central Gwinnett at Discovery
Chestatee at Hebron Christian
Collins Hill vs. TBA at Milton in Freedom Bowl
Meadowcreek at Greater Atlanta Christian
M.L. King at Duluth
Mountain View at Shiloh
Providence Christian at St. Francis
Seckinger at Peachtree Ridge
South Forsyth at Lanier
South Gwinnett at Pebblebrook
St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Buford
St. Pius at Dacula
Wesleyan at Mount Vernon
Aug. 19
Brookwood vs. McEachern at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Grayson vs. Walton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Mill Creek vs. North Gwinnett at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Norcross vs. Marietta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25
Apalachee at Central Gwinnett
Archer at North Gwinnett
Brookwood at Walton
Buford at Mallard Creek (N.C.)
Clarkston at Berkmar
Dacula at Jones County
Eagle’s Landing at Grayson
East Forsyth at Seckinger
Gainesville at Mountain View
Greater Atlanta Christian at Lovett
Hebron Christian at Villa Rica
Jackson County at Duluth
Lanier at Peachtree Ridge
Loganville at Discovery
Meadowcreek at South Gwinnett
Norcross at Mill Creek
Shiloh at Parkview
Wesleyan at Decatur
Sept. 1
Archer at Mill Creek
Berkmar at Druid Hills
Buford at North Cobb
Campbell at Meadowcreek
Central Gwinnett at Jackson County
Collins Hill at Brookwood
Commerce at Hebron Christian
Discovery at Stone Mountain
Gardendale (Ala.) at North Gwinnett
Grayson vs. TBA in Cam Newton Classic
Greater Atlanta Christian at Pace Academy
Holy Innocents’ at Seckinger
Lambert at Mountain View
Lanier at Johns Creek
North Cobb Christian at Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge at Loganville
Providence Christian at Whitefield Academy
South Gwinnett at Dacula
Sept. 8
Collins Hill at Cedar Grove
Decatur at Greater Atlanta Christian
Discovery at Eagle’s Landing
Duluth at Chamblee
Grayson at Spartanburg (S.C.)
Habersham Central at Central Gwinnett
Hebron Christian at Morgan County
Jackson County at Mountain View
Norcross at Archer
North Gwinnett at Parkview
Peachtree Ridge at Winder-Barrow
Riverside Military at Providence Christian
Shiloh at Seckinger
Tucker at Dacula
Whitefield Academy at Wesleyan
Sept. 9
Meadowcreek at Arabia Mountain
Sept. 15
Archer at Shiloh
Carver-Atlanta at Buford
Carver-Columbus at Brookwood
Cedar Grove at Mill Creek
Decatur at South Gwinnett
Discovery at Norcross
Hebron Christian at Benedictine
Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett
Mountain View at Lanier
North Gwinnett at Duluth
Peachtree Ridge at Berkmar
Providence Christian at Athens Christian
Sandy Creek at Collins Hill
St. Pius at Parkview
Sept. 21
Brookwood at South Forsyth
Dacula at Denmark
Sept. 22
Berkmar at North Gwinnett
Collins Hill at Westlake
Duluth at Discovery
Gilmer at Wesleyan
Habersham Central at Lanier
Lowndes at Grayson
Meadowcreek at Peachtree Ridge
Marietta at Buford
Mill Creek at Parkview
Northview at Greater Atlanta Christian
North Forsyth at Shiloh
Seckinger at Forsyth Central
South Gwinnett at Norcross
Sept. 28
Norcross at Duluth
Sept. 29
Brookwood at Archer
Buford at Collins Hill
Discovery at Berkmar
Greater Atlanta Christian at Cambridge
Hebron Christian at Oconee County
Lanier at Gainesville
Mill Creek at Central Gwinnett
Mountain View at Dacula
Newton at Grayson
North Gwinnett at Meadowcreek
Oglethorpe County at Seckinger
Parkview at South Gwinnett
Providence Christian at King’s Ridge
Shiloh at Apalachee
Wesleyan at Lumpkin County
Oct. 5
North Forsyth at Lanier
Oct. 6
Athens Academy at Providence Christian
Hebron Christian at Monroe Area
Shiloh at Jackson County
White County at Wesleyan
Oct. 12
Lanier at Apalachee
Oct. 13
Archer at Parkview
Berkmar at Norcross
Buford at Mill Creek
Collins Hill at Mountain View
Dacula at Central Gwinnett
Greater Atlanta Christian at North Springs
Meadowcreek at Discovery
Newton at Brookwood
Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett
Seckinger at Duluth
South Gwinnett at Grayson
Union County at Providence Christian
Wesleyan at Dawson County
Oct. 20
Archer at South Gwinnett
Berkmar at Meadowcreek
Buford at Dacula
Central Gwinnett at Mountain View
Discovery at Peachtree Ridge
Duluth at Berkmar
Franklin County at Hebron Christian
Grayson at Brookwood
Greater Atlanta Christian at Kell
Jackson County at Lanier
Mill Creek at Collins Hill
Norcross at Meadowcreek
Parkview at Newton
Providence Christian at Fellowship Christian
Shiloh at Gainesville
Oct. 26
South Gwinnett at Newton
Oct. 27
Berkmar at Seckinger
Chattahoochee at Greater Atlanta Christian
Collins Hill at Central Gwinnett
Grayson at Archer
Hebron Christian at Hart County
Lanier at Shiloh
Meadowcreek at Duluth
Mill Creek at Dacula
Mountain View at Buford
North Gwinnett at Discovery
Parkview at Brookwood
Peachtree Ridge at Norcross
Providence Christian at East Jackson
Wesleyan at West Hall
Nov. 3
Banks County at Providence Christian
Berkmar at Meadowcreek
Brookwood at South Gwinnett
Centennial at Greater Atlanta Christian
Central Gwinnett at Buford
Dacula at Collins Hill
Duluth at Peachtree Ridge
Grayson at Parkview
Habersham Central at Shiloh
Mountain View at Mill Creek
Newton at Archer
Norcross at North Gwinnett
Pickens at Wesleyan
Stephens County at Hebron Christian
