Head coach: Sarah Parr
2022 record: 6-10
Returning starters: MF/A Kaitlin Darby; DEF McKenzie Studdards; DEF Sulema Gonzalez; DEF Ashlyn Garcia; A Carly Johnson; MF/A Kaitlyn Hamlette; MF/A Jordan Munday; A Hannah McCallion; A Annabelle Payne; A Ashley Darby; DEF Brehana Jowers; G Caroline Davis; G Katheryn Dodson
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Jamilette Duenas-Romo; MF Bella Probst
Coach Parr’s take: “We have a good group of returning starters that have plenty of playing experience under their belt and that should allow our team to improve over last year. With that experience, we should see a group that plays hard, does the little things right and can compete in each game throughout the season.”
Brookwood
Head coach: Dawn Thomas
2022 record: 14-4, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Leah Brown, Sr.; A Zoe Calendine, Sr.; MF Triniti Cassidy, Sr.; DEF Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Sr.; DEF Taylor Jones, Sr.; A/DEF Damilola Kasumu, Sr.; MF Alexis Scoggins, Sr.; DEF Ashley Stidham, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Claire Brothers, Fr.; G Jaxynn Cogswell, Soph.; DEF Janiyah Hannah, Sr.; A Lydia McDaniel, Soph.; MF Izzie Rhodes, Soph.; A Kaylee Valdez, Jr.; MF Hannah-Sophia Suarez, Soph.; A Allie Teal, Soph.; DEF Sara Kate Walker, Sr.; DEF London Saint Axum, Jr.; DEF Lauren Sams, Sr.; A Jayden Simmons, Soph.
Coach Thomas’ take: “Although we lost several powerhouses last year, I believe we should bounce back nicely. Our returning players are very skilled in their positions and with the addition of several seasoned newcomers, I think we should have a good season. The team has set lofty goals, which I believe we can attain. I have high expectations for our team and I’m excited to see newcomer goalie Jaxynn Cogswell play her game.”
Buford
Head coach: Marianne Cagle, Emily Jacquette
2022 record: 6-9
Returning starters: DEF Gabrielle Branche, Sr.; DEF Madison Welch-Voltz, Sr.; A Alayna Williamson, Jr.; A Megan Canavan, Soph.; A Addison Steinbrecher, Soph.; MF Camilla Krogh, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Kathryn Hennelly, Jr.; A Natalie Cunningham, Soph.; A Madeleine Christensen, Soph.; G Lily Price, Soph.; DEF Kaylee Johnson, Soph.; DEF Sarah Binstock, Soph.; MF Amalya Henry, Fr.
Coach Cagle’s take: “The 2023 season brings a young Buford team back to the field where we will be competing in the new 7A Area 4. Our seniors are committed to leading our young team and are ready to give it everything they have on the field. We are excited to work with this talented group of girls as they develop as a team this season.”
Collins Hill
Head coach: Matt Rogers
2022 record: 7-10
Key players: A/MF Allie Ehrlich, Sr.; A/MF Jadyn Hairston, Jr.; A/MF Kennedy Levine, Jr.; A/MF Renee Kimbro, Jr.; G Haley Lambeth, Jr.; DEF Kaitlyn Hale, Jr.; DEF Kennedy Jones, Jr.
Coach Rogers’ take: “I am excited for this season. One of the first things I implemented was an offseason weight room and conditioning program. The girls bought into it 100 percent and without any hesitation. Looking ahead, we have a veteran group and I think we are going to do a lot of really good things this season. My goal is to get this team to the playoffs, something they have not done since the 2015-16 season.”
Dacula
Head coach: Vincent Manna
2022 record: 6-11
Returning starters: MF Maggie Heiderscheit, Sr.; MF Amy Labrada-Galvan, Jr.; MF Anderlyn Burford, Soph.; A Nikki Robinson, Jr.; A Whitney Hartsock, Soph.; DEF Molly Ballew, Soph.; DEF Kayla Malcom, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Saige Herbst, Soph.; DEF Amaya Bolich, Fr.; A Evie Smith, Fr.; A Rebecca Donaldson, Fr.; G Angelique Agnor, Fr.
