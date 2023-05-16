Archer
Aug. 17 North Forsyth at West Forsyth in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 at North Gwinnett
Sept. 1 at Mill Creek
Sept. 8 Norcross
Sept. 15 at Shiloh
Sept. 29 Brookwood
Oct. 13 at Parkview
Oct. 20 at South Gwinnett
Oct. 27 Grayson
Nov. 3 Newton
Berkmar
Aug. 17 at Lakeside-DeKalb
Aug. 25 Clarkston
Sept. 1 at Druid Hills
Sept. 15 Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 22 at North Gwinnett
Sept. 29 Discovery
Oct. 13 at Norcross
Oct. 20 Duluth
Oct. 27 at Seckinger
Nov. 3 at Meadowcreek
Brookwood
Aug. 19 McEachern at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 at Walton
Sept. 1 Collins Hill
Sept. 15 Carver-Columbus
Sept. 21 at South Forsyth
Sept. 29 at Archer
Oct. 13 Newton
Oct. 20 Grayson
Oct. 27 Parkview
Nov. 3 at South Gwinnett
Buford
Aug. 18 Saint Frances Academy (Md.)
Aug. 25 at Mallard Creek (N.C.)
Sept. 1 at North Cobb
Sept. 15 Carver-Atlanta
Sept. 22 Marietta
Sept. 29 at Collins Hill
Oct. 13 at Mill Creek
Oct. 20 at Dacula
Oct. 27 Mountain View
Nov. 3 Central Gwinnett
Central Gwinnett
Aug. 18 at Discovery
Aug. 25 Apalachee
Sept. 1 at Jackson County
Sept. 8 Habersham Central
Sept. 15 Miller Grove
Sept. 29 Mill Creek
Oct. 13 Dacula
Oct. 20 at Mountain View
Oct. 27 Collins Hill
Nov. 3 at Buford
Collins Hill
Aug. 18 TBA at Milton in Freedom Bowl
Sept. 1 at Brookwood
Sept. 8 at Cedar Grove
Sept. 15 Sandy Creek
Sept. 22 at Westlake
Sept. 29 Buford
Oct. 13 at Mountain View
Oct. 20 Mill Creek
Oct. 27 at Central Gwinnett
Nov. 3 Dacula
Dacula
Aug. 18 St. Pius
Aug. 25 at Jones County
Sept. 1 South Gwinnett
Sept. 8 Tucker
Sept. 21 at Denmark
Sept. 29 Mountain View
Oct. 13 at Central Gwinnett
Oct. 20 Buford
Oct. 27 Mill Creek
Nov. 3 at Collins Hill
Discovery
Aug. 18 Central Gwinnett
Aug. 25 Loganville
Sept. 1 at Stone Mountain
Sept. 8 at Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 15 at Norcross
Sept. 22 Duluth
Sept. 29 at Berkmar
Oct. 13 Meadowcreek
Oct. 20 at Peachtree Ridge
Oct. 27 North Gwinnett
Duluth
Aug. 18 M.L. King
Aug. 25 Jackson County
Sept. 8 at Chamblee
Sept. 15 North Gwinnett
Sept. 22 at Discovery
Sept. 28 Norcross
Oct. 13 Seckinger
Oct. 20 at Berkmar
Oct. 27 Meadowcreek
Nov. 3 at Peachtree Ridge
Grayson
Aug. 19 Walton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 1 TBA at Cam Newton Classic
Sept. 8 at Spartanburg (S.C.)
