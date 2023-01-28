Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Buford
Coach: Mike Wentzler
2022 record: 10-8-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Josh Mott, Sr.; DEF Jony Vazquez, Sr.; DEF Caleb Ferwerda, Jr.; MF Josh Kim, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: F Ezekiel Akintan, Fr.; DEF/MF Andrew Ivanicuic, Fr.; GK Tate Browning, Jr.; F Junior Arroyo, Jr.; F Jefry Lopez, Jr.
Coach Wentzler’s take: “The team overall is fairly young and inexperienced after graduating 11 seniors, seven of them starters, from the 2022 season. The group is more than willing to put in the work and is growing quickly. The combination of a tough non-region schedule and their high work rate will help the team improve. The guys have a lot of potential to compete in the region for another playoff berth.”
Central Gwinnett
Coach: Mike McLean
2022 record: 19-1-1, state semifinals
Returning starters: F Justin Castillo, Sr.; F Yanell Hernandez, Jr.; MF Anthony Santibanez, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Dante Delgado, Soph.; DEF Luis Castro, Jr.
Coach McLean’s take: “We graduated 14 players and another starter moved out of state, but this new group has been working hard and gaining confidence going into the season.”
Collins Hill
Coach: Jamie Gleeson
2022 record: 14-3-1
Returning starters: GK Jackson Burrell, Soph.; DEF Isaac Bonacci, Sr.; DEF Paul Beleiu, Sr.; MF J.P. Santillan, Sr.; MF Damon Harley, Soph.; MF Andrew Cruz, Sr.; MF Zaid Handal, Sr.; F Noah Goodman, Jr.; MF M.J. Canlas, Jr.; MF Josh Canlas, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Sekou Toure, Sr.; F Alex Sanchez, Sr.; DEF Sam Martinez, Jr.; MF Mohammad Alasady, Jr.; MF Japheth Kissoon, Jr.; F Juan Franco, Jr.; MF Will Taylor, Soph.; MF Anthony Herrera, Fr.
Coach Gleeson’s take: “It feels like we've been excited for the 2023 season for years now as this will be our most experienced group with a core of seven very talented seniors. These guys have been the core of our program dating back to 2020 and we've added some top players to go alongside their level. We've been a young group and have achieved so much in the past few seasons, but we're looking to get past our struggles in the playoffs to make our mark how we want to. I'm so proud of the growth we've had, but it's time to turn the page and get to new heights.”
Dacula
Coach: Alex Wright
2022 record: 9-3, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Caleb Robertson, Jr.; Anthony Ruvalcaba, Sr.; Josh Hays, Sr.; Cole Roundtree, Sr.; Guyshynyndy Valcourt, Sr.; Christian Acosta, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: Anthony Merino; Tamil Mohammed; David Felix, Soph.; Alejandro Chavez, Sr.; Xavier Schmitt, Soph.
Coach Wright’s take: “We exceeded expectations last season and come into the 2023 season with a young and enthusiastic squad. We might not have the star quality that some of the other programs have, but I anticipate that we will play with a similar courage and determination that we showcased last season. I’m fortunate enough to have a couple of fantastic assistant coaches with a wealth of experience which the team will greatly benefit from this season. It will take five or six games to find our identity and for us coaches to decide how we can best piece together the team for when conference play starts.”
Mill Creek
Coach: Stephen George
2022 record: 7-10
Returning starters: GK Lucas Meyer, Jr.; GK Connor Diaz, Jr.; DEF Will Pirkle, Sr.; DEF Santiago Aguirre, Sr.; DEF Paden Mount, Sr.; DEF Sean Bacha, Sr.; MF Jesse Lee, Sr.; MF Oliver Gomes, Sr.; MF Lohan Heyns, Sr.; F Max Mitchell, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Boris Basic, Sr.; MF/F Jacob Sagstuen, Soph.; F Connor Blake, Soph.
Coach George’s take: “We are excited for the 2023 season. We are returning a majority of our starting lineup from 2021 and 2022 and will look to draw on that experience and leadership as we face a new and difficult region schedule. Our team is focused on achieving our goals and making the playoffs after missing out the past two years on region tie-breakers.”
