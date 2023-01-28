Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Buford
Coach: Megan Hill
2022 record: 21-1, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: Teresa Metz, Sr.; Mikiah Graves, Sr.; Yazzie Vargas, Jr.; Alli Treadwell, Jr.; Alina Pope, Jr.; Shea Owings, Jr.; Abby Kilman, Jr.; Kathleen Harvell, Jr.; Skylar Gindlesperger, Jr.; Ella Attaway, Jr.; Addison Attaway, Jr.; Sabrie Vargas, Soph.; Izzy Skinner, Soph.; Sophia Martelli, Soph.; Neely Kerr, Soph.; Emmie Henderson, Soph.; Natalie DeBella, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Natalie Dinh, Fr.; Layla Washington, Fr.; Evany Torres, Fr.
Coach Hill’s take: “We are excited for the 2023 season to officially kick off. Let's be honest, many of us have been ready since our 2022 season ended with us coming up short against Chattahoochee in the 6A state playoffs. This year we will be competing in the 7A GHSA Classification so we have loaded up our schedule to test our team early before starting our tough region schedule. We will be competing against a couple '22 state championship teams and several other powerhouse programs. The staff is excited, yes, but what is even more essential to reaching our goals and achieving excellence is that our players are refreshed and excited.
“We have a small senior class of 2, but they are both fighting to leave a legacy here at Buford and looking to leave it all out on the field this year. We have a large junior class, with 9 returners that have been playing at the varsity level since their freshman year. They have been to the state playoffs 2 years in a row, so they have a lot of experience in those high pressure moments and they are eager for another opportunity. Our 6 sophomores, also all returners, played last year as freshmen at the varsity level. Lastly we added 3 freshmen that are ready to compete and looking to make their mark this year. We also have a highly competitive junior varsity program with players that will be competing for the opportunity to dress and earn minutes at the varsity level. It undoubtedly will be a pleasure to work with this exceptional group of girls, and I can't wait to see what's in store for them this season.”
Central Gwinnett
Coach: Emily Diaz
2022 record: 3-13-1
Returning starters: MF Citlaly Herrera, Sr.; MF Melissa Garcia, Jr.; MF/DEF Morgan Tormey, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Pamela Grace Vazquez, Soph.; DEF Guadalupe Orduna, Fr.
Coach Diaz’s take: “As we begin the rebuilding process for the Lady Knights soccer team, we are looking forward to the tough schedule ahead. With the training process bringing us back to fundamentals and basics, we are already seeing a huge growth of skill on the field. Our team is young, so there is a lot of room for us to build chemistry on and off the field. Having the opportunity to revamp a program, at my alma mater, is a privilege that I do not take lightly. With providing coaching and training continuity, I expect our season to be one that allows for my girls to attack challenges and overcome obstacles. Throughout the season I am excited to see this team's passion and heart for the game grow alongside their skill.”
Collins Hill
Coach: Katie McAdams
2022 record: 9-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Reagan Clough, Sr.; DEF Bayla Zohbe, Sr.; DEF Kylie Brandt, Jr.; DEF Analiese Tapia, Jr.; DEF Camila Aretro Zelaya, Sr.; MF Val Santillan, Sr.; MF Isabella Ramirez, Soph.; MF Bridgett Zuniga, Sr.; F Taylor Lewin, Jr.; F Dominic Lara-Amador, Sr.; F Maria Maciolek, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Ischel Barreiro, Sr.; F Elizah Barreiro, Sr.; F Zoe Christopher, Sr.; MF Gabby Rodriguez, Jr.; F Audrey Kim, Fr.
Coach McAdams’ take: “I have been excited to become a part of this very experienced team composed of almost entirely upperclassmen. They have been developing together for years and have amazing team chemistry. Their talent and resilience have guided them to playoffs in the past and this year we are looking to break through the first-round bubble.”
Dacula
Coach: Paige Dawson
2022 record: 2-13
Returning starters: Tatyana Machado, Sr.; Jaida Wamey, Sr.; Yaneira Mahecha Herrera, Sr.; Mylene Zuniga Mendoza, Sr.; Katie Larson, Jr.; Betsy Vanegas, Jr.; Marissa Rivard, Jr.; Giselle Ross, Soph.; Blessing Akoussan, Soph.; Markia Brown, Soph.; Bianca Martinez, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: Danna Acosta, Sr.; Diana Gomez, Sr.; Aaliyah Mohammed, Soph.; Rhyanna Gutierrez, Fr.