Sept. 22 Lowndes
Sept. 29 Newton
Oct. 13 South Gwinnett
Oct. 20 at Brookwood
Oct. 27 at Archer
Nov. 3 at Parkview
Greater Atlanta Christian
Aug. 18 Meadowcreek
Aug. 25 at Lovett
Sept. 1 at Pace Academy
Sept. 8 Decatur
Sept. 22 Northview
Sept. 29 at Cambridge
Oct. 13 at North Springs
Oct. 20 at Kell
Oct. 27 Chattahoochee
Nov. 3 Centennial
Hebron Christian
Aug. 18 Chestatee
Aug. 25 at Villa Rica
Sept. 1 Commerce
Sept. 8 at Morgan County
Sept. 15 at Benedictine
Sept. 29 at Oconee County
Oct. 6 at Monroe Area
Oct. 20 Franklin County
Oct. 27 at Hart County
Nov. 3 Stephens County
Lanier
Aug. 18 South Forsyth
Aug. 25 at Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 1 at Johns Creek
Sept. 15 Mountain View
Sept. 22 Habersham Central
Sept. 29 at Gainesville
Oct. 5 North Forsyth
Oct. 12 at Apalachee
Oct. 20 Jackson County
Oct. 27 at Shiloh
Meadowcreek
Aug. 18 at Greater Atlanta Christian
Aug. 25 at South Gwinnett
Sept. 1 Campbell
Sept. 9 at Arabia Mountain
Sept. 22 at Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 29 North Gwinnett
Oct. 13 at Discovery
Oct. 20 Norcross
Oct. 27 at Duluth
Nov. 3 Berkmar
Mill Creek
Aug. 19 North Gwinnett at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 Norcross
Sept. 1 Archer
Sept. 15 Cedar Grove
Sept. 22 at Parkview
Sept. 29 at Central Gwinnett
Oct. 13 Buford
Oct. 20 at Collins Hill
Oct. 27 at Dacula
Nov. 3 Mountain View
Mountain View
Aug. 18 at Shiloh
Aug. 25 Gainesville
Sept. 1 Lambert
Sept. 8 Jackson County
Sept. 15 at Lanier
Sept. 29 at Dacula
Oct. 13 Collins Hill
Oct. 20 Central Gwinnett
Oct. 27 at Buford
Nov. 3 at Mill Creek
Norcross
Aug. 19 Marietta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 at Mill Creek
Sept. 8 at Archer
Sept. 15 Discovery
Sept. 22 South Gwinnett
Sept. 28 at Duluth
Oct. 13 Berkmar
Oct. 20 at Meadowcreek
Oct. 27 Peachtree Ridge
Nov. 3 at North Gwinnett
North Gwinnett
Aug. 19 Mill Creek at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 Archer
Sept. 1 Gardendale (Ala.)
Sept. 8 at Parkview
Sept. 15 at Duluth
Sept. 22 Berkmar
Sept. 29. at Meadowcreek
Oct. 13 Peachtree Ridge
Oct. 27 at Discovery
Nov. 3 Norcross
Parkview
Aug. 16 at Kell in Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic
Aug. 25 Shiloh
Sept. 8 North Gwinnett
Sept. 15 St. Pius
Sept. 22 Mill Creek
Sept. 29 at South Gwinnett
Oct. 13 Archer
Oct. 20 at Newton
Oct. 27 at Brookwood
Nov. 3 Grayson
Peachtree Ridge
Aug. 18 Seckinger
Aug. 25 Lanier
Sept. 1 at Loganville
Sept. 8 at Winder-Barrow
Sept. 15 at Berkmar
Sept. 22 Meadowcreek
Oct. 13 at North Gwinnett
Oct. 20 Discovery
Oct. 27 at Norcross
Nov. 3 Duluth
Providence Christian
Aug. 18 at St. Francis
Sept. 1 at Whitefield Academy
Sept. 8 Riverside Military
Sept. 15 at Athens Christian
Sept. 29 at King’s Ridge
Oct. 6 Athens Academy
Oct. 13 Union County
Oct. 20 at Fellowship Christian
Oct. 27 at East Jackson
Nov. 3 Banks County
Seckinger
Aug. 18 at Peachtree Ridge
Aug. 25 East Forsyth
Sept. 1 Holy Innocents’
Sept. 8 Shiloh
Sept. 22 at Forsyth Central
Sept. 29 Oglethorpe County
Oct. 13 at Duluth
Oct. 27 Berkmar
Shiloh
Aug. 18 Mountain View
Aug. 25 at Parkview
Sept. 8 at Seckinger
Sept. 15 Archer
Sept. 22 North Forsyth
Sept. 29 at Apalachee
Oct. 6 at Jackson County
Oct. 20 at Gainesville
Oct. 27 Lanier
Nov. 3 Habersham Central
South Gwinnett
Aug. 18 at Pebblebrook
Aug. 25 Meadowcreek
Sept. 1 at Dacula
Sept. 15 Decatur
Sept. 22 at Norcross
Sept. 29 Parkview
Oct. 13 at Grayson
Oct. 20 Archer
Oct. 26 at Newton
Nov. 3 Brookwood
Wesleyan
Aug. 18 at Mount Vernon
Aug. 25 at Decatur
Sept. 1 North Cobb Christian
Sept. 8 Whitefield Academy
Sept. 22 Gilmer
Sept. 29 at Lumpkin County
Oct. 6 White County
Oct. 13 at Dawson County
Oct. 27 at West Hall
Nov. 3 Pickens