Coach Manna’s take: “After another year of heading in the right direction, our team is very close to a breakout year. In our seventh year as a program, we have big plans and expectations for this season. The two previous seasons were positive building blocks (last year’s six wins were a school record). This might be the year we make a serious attempt at making the playoffs. With only one senior, our team is primarily young but hungry athletes. These girls have a lot to look forward to and plan on surprising a lot of people. The girls are looking to gain some respect from the rest of the county and want people to start taking Dacula lacrosse seriously.”
Duluth
Head coach: Jeremy Mitchell
2022 record: 7-10
Returning starters: MF Tori Wolf, Sr.; MF Sydnee Williams, Sr.; MF Maddox Garcia, Sr.; DEF Ny Pierre, Sr.; A Lea Mansour, Jr.; A Alicia Nguyen, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Olivia Richard, Sr.; MF Amanda Fullard, Sr.; MF Citlaly Ferretiz, Soph.; A Ezrell Kang, Soph.; A Jessica Park, Soph.
Coach Mitchell’s take: “We graduated 14 seniors last year, so we will be looking for some of our new talent to step up. With the new areas, we are aiming to finish in the top six of our area and qualify for the state playoffs. Our girls have been working extremely hard in the offseason and two of our captains, Tori Wolf and Sydnee Williams, both four-year starters and excellent leaders on and off the field, have done a tremendous job of preparing the team for the season. We also expect major impact from our other four seniors and the returning underclassmen.”
Grayson
Head coach: Aleah Lillie
2022 record: 10-7, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Madysin Brownewell, Sr.; MF Mariah Butler, Sr.; DEF Nia Fraser, Sr.; A Emma Appleby, Sr.; DEF Shileah Spencer, Jr.; DEF/MF Kendall Sheffield, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Laila Brown, Fr.; A Bella Williams, Jr.; DEF Kennadi Mills, Sr.; DEF Gabriela Suarez; A Seraiah Weston, Sr.; DEF Lauren Williams, Jr.; MF Taylor Dembowski, Fr.; A Autumn Foster, Soph.; MF Alanie Harris, Jr.; A Adamaris De La Luz, Soph.; A Jenna Moniot, Soph.; A Marley Shook, Fr.; A Saraphine Dass, Fr.; DEF Ahjae Torres, Jr.; DEF Kaytlynne Russ, Jr.; DEF Anisa Zimic, Jr.; A Caroline White, Fr.; DEF Reaghan Green, Fr.; G Rebekah Lewis, Soph.
Coach Lillie’s take: “I am excited for this upcoming lacrosse season. We have some new lacrosse players who are eager to learn the sport and some experienced players who want to hone their skills. We are expecting to make it to the first round of playoffs again this year and to win more than half of our games.”
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: T.J. Dixon
2022 record: 8-9, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Jessica Chaudhary, Sr.; Kaitlin Griffin, Sr.; Cydney Merrick, Sr.; Hannah Mixon, Sr.; Lisbeth Sablon, Sr.; Tory Seaton, Sr.; Dominique Riley, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Alyssa Cummings, Sr.; Luca Read, Sr.; Mallory Wallis, Sr.; Annie Ahmed, Jr.; Anna Hardy, Jr.; Anna Hidell, Soph.; Bridget Salter, Soph.
Coach Dixon’s take: “The team returns seven starters from last season, including a strong, seasoned midfield led by Cydney Merrick and Dominique Riley. We have a solid, young defense returning with some newcomers who will be difference makers. Our attack is led by Stevens Institute of Technology commit Tory Seaton, along with Hannah Mixon and Kaitlin Griffin, who will capitalize on opportunities on offense. We are excited about the competition in our new 5A-6A region and are aiming for a playoff appearance.”