Mountain View
Coach: Sean Wickham
2022 record: 7-13, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Obed Salmeron, Sr.; F Sammy Ismael, Sr.; MF Tino Isaza, Jr.; DEF Gabriel Rodriguez, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: GK J.C. Davis, Soph.; GK Nick Razetto, Soph.; MF Luis Casique, Jr.; DEF Bryce Ferguson, Soph.; MF Max Deal, Jr.; F Abraham Adewunmi, Sr.; DEF Kaden Rodriguez, Sr.
Coach Wickham’s take: “We are graduating seven starters, including all but one varsity defender. Mountain View begins the season with many opportunities for players to step up. We have a few veteran players who missed a great deal of last year's season due to injury and are eager to display what this program has been missing. However, a cohort of highly talented sophomores are in no mood to wait their turn and will take every opportunity presented. There is no shortage of excitement for this group of players, and we are looking forward to a fantastic season.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Berkmar
Coach: Alex Reynaud
2022 record: 11-6, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Adrian Moreno, Sr.; DEF Abraham de Leon, Sr.; DEF Alfonso Lopez, Sr.; MF Adrian Lopez, Sr.; DEF Edgar Torres, Sr.; MF Angel Iribe, Sr.; MF Abraham Gonzalez, Sr.; F A.B. Avalos, Sr.; F Luis Beltran, Sr.; F/MF Crisley Barrios, Sr.; F Frankmauro Ferreras, Soph.; DEF Max Ventura, Sr.; GK Alfonso Pinon, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Brandon Huerta, Jr.; MF Antony Baquedano, Jr.; MF Brandon Esquivel-Santana, Jr.; MF Fausto Cruz, Jr.; MF Gabriel Bravo, Jr.; F Edwin Gonzalez, Jr.; DEF James Lopez, Jr.; F/MF Nicholas Daniel, Jr.; F Jayden Gutierrez, Jr.
Coach Reynaud’s take: “This is one of the most experienced teams we've had here at Berkmar in a long time. I had to increase the roster size to 22 players because of the amount of talent we had during tryouts. I am very excited about what this team is capable of, and I believe we will make another at the region championship.”
Discovery
Coach: Tom Bedzyk
2022 record: 11-9, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Eduardo Nunez, Sr.; MF Emmerson Flores, Sr.; MF Joann Ayala, Sr.; F Tomas Jiminez, Sr.; MF Klever Vargas, Sr.; F Joshua Ramirez, Jr.; MF Sammy Gomez, Jr.; MF Sebastian Garibay, Jr.; DEF/MF Aubrey Nizigiyimana, Soph.; MF Manza Masamuna, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Diego Beltran, Sr.; GK Diego Adame, Sr.; DEF Joshua De Vicente, Jr.; DEF Kevin Ortiz Pacheco, Jr.; F Raymond Islas Garcia, Soph.
Coach Bedzyk’s take: “We are really excited about this season and of course our first goal is to make the state playoffs for the third straight year. We have a couple of new teams in the region that we have had great rivalries within past seasons, so we are looking forward to renewing those. I believe in our players, and we work hard each day and I know that we will be able to compete with any team in Class 7A.”
Duluth
Coach: Angel Adame
2022 record: 5-10
Returning starters: Did not report
Other key players/newcomers: Did not report
Coach’s take: N/A
Meadowcreek
Coach: Jose Luiz Rodriguez
2022 record: 14-6, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Misael Lopez, Sr.; F Juan Benavides, Sr.; DEF Kelvin Alvarado, Sr.; DEF Bryan Villagomez, Jr.; MF Angel Lopez, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Salomon Kalotsh, Sr.; MF Yordan Navarro, Sr.; GK Benjamin Maldonado, Sr.
Coach Rodriguez’s take: “We graduated 12 seniors last year, but the beauty of coaching and playing soccer at Meadowcreek is the fact that we have hundreds of players who can fill in those new openings. This season we return a strong core of juniors and seniors. Some new players are Benjamin Maldonado, who is back from his time in Spain, and Yordan Navarro, a talented midfielder that played two years ago. The only two sophomores that we have in our varsity program will bring a wealth of experience from club, and a high level of energy.”
Norcross
Coach: Frank Pitt
2022 record: 9-7-1
Returning starters: MF Alex Chimbanda, Sr.; DEF Schuyler Burke, Sr.; MF Cristofer Morgado, Sr.; MF Jorge Sotelo, Sr.; GK Fredy Sanchez, Jr.; DEF Walker Patino, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Dylan Lenze, Sr.; MF Dennis Martinez, Sr.; GK Rodrigo Julian, Jr.