Coach Dawson’s take: “We have a strong core group of girls. They have been working hard the last few weeks and have great attitudes about the upcoming season. We are meshing together well and are building chemistry so we can compete and give everything we have on the field.”
Mill Creek
Coach: Vince Hayes
2022 record: 16-5, state runner-up
Returning starters: MF Ashley Sumrell, Sr.; MF Maya Zmistowski, Jr.; DEF Abby Graeser, Sr.; DEF Courtney McClure, Sr.; DEF Karina Pashkovets, Sr.; DEF Mia Palumbo, Sr.; MF/DEF Riley Renwick, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Mia Jackson, Jr.; F Katie Tucker, Sr.; DEF Becca Graeser, Soph.; MF Jordan Crawford, Fr.
Coach Hayes’ take: "Mill Creek graduated their leading goal scorer, their starting goalkeeper and their most experienced center mid, so we will have to see who steps up in the team. We have some strong seniors who are the foundation of our team and are ready to work. Last year we overcame a lot to have our school's best record ever. This year we are hoping to do just a little bit better.”
Mountain View
Coach: Donald Macoy
2022 record: 9-10-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Angie Garcia, Sr.; MF Eva Lea Hoffman, Sr.; MF Devi Dehaney, Sr.; DEF Layla Kerr, Jr.; DEF Taylor Fegley, Soph.; GK B.G. Dunn, Soph.; DEF Morgan Braniff, Soph.; F Bri Gonzalez, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Addison Knauss, Jr.; MF Arden Oelstrom, Soph.; F Nandi Carpenter, Soph.
Coach Macoy’s take: “We are excited to be competing in a new challenging region. The experience gained from making the state playoffs and a good balance of returners and new faces should help us compete in the region and challenge for another trip to state.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Berkmar
2022 record: 2-15
Returning starters: Did not report
Other key players/newcomers: Did not report
Coach’s take: N/A
Discovery
Coach: Kyle Laniewski
2022 record: 4-14
Returning starters: MF Neyda Rojo, Jr.; MF/DEF Zoi Sinclair, Sr.; MF/DEF Gabi Paulding, Sr.; MF/F Myrka Velasquez, Soph.; DEF Morgan McDowell, Jr.; MF Kennedy Bryant, Jr.; F/MF Angelica Rivera Gutierrez, Soph.; MF/F Jayeli Ramos, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Elizabeth Morales-Carbajal, Fr.; MF Yoselin Garcia-Navarrete, Sr.
Coach Laniewski’s take: “We have a lot of energy and great work ethic in this season’s squad. We’re looking to be competitive in the playoffs.”
Duluth
Coach: Jordan White
2022 record: 5-11
Key players: DEF Mackenzie Marten, Sr.; MF Yuna Kang, Sr.; MF/F Sandy Martinez, Sr.; DEF Rebecca Munoz, Sr.; DEF/MF Karen Ramirez, Sr.; DEF Eva Santiago, Jr.; MF Deya Padilla, Jr.; MF/F Brianna Nguyen, Jr.; GK Dyshay Harper, Soph.; MF Soriyah Charles, Soph.; MF/F Tati Sissoko, Soph.; MF Lora Kim, Soph.; MF/F Kelis Santana-Goulbourne, Fr.; DEF Angelica Hernandez, Fr.; DEF Antonia Fernandez, Fr.; MF Dayrin Perez, Fr.; F Amy Cortes, Fr.; MF/F Ashley Ross, Fr.
Coach White’s take: “We had five wins last year and this year we hope our record six freshmen can make immediate impacts. The region change is bringing much of our competition closer to home and renewing some old rivalries. Our team is working hard with an eye on the playoffs.”
Meadowcreek
Coach: Kevin Hays
2022 record: 10-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Kelly Sanchez, Sr.; F Fernanda Cisneros, Sr.; MF Kimberly Meraz Fuentes, Sr.; MF Lyndsey Gonzalez, Jr.; DEF Fatima Barajas Caltempa, Sr.; DEF Ashley Flores, Soph.; DEF Jacqueline Lopez, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Valentina Hurtado Ortega, Sr.; DEF Karla Coreas Chichas, Sr.
Coach Hays’ take: “As a new coach at Meadowcreek High School, I am truly excited for this season. Last year's team graduated four seniors, but we have reloaded well. There's exciting energy in the building and with the coaches about this team and women's soccer here at Meadowcreek. There are a lot of very talented players in this school and on this team. We are excited to go out and put Meadowcreek on the map.”