Lanier
Head coach: Elizabeth Dolcimascolo
2022 record: 7-11
Returning starters: MF Lana Torres, Sr.; MF Sainabou Foon, Sr.; MF Daisy Arrow, Sr.; DEF Devyn Lao, Sr.; DEF Elodi Martinez, Sr.; A Katelyn Huffman, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Paige Pinkney, Jr.; G Madison Graham, Soph.; A Brentley Miller, Jr.; A Corinne Coar, Jr.; DEF Autumn Long, Soph.; DEF Cigi Stroud, Jr.
Coach Dolcimascolo’s take: “This year we are thrilled to welcome back 10 out of 12 starters. With just a few positions to fill, we are excited to build on last year's success. New area alignments and lots of offseason work have the Longhorns ready to attack this season. We are of the mindset that every game is a growing opportunity to improve our craft and don't want to miss one opportunity to leave it all on the field. I am proud of how much grit and determination these young ladies have shown, especially the seniors that lost their first year to COVID. We are thrilled to be playing and excited for the promise this season holds.”
Mill Creek
Head coach: Gina White
2022 record: 15-5, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Lexi Tinker, Jr.; A Alyssa Lewis, Sr.; A Katheryn Wilson, Jr.; MF Avery Finley, Sr.; DEF Kendall Wilson, Jr.; DEF Katie Patria, Jr.; G Amelia King, Sr.; G Macie Pennebaker, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Bella Hoge, Soph.; MF Elli Mitchell, Jr.; MF Gigi Tyner, Jr.; MF Alexis Eichenberger, Fr.; DEF Briana Ramon, Sr.; DEF Olivia Cardinia, Soph.; A Mia Denick, Sr.
Coach White’s take: “The 2023 season will bring on some tough competition with the new area lineup, but I am confident that our players are ready to step up to those challenges. We graduated some key starters last year, but our team will be anchored by seven returning starters on both sides of the ball. With the addition of some talented newcomers and hard work from our former players in the offseason, we feel that we have been able to fill the vacancies left by our graduates. Overall, I am looking forward to watching this group grow together and seeing how the season unfolds.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Heather Brindle
2022 record: 11-7, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Hannah Booker, Jr.; MF Julysa Hyde, Sr.; MF Sophia Nunez, Jr.; MF/DEF Valeria Riveras, Jr.; MF Alex Herman, Soph.; A Phoenix Nguyen, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Victoria Braziunas, Soph.; A Amina Plummer, Soph.; MF Addison Powell, Fr.; A Connley Christman, Fr.; G Minnie Picklesimer, Soph.; DEF Georgia Myers, Jr.; MF/A Aria Moon, Soph.; A Bailey Donnelly, Soph.
Coach Brindle’s take: “The Bears return an experienced midfield unit and a couple of veterans at key positions. Much like last season, we have a solid group of young talent looking to make their mark on the varsity program. Unlike last season, Mountain View will have a new coaching staff on the sidelines. We intend to focus on the fundamentals and continue to build on our strength as a team, in addition to building on a winning tradition, with the ultimate goal to be playing in May.”
Norcross
Did not report
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Joe Pepitone
2022 record: 9-9, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Kadyn MCCarthy, Sr.; DEF Erin Martin, Sr.; MF/A Allie Bowers, Sr.; A Maya White, Sr.; A Landry Rabitsch, Sr.; MF Lauren Teav, Sr.; DEF Alaira Beecher, Sr.; MF/DEF Skylar Mullin, Jr.; MF/DEF Emma Stewart, Jr.; MF Sophia Bunyasaranand, Soph.; MF Abbey Cooley, Soph.; MF Erin Fischer, Soph.; G Elena Wirshing, Soph.; MF Emma McIntosh, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF/A Kayla Teav, Fr.
Coach Pepitone’s take: “By all measures, North Gwinnett had a challenging 2022 season with some coaching changes and alterations. A new head coach and staff coupled with a seasoned team should help North to dramatically improve on its 2022 win-loss performance with both more wins and a deeper run into the 7A state playoffs for 2023. With the return of 14 players, including seven experienced seniors, NGHS looks to its talented returning sophomores to complement the seasoned seniors to propel North and enhance the program.”