Coach Pitt’s take: “We have a solid group of returning starters as well as many others who saw significant playing time on the varsity last year. We have good quality in every position, and I believe we will challenge for the region again this year. We had a strong start last year but need to do better in the second half of the season. We got some new additions from Paul Duke High School and they are fitting in nicely. I'm looking forward to Alex Chimbanda, Cris Morgado, Schuyler Burke and the others having a big year as well. Region 7 is so competitive with every school and there are no easy games. Every game matters and I believe we can give everyone a tough match.”
North Gwinnett
Coach: Chris Leone
2022 record: 8-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Will Collins, Sr.; DEF Cam West, Sr.; MF Logan Collins, Sr.; MF Connor Pettus, Sr.; F Kyle Black, Sr.; F Ryan Williams, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Nathan Jacome, Sr.; DEF Cooper Rumley, Jr.; DEF Sebastian Vandeplas, Soph.; MF Aidan Forrand, Jr.; MF Javen Leung, Jr.
Coach Leone’s take: “The Bulldogs return a strong group of senior leadership to provide lots of experience. Mixing in a younger crop of players with a lot of talent, hopes and expectations are high. However, they will face plenty of challenges in what is expected to be a very difficult region.”
Peachtree Ridge
Coach: Ryan Sutton
2022 record: 15-5, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Brody Schroeder, Sr.; MF Daniel Romero, Sr.; MF Juan Gallego-Garzon, Sr.; DEF Jared Vazquez, Sr.; DEF Mickey Fragoso, Jr.; MF Dominik Kosut, Jr.; GK Jai Patel, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Kostyantyn Chernyshov, Sr.; F Zain Arfoosh, Jr.; DEF Alex Hanson, Jr.; GK Martin Griffin-Rey, Soph.
Coach Sutton’s take: “The Lions are coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 playoff appearances — four out of the past five seasons — and are primed to take the next step in 2023. Graduation had a big impact in 2022, however Ridge returns a number of talented players with playoff experience and will be led by seniors Daniel Romero, a University of North Georgia commit, and Juan Gallego-Garzon, a first-team all-county selection last season.”
Region 4-AAAAAA
Archer
Coach: Allan Rakowiecki
2022 record: 4-14
Returning starters: MF Barzee Blama, Sr.; DEF Belmin Omeragic, Sr.; MF Diego Olla, Sr.; DEF Devin Bodnarescu, Jr.; MF Alex Ruiz, Soph.; GK Riyad Zecic, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ariel Abzun, Sr.; DEF Miguel Ruiz, Sr.; DEF Jafet Rodriguez, Jr.; MF Brendon Dlearo, Jr.; DEF Adrian Colman, Jr.; MF/F Aiden Giacomelli, Fr.
Coach Rakowiecki’s take: “The 2022 season was ultimately a down year for Archer soccer, but we come back in the 2023 season with a strong cast of returning players who continued to improve over the offseason and are eager and ready to compete in our new region. The whole team is ready to show what they’re capable of, and significantly improve upon our record from last season where many close games didn’t go our way.”
Brookwood
Coach: Adel Mohsen
2022 record: 9-9, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: DEF Victor Aguilar; DEF Alex Walker; MF Gabe Morales; DEF Caysen Leeper; MF Jamiah Burdine; F Collin Arscottand; DEF Joseph Clavarino
Other key players/newcomers: MF David Varela; GK Camden Osburn
Coach Mohsen’s take: “We graduated 12 from a team that finished the season great, losing in PKs in the Elite Eight after losing the first eight games of the season. We will have a good, strong returning class and hope to compete in a strong region.”
Grayson
Coach: Lee Duggan
2022 record: 8-10, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Caedmon Gross, Sr.; DEF Nick Elidor, Sr.; DEF Peace Mikanda, Sr.; F Nhat-Long Ngo, Sr.; DEF Miguel Rosa-Exiquio, Sr.; MF Joshua Pinzon-Fields, Jr.; F Tolu Adeyemi, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ali Bazz, Jr.; GK Edwin Castro-Sanchez, Jr.; MF Grant Cooper, Soph.; DEF Calan Freeman, Soph.; F Daniel Juarez-Arrascaeta, Soph.; MF Nebyu Samuel, Soph.; F Edrick Marcos, Soph.; GK Danny Muhic, Soph.; DEF Andrew Seward, Fr.; DEF Joaquin Toledo, Fr.