Norcross
Coach: Laura Freeman
2022 record: 13-5-1, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Cam Martin, Soph.; GK Lea Smith, Sr.; DEF Mary Ratcliff, Soph.; MF/DEF Kayla Maguire, Sr.; DEF/MF Flo Bartholomai, Sr.; MF Tessa Balsman, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Sophie Katz, Fr.; GK/DEF Ashlyn Valentine, Fr.; MF Gianna Vescovo, Fr.; MF Ava Anderson, Soph.; F Hayden Bilz, Soph.; DEF Beila Rivas, Sr.
Coach Freeman’s take: “I'm taking over an awesome and talented group of girls — shoutout to Coach (Ryan) Burkhart for the work he did before me — and we have some great additions with our ninth-graders along with a few girls who were leaders on JV and have moved up, as well as several returners who saw significant playing time last year. I'm really impressed and appreciative of how willing and eager the girls have been this season so far. We have depth in every position and most of our girls can play in multiple spots, and we're all very excited for the season. Our back line and keepers are all very strong and this is allowing us to move some players around, change things up and compete for region champions as well as go far in playoffs. It's going to be a competitive and fun season and both the coaches and players have high expectations.”
North Gwinnett
Coach: Ryan Burkhart
2022 record: 6-9-1
Returning starters: DEF Caroline Varitek, Sr.; MF Avery Clabaugh, Sr.; F Chaislyn Godleski, Sr.; MF Hope Fredlund, Jr.; MF Meredith Hamada, Jr.; DEF Iliana Hernandez, Jr.; DEF Marley Mullins, Jr.; GK Juliette Vautier, Jr.; F Isa Pozna, Soph.; DEF Meredith Grieve, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Kassidy Fortin, Sr.; F Angel Jackson, Soph.; DEF/MF Kendall Barley, Fr.; F/MF Weslee Istone-Haupt, Fr.; DEF Aubrey Pettus, Fr.
Coach Burkhart’s take: “Last year the team was bitten by the injury bug early in the season, which the girls fought through it valiantly. The other side of that coin is that many young players stepped up and played varsity minutes last season. The team returns a large upperclassmen group with a lot of experience playing at this high level in Gwinnett County. With an influx of some new and young talent, the girls are ready to return to the state playoffs after a year's absence.”
Peachtree Ridge
Coach: Ashley Veljovic
2022 record: 17-4, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: F Betsy Bu, Jr.; F Layla Sirdah, Jr.; MF Meghan Goolsby, Jr.; F Isabella Gonzalez, Sr.; DEF Malia Burkes, Jr.; DEF Samantha Williams, Jr.; GK Cieara Johnson, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Nia Anderson, Sr.; DEF Montserrat Cruiz, Sr.; DEF Ximena Osnayo, Sr.; MF Rebecca Sutton, Sr.; GK Lola Orimogunje, Jr.; F Gabriela Pineda, Jr.; MF Marlee Hamlin, Jr.; MF Navya Verma, Jr.; MF Elise Williams, Jr.; MF Isabella Solis, Soph.; MF Khaari Quraishy, Soph.; MF Maya Mansur, Fr.
Coach Veljovic’s take: “Our coaching staff is very excited about the opportunity to compete at a high level this year. We are returning a solid core group of players and have added some great talent to the roster.”
Region 4-AAAAAA
Archer
Coach: Jennifer Crawford
2022 record: 11-7, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Olivia Won, Sr.; MF Aniyah Collier, Sr.; DEF Kennedy Wofford, Sr.; MF Gaby Nabor, Sr.; MF/DEF Gracie Tyrrell, Sr.; F Rachel Slade, Jr.; MF Ansley Ramon, Sr.; F Janya Gonzalez, Sr.; DEF Kylie Wilson, Jr.; MF Emily Perry, Jr.; DEF Abby Zerm, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Libby Hutzell, Fr.
Coach Crawford’s take: “We are very excited about the 2023 season. We have a lot of senior talent, leadership and experience that will help us excel and win a lot of games. This group of seniors has started and played together since their freshman year, and they have a strong desire to be successful. The combination of these seniors and our returning juniors is going to propel this team to some new heights for Archer High School. I can’t wait to really get started and see this group of girls mix it up.”