Parkview
Head coach: Steph Schenkel
2022 record: 9-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Sofie Garrett, Sr.; A Megan Trammell, Sr.; A Kayanna Bowden, Sr., G Grace Moseley, Soph.; DEF Brie Becker, Sr.; DEF Abby Davis, Sr.
Coach Schenkel’s take: “Parkview finished last season 9-8 with many injuries and down a few varsity players for our final playoff game. There are seven returning starters from last season, three of them seniors this year, and four of them are juniors. The Panthers are anticipating a strong offense, with seniors Sofie Garrett, Megan Trammell and Kayanna Bowden. Parkview expects to see new leadership from the goalie, Grace Moseley, who has stepped up her game in a major way. Two of our returning defenders, Brie Becker and Abby Davis, play with experience, coachability and the desire to be better each day. The coaching staff has high expectations this season. The team has started practices with new levels of creativity and energy. The motivation and effort from the players have been at an all-time high.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jessi Alderdice
2022 record: 7-11
Returning starters: G Myskina Bolavong, Sr.; MF Jaide Kelly, Sr.; DEF Celeste Welch, Sr.; A Kennedy Brown, Sr.; A Kaelyn Hudson, Sr.; G Akshaya Chandler, Jr.; MF Ashley Holland, Jr.; MF Sydney Matesevac, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Devyn Hudson, Soph.; Claudia Demko, Fr.
Coach Alderdice’s take: “We are returning a solid group of girls and very excited for our newcoming talent. This season we are focusing on working together as a team through each game. We are excited to watch these athletes grow and develop this season.”
Seckinger
Head coach: Rachel Fowler
2022 record: First-year program
Key players: MF Adryanna Diaz, Soph.; MF Solmia Humphries, Soph.; MF Veronica Lee, Soph.; A Sanai Wilkinson, Sr.; DEF Makayla Brown, Fr.; DEF Mckenzie Burley, Fr.; DEF Alex Carter, Fr.; A Kailyn Desir, Soph.; MF Haley Fowler, Fr.; DEF Eva Gepford, Soph.; A Madison Locke, Soph.; DEF Tami Omidiji, Soph.; DEF Isabelle Perez, Fr.; A Abigail Romatz, Soph.; DEF Asher Salter, Soph.; G Ashlyn Shockly, Fr.; DEF Rebecca Stewart, Soph.; A Bianca Tocila, Fr.; DEF Sophie Williams, Fr.
Coach Fowler’s take: “2022 marked the inaugural school year for Seckinger High School. Freshmen make up the majority of our student body, however we were fortunate to receive a few 10 to 12th-grade student-athletes from both Mill Creek and Mountain View, two highly competitive teams. Each girl brings her own unique talent to the team, so we are working together to use those individual strengths and hone their skills to field a competitive team and build a competitive program. We will work together, lean on each other and take pride in our game, win or lose. For me, character is important, and I believe playing as a part of a team that works together is essential to fully developing one’s character. I have faith in my girls, and they will be successful.”
Wesleyan
Head coach: Leslie Stuart
2022 record: 15-4
Returning starters: A Caitlin Bridgers, Sr.; MF Eva Garabadian, Jr.; DEF Kendall Bowen, Sr.; DEF Sarah Wren, Soph.; A Hannah Brewster, Jr.; A Morgan Akin, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Avery Tucker, Fr.; MF Avery Adkin, Soph.; MF Hailey Wiliamson, Soph.; MF Britain Bridgers, Soph.; MF Bailey Rayburn, Soph.; DEF Lily Surber, Soph.
Coach Stuart’s take: “While we lost a strong senior class last year, we have a strong group of younger players coming in and are looking forward to growing our program. We are confident that this season will be a great one, especially with the dedication of our players and their commitment to the game. We want to build our program while keeping our Christian mission at the forefront. We are confident that our team will demonstrate great sportsmanship and respect for their opponents while striving to the best of their abilities. Our team is motivated by the verse in Colossians 3:23 that reads ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.’ We want to become the best version of ourselves and be examples of Christ in our community.”