Coach Duggan’s take: “Grayson are aiming to improve on the 8-10 record of 2022. We graduated nine seniors in the class of ’22 and have replaced them with the youngest varsity squad we have ever had, with seven sophomores and two freshmen earning varsity honors in 2023. Our guys are extremely talented and keen to prove themselves.”
Parkview
Coach: Danny Klinect
2022 record: 13-5-1, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Dillon Bennett, Sr.; MF Carlos Garcia, Sr.; F John Charlton, Sr.; F Wyatt Smith, Sr.; MF Brian Beltran-Perez, Sr.; MF Simon McDonald, Soph.; DEF Oscar Pineda, Sr.; DEF Matthew Tolmich, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Kendall Henry, Sr.; DEF Hernan Valenciano, Jr.; GK Clay Refling, Jr.
Coach Klinect’s take: “We have 11 players returning from last year's roster and all have been on varsity since they were either freshmen or sophomores. They are experienced players that know our system and how to adjust within the parameters of the game and situation. Looking forward to coaching this group in the upcoming season.”
South Gwinnett
Coach: Christian Vasquez
2022 record: 9-11
Returning starters: MF Robel Abesolom, Sr.; DEF Jorge Evan-Remijio, Sr.; GK Erik Calvillo, Sr.; DEF Kenechi Walker, Sr.; DEF Nathaniel Adeojo, Jr.; MF/F Rahjae Nelson, Soph.; MF/F Shiloh Murphy, Soph.; F Ronaldo Barnett, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Vasco Maia, Sr.; MF Omar Monroy, Soph.
Coach Vasquez’s take: “We have a strong group returning. The boys have a great mentality and cannot wait to get going.”
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Lanier
Coach: Ted Deppe
2022 record: 10-9-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF/F David Rumble, Sr.; F/MF Alex Cobzaru, Sr.; MF Jacob Haynes, Sr.; MF Zachary Smith, Sr.; DEF Roger Perez-Bolivar, Soph.; DEF Aiden Timmons, Sr.; GK Ben Haynes, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Mannor Mejia, Jr.; MF Aaron Ramos, Fr.; DEF Jared Escamilla, Sr.; MF/F Oscar Pulido, Jr.; F Tyler Vidal, Fr.; MF Michael Zapata, Fr.
Coach Deppe’s take: “We have a great group of guys that are working hard and getting better each practice. The team is buying into the new coaching style and team philosophy more and more each day. All we are striving to do is get better each practice and learn from both our wins and losses. As a coach, I am eager to get started and to see how far we can go.”
Shiloh
Coach: Jonathan Burton
2022 record: 1-15
Returning starters: F Alexander Villarreal, Soph.; F Thang Mung, Jr.; F Alexander Noel, Sr.; MF Sergio Peralta Perez, Jr.; MF Kidus Tadesse, Sr.; DEF Josue Amezquita-Toledo, Sr.; DEF Taka Mandibaya, Sr.; DEF Ilyas Abo, Sr.; DEF Oscar Piedra, Jr.; GK Hector Castaneda, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Joel Bazalar, Soph.; DEF John Perez, Sr.; F/MF Yonis Abo, Jr.; DEF Alan Medina, Sr.; F/MF Muaz Fofana, Sr.; DEF/MF Jonathan Bangas, Fr.
Coach Burton’s take: “With some great young talented leadership returning, and new young talent added to our team this year, we are looking forward to changing the current culture of the Shiloh soccer program. The team is hungry this year to bring back a winning culture and working harder than ever to accomplish some team goals they set out for themselves this season. They feel that they have unfinished business to tend to in Gwinnett County, and they’re looking to put Shiloh soccer back on the map this season.”
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Coach: Thom Jacquet
2022 record: 20-3, state champion in AAA
Returning starters: F Justin Moore, Sr.; F Joey Thompson, Sr.; MF Jackson Rosero, Sr.; MF Mac Vargas, Jr.; DEF Toye Salami, Jr.; DEF Nolan Staelens, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: F Marcus Sims, Fr.; MF Jackson Anand, Soph.; MF August Painter, Soph.; GK Paxton Joseph, Soph.