Brookwood
Coach: Michael Tolmich
2022 record: 17-2, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Peyton Rhodes, Jr.; MF Tamia Smokes, Sr.; MF Hayden Barnett, Soph.; MF Maddie Allen, Soph.; DEF Ally Connelly, Sr.; DEF Emily Martin, Sr.; DEF Imani Okunlola, Soph.; DEF Selma Feriz, Jr.; MF Jada Thomas, Jr.; MF Jasmine Cardenas, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Jenna Buice, Fr.; DEF Addison Moynihan, Fr.; DEF Amaya Jackson, Fr.; MF Ashlyn Tillery, Fr.; F Caitlyn Soroka, Soph.; DEF Abby Newman, Soph.; MF Anabelle Campos, Sr.; MF Anila Mohamed, Jr.; DEF Maddie Osborne, Sr.; MF Elena Moseley, Sr.
Coach Tolmich’s take: “We had a small senior class in 2022, but it included two Division I soccer players that both made a big impact for our team. This year, we have a large group of returning players with varsity experience and some dynamic newcomers that will step right in and be important players for this team. I am excited to watch this great group of young ladies bond and gel as a team. We have specific goals, and we will work to try and achieve those.”
Grayson
Coach: Rebekah McWhorter
2022 record: 4-12, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Tiffany Dang, Sr.; DEF Betzaba Tejada, Sr.; GK Kylie Warren-Young, Jr.; DEF Yasel Vargas, Jr.; F/MF Hannah Ruiz, Jr.; DEF Lucia Baccino, Soph.; DEF Luna Gomez, Soph.; MF Avalee Roosa, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: F Amara Hecimovic, Fr.; MF Kayla Hartzell, Jr.; F/MF Valeria Baccino, Sr.
Coach McWhorter’s take: “We are excited to be back this season with a solid group of returners. They are hard-working, competitive and push each other to be better. The leadership in our backline and the talent we have through our midfield will help us as we compete in our new region.”
Parkview
Coach: Stephen Gathany
2022 record: 11-9-1, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Hannah Schaff, Jr.; MF Alex Gib, Jr.; MF/DEF Keely Klinect, Soph.; F Ella Price, Sr.; MF/DEF Brooke Sauers, Soph.; DEF Ana Williams, Sr.; F Sydney Steele, Jr.; DEF Marley Camp, Jr.; F Kathleen Ngulefac, Jr.; MF Gabriela Guardado, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Sarah Cook, Jr.; DEF Anna Braziunas, Fr.; F Christine Ngulefac, Fr.; DEF Ryan Utley, Fr.; DEF Isabelle Tinker, Fr.; DEF Brianna Salcido, Fr.
Coach Gathany’s take: “We have a very talented group of players this year with several returning starters and some strong freshmen that should be making an immediate impact. We had several players make the Georgia High School Soccer All-State Team. First-team Kathleen Ngulefac at forward, Alex Gib at midfield, Ana Williams at defender and honorable mention Ella Price at midfielder/forward. We recently tied a strong Harrison High School 1-1. The game was extremely competitive with lots of thrills and excitement. Last year our team lost 5-2 to them so we are already in the right direction. We will continue to focus on the process of improving and giving 120% effort every day. We are looking forward to our match against Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday to continue to see where we match up against other top 7A opponents.”
South Gwinnett
Coach: Christian Vasquez
2022 record: 5-10-1
Returning starters: DEF Sydney Parham, Sr.; MF Itzia Sanchez, Sr.; GK Aleisha Harris, Jr.; MF Lauren Ward, Soph.; MF Alondra Cruz, Soph.; DEF Naomi Calvillo, Soph.; DEF Natalie Romero, Soph.; DEF Desiree Gayle, Soph.; F Megan Bucheger, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Emily Sanchez, Fr.
Coach Vasquez’s take: “The girls have been training extremely well. They are having fun and want to show everyone how much they have improved.”
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Lanier
Coach: Phillip Davis
2022 record: 7-12, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Zoe Zagotti, Sr.; DEF/MF Victoria Jones, Jr.; DEF/MF Karis Doker, Soph.; MF Andrea La Luz, Soph.; MF Isabelle Aurelia, Soph.; DEF Meagan Gooding, Jr.; GK Sydney Hunter, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Montana Martin, Sr.; F Emely Carbajal, Jr.; F/MF Rachel Andrews, Fr.; DEF/MF Mayzie Nelson, Fr.
Coach Davis’ take: “I'm excited to take over what was a really young team last year. They gained great experience in making the playoffs last season, losing to the eventual state champion (Lassiter); so, they know what it's like to play top-tier programs. Building our program to compete with those other top schools is what we're striving towards. We have talent returning and we're looking to build on the experience gained last season.”