Coach Jacquet’s take: “We're excited to compete in 5A with the great mix of new and returning talent on our roster. We're a team full of discipline, dynamism and determination. Our returning starters provide a solid foundation, and we have a talented group of newcomers who have integrated our group seamlessly and are becoming an important part of our future. We're focused on continual improvement and competing at the highest level. Looking forward to a great season.”
Class AAAA
Region 8-AAAA
Seckinger
Coach: Nick Chonko
2022 record: First-year program
Key players: Camilo Rodriguez, Sr.; Josh Matveld, Jr.; Ayden Smith, Jr.; Chris Salinas, Jr.; Mathews Praxedes, Jr.; Jason Georgescu, Jr.; Diego Contreras, Jr.; Enzo Biggio, Soph.; Erick Perdomo, Fr.
Coach Chonko’s take: “Opening a new school is like opening up a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get. Seckinger has been a great school to open and begin a program. I believe we have the athletes and leadership to start something special. I have been extremely happy at the lads’ effort, selflessness, attitude and willingness to be coached. It's a testament to their parents and previous coaches. The journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step, and I'm honored to be at SKG for those first steps.”
Class AAA
Region 8-AAA
Hebron Christian
Coach: Chad Griffin
2022 record: 3-9-1
Returning starters: DEF Nolan Roberts, Sr.; MF Mason Roberts, Sr.; DEF Charlie Jacobs, Sr.; F Jake Redman, Sr.; F Luke Meek, Jr.; MF Luke Skogland, Jr.; MF Mason Luke, Jr.; MF Aiden Kanclerz, Soph.; MF Hamilton Barnes, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Porter Joseph, Sr.; GK Sebastian Covarrubias, Soph.
Coach Griffin’s take: “Hebron returns a great core of veteran and young players that all saw a great deal of minutes last year. Even though the record was not great, HCA was second only to state champion Atlanta International in goals allowed in what was the toughest area in the state last year, 4-A Private. Last year each game was such a gauntlet and I felt outside of a couple of games we were there with each team we faced. We were a tough, gritty team that competed for 80-plus minutes. Our biggest issue is we just struggled putting the ball away. We found every way to hit the crossbar last year. If we can put a few more in the back of the net. we should be in the mix of things in Region 8-AAA. Oconee County made it to the GHSA AAA state championship, so you know this region has the ability to be tough night in and night out. Replacing our All-Region starting goalkeeper Daniel Torres will be tough, but we have some players that are competing each day and getting better. With the experience we return, I am looking forward to what this group can accomplish.”
Region 7-AAA
Wesleyan
Coach: Guillermo Vallejo
2022 record: 10-7-1, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Carlos Lopez, Sr.; DEF Thomas Cook, Sr.; F Roman Reynolds, Sr.; MF Owen Archibald, Jr.; DEF Eduardo Lopez, Jr.; DEF Ethan Kilguss, Jr.; MF Papa Mensah, Jr.; MF Kallaghan Freeman, Jr.; DEF Hudson Reynolds, Jr.; MF Will Thomas, Soph.; GK Alex Allgaier, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Landon George, Jr.; MF Drew Harbour, Jr.; F Jeffrey Pinckney, Jr.; GK Migel Camargo, Jr.; MF Rhett Smith, Fr.; MF Harrison James, Fr.; F Kyle Edwards, Fr.; MF Garrison Thelen, Fr.
Coach Vallejo’s take: “The 2023 season will be an exciting one for the Wesleyan boys. We head into a new classification and region with 11 games against opponents we did not see last year and several we’ve never played in school history. After graduating six seniors from last year’s squad, we’ll have a very young roster, but we like our depth, and we hope to represent ourselves well.”
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Providence Christian
Coach: Kenny Adeshigbin
2022 record: 12-8
Returning starters: MF August Larson, Sr.; MF James Rooney, Sr.; F Vincent Maraschiello, Jr.; F Sully Croker, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: Max Schiefer, Jr.; Linus Osman, Jr.
Coach Adeshigbin’s take: “We have a balance with seniors and a lot of younger guys, and both alike are hungry to prove something. It’s a great group of guys.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from a Super Six Soccer photo shoot with Mill Creek senior Abby Graeser, an Alabama-Birmingham signee. Click for more.PHOTOS: Super Six Soccer, Mill Creek's Abby Graeser
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.