Shiloh
Coach: Abby Foster
2022 record: 13-6, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Anakaren Martinez, Sr.; DEF Fabiola Vasquez, Sr.; F Blanca Cruz, Jr.; MF Ameliah Dixon, Soph.; GK Aniyah Smith, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Elizabeth Macedo, Soph.; MF Lewhat Tesfazghi, Fr.
Coach Foster’s take: “We’re really excited for this season. We had a historic season last year, with qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years. We hope to continue with the momentum this year. We did lose some great seniors last year, but our returning players are more than up for the challenge in leading the team.”
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Coach: Tia Graves
2022 record: 15-4-3, state runner-up
Returning starters: F/MF Reese Black, Jr.; MF/DEF Leah Timberlake, Sr.; DEF Kelsey Flood, Soph.; DEF/MF Isa Moreno, Jr.; DEF Reagan Williams, Sr.; MF/GK Izzy Rickaby, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Margo Pritchard, Fr.; MF Cydney Pace, Fr.; MF Leah Beaubien, Fr.
Coach Graves’ take: “With last year’s large, and talented, graduating class, we have several spots to fill. We have a lot of girls ready to step up and make their mark on the program. Our senior class this year has experience, and the drive to make a deep run in the playoffs in our new classification of 5A. Looking forward to the journey and excited to see the growth that is going to happen in our program this season.”
Class AAAA
Region 8-AAAA
Seckinger
Coach: Brooke Bortles
2022 record: First-year program
Key players: DEF Kristina Blake, Sr.; MF Rachel Lifland, Jr.
Coach Bortles’ take: “I am very excited for the first-ever soccer season at Seckinger. It has been such an intricate process in just laying the foundation for this program. The Lady Jags soccer program has the unique opportunity to create records and reach goals because we are all working with a blank slate. I am blessed to have a great group of girls and amazing coaching staff to help build this program together. We have the opportunity to grow together, because the majority of this group is so young. That is the most exciting thing about this season to me. I believe our girls will surprise some people, and maybe we will even surprise ourselves.”
Class AAA
Region 8-AAA
Hebron Christian
Coach: Chad Griffin
2022 record: 7-5
Returning starters: DEF Addie Martin, Sr.; MF Emma Martin, Sr.; MF Kiera Oliver, Sr.; DEF Bailey Rogers, Sr.; GK Ava Isaacs, Soph.; F Mia Glisson, Soph.; MF Mikayla Trapp, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Ella Moore, Sr.; DEF Layla Melton, Fr.
Coach Griffin’s take: “HCA is moving from one of the toughest areas in the state last year, 4-A Private, into Region 8-AAA, which also boasts some terrific teams like defending region champion Oconee County. We have a lot of returning players from last year, especially in the back and midfield. The main question will be who will do the scoring as two of the top three are coming off ACL surgery from club soccer. As a freshman, Mia Glisson was an All-State player with 36 goals and eight assists. Emma Martin posted the second-highest goal total with 10 and will need to step up and lead the way for us up top. We return a solid core in the midfield and the back with senior Addie Martin playing center back and senior Kiera Oliver anchoring the center midfield. We are also switching to a 3-5-2 to see if we can press more in the midfield and hopefully cause some turnovers and create some opportunities in the offensive half of the field.”
Region 7-AAA
Wesleyan
Coach: Glenn Archer
2022 record: 16-3, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: F Lainey Jerding, Jr.; MF Cady Triplett, Sr.; MF Laurel Edge, Jr.; MF Bella Wadkins, Sr.; DEF Hannah Fears, Sr.; DEF Olivia Cardile, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Anna Sparks, Sr.; GK Alex Edgar, Sr.; F Emma Glazier, Soph.
Coach Archer’s take: “The Lady Wolves return a solid core of experienced players after losing a large, impactful senior class this past spring. Optimism is very high heading into 2023 as Triplett, Jerding and Edge bring plenty of firepower offensively, but the Wolves will need big contributions from the entire roster to make a deep run in the state playoffs having moved up to GHSA’s 3A classification.”
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Providence Christian
Coach: Katie Bailey
2022 record: 6-11-1
Returning starters: GK Caroline Beckner, Sr.; MF Mary Helen Brewer, Sr.; DEF Liya Seife, Sr.; F Grace Hauck, Jr.; MF Lindsay Mosley, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Clara Allen, Fr.; DEF Sydney Cook, Fr.; MF Payton Usery, Fr.
Coach Bailey’s take: “Having graduated nine seniors, and moving into a new classification, there is a lot of ‘new’ ahead this season. We’ll look to build some chemistry between a large group of incoming freshmen and returning junior and senior leadership.”
Recommended for you
