Archer
Did not report
Brookwood
Head coach: Dru Ulloa
2022 record: 6-11
Returning starters: A Mack Trentinit, Sr.; A Mason Saunders, Sr.; A/MF Elijah Bryant, Sr.; A Landon Lofters, Soph.; MF DeShawn Echols, Sr.; MF Chase Wigham, Sr.; MF Cade Culberson, Sr.; MF Matthew Connelly, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Sebastian Boyd, Fr.; DEF Chris Wilson, Fr.; MF Ashton Christiani, Fr.; DEF Ashton DeFreitas, Fr.
Coach Ulloa’s take: “Brookwood is excited for the season to start. We have a great core group of older players that are excited to lead this young team. My starting defense over the past few seasons graduated, and I look forward to this freshman class stepping up and replacing some of my star defenders. As a team, we are striving to make the playoffs this year after missing it last year.”
Buford
Head coach: Kevin Peek
2022 record: 16-4, state semifinals
Returning starters: G Matthew Canavan, Sr.; DEF Jameson Hynds, Sr.; MF Korbin Clack, Sr.; A Nash Perry, Sr.; MF Jordan Castro, Sr.; FOM Josh Williams, Sr.; A Evan Leonardo, Jr.; MF Matthew Scruggs, Jr.; DEF/MF Jaydon Franklin, Jr.; LSM Khian Owen, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Noah Steinbrecher, Jr.; A Fritz Whalen, Jr.; MF Jax Maloney, Jr.; DEF Max Peek, Jr.; DEF/LSM Benton Jenneman, Jr.; MF Kamden Clack, Fr.; MF/A Evan Oskarson, Soph.
Coach Peek’s take: “While we lost a very good 2022 senior class that played in two Final Fours and an Elite 8 and was 7-0 during the shortened 2020 season, the 2023 class has stepped in to provide the strong leadership needed to continue our recent success. Each year our team is different from the year before and develops its own personality. This year our offense has the potential to be as good or better than it has ever been. We have six to eight legitimate scoring threats and those guys also don't mind sharing the ball. If we continue to build chemistry and cohesion we will be really tough to defend. Our defense will have some new faces and a different style of play that is faster and better suits our skillset. They will be backed up by one of the best goalies in the state. We will be trying to build depth early with a very tough non-area schedule before we start area play in what is probably the strongest area in the state.”
Collins Hill
Head coach: Kyle Martin
2022 record: 8-7, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Wyatt Dasher, Sr.; A Brandon Young, Jr.; MF Ilyas Muhammad, Sr.; LSM Xavier Munyengango, Sr.; DEF Asher Sutton, Jr.; DEF Nick Hall, Soph.; G/DEF Damon Mask, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: A/MF Ben Voss, Fr.
Coach Martin’s take: “I believe we can make a strong push in our region this year. Our core group of juniors and seniors have shown great leadership throughout the offseason and into the first weeks of practice. I'm looking forward to seeing things progress as the season moves along. Damon Mask exemplified that leadership with his transition from defense to goalie. This was a huge move for the team, but I also believe he will thrive at the position and make a name for himself. I'm excited to get things going here in my first season at the hill.”
Dacula
Head coach: Nick Crabb
2022 record: 8-7
Returning starters: DEF Kaden Bass, Jr.; DEF Alex Martelo, Jr.; MF Dallen Rawson, Sr.; MF Peyton Shawn Doyle, Sr.; MF Gregory Crabb, Jr.; MF Carter Sims, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: G Will Blanchard, Sr.; DEF Michael Johnson, Soph.; LSM Samuel Alvarenga, Sr.; MF/A Brody Shields, Jr.; MF Ryne Crider, Sr.; A Walter Sanders, Jr.; Jonah Spayd, Fr.; Onyx West, Fr.; Bryant Dibling, Fr.
Coach Crabb’s take: “The 2023 team only returns two players who have scored in a varsity game. The team will heavily depend on Carter Sims and Gregory Crabb to lead the offense and involve the new players in generating scoring. The move of Peyton Sharman Doyle and Dallen Rawson to midfield will secure the defensive side of midfield and contribute significantly to the offense. The strength of the team lies in the defense, which is led by juniors Alex Martelo and Kaden Bass. Will Blanchard has taken over in goal and had 17 saves in the recent scrimmage.”
Duluth
Head coach: Charles Crane
2022 record: 6-6
Returning starters: FO Andrew Dopp, Sr.; LSM Alan Taylor, Sr.; A Gabe Washburn, Sr.; A Connor Matheson, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Tristan Hands, Jr.; MF Mason Leatherberry, Jr.
Coach Crane’s take: “First year back in the region after three years, goal is to take one game at a time and see how we can improve from game to game. If we improve each game, hopefully we can make the playoffs. If we don't make the playoffs, we still improved and we have an incredibly young team that will be around for awhile.”
Grayson
Head coach: Tanner Southall
2022 record: 12-6, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Luke Coleman, Sr.; A Ty Solomon, Sr.; MF Trey Jones, Sr.; MF Jashawn Monroe, Sr.; MF Darius Steele, Sr.; LSM Michael Lotz, Sr.; DEF John Gyorgi, Jr.; DEF Luke Moynihan, Sr.; MF Kayleb Duster, Sr.; DEF Edward Kizito, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Keaton Spiegel, Sr.; A Bobby Beckman, Jr.; G Dorien Hafner, Soph.; MF Jordan Mitchell, Sr.; MF Bryant Lumpp, Sr.; A/MF Brad Scoggins, Sr.; FO/MF Fares Barghoutti, Sr.
Coach Southall’s take: “Although we ended the 21-22 season on a three-game losing streak, we are very fortunate to return the bulk of our 21-22 team. I think this year's group has a much better team chemistry and attitude towards the season. We plan to ride that for a successful season. We are working towards one of those top two first-round bye positions to try and set us up for a healthy playoff push in hopes to win our program’s first playoff game.”
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Newton Taylor Babb
2022 record: 1-14
Returning starters: MF James Canipe, Sr.; DEF Louie Fabec, Sr.; A Harrison Voelzke, Jr.; MF Josh Williams, Jr.; MF Hunter Bryant, Jr.; MF Gianluca Tiberia, Jr.; FO Noah Huggins, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: G Tyler Bragg, Jr.; MF Duncan Comery, Jr.; DEF Angel Alvarez, Jr.; DEF D.J. Allison, Jr.; DEF Will Polhill, Soph.; DEF Riley Clarke, Soph.; A Jack Clarke, Soph.; A Cooper Parsonnet, Soph.; A Porter Carlin, Fr.
Coach Babb’s take: “This team’s ‘buy in’ since I stepped foot on campus has been a blessing. God has gifted this team with the gift of ‘Together,’ this is our back bone. We will win close games due to how much this team works effortlessly to make the other teammate succeed. We care a lot about each other and it shows in our play. A saying we have is, “When we score, we celebrate. When they score, we communicate.” We need to embrace the highs together and not finger point during the lows. As a unit, the team balances each other out well. We have a lot of athleticism, physicality, experience and youth. Our record last year is just that…last year. Look for a completely different style of play and energy out of the Spartans this year. New Year, New Us.”
Hebron Christian
Head coach: Will Munley
2022 record: First-year program
Key players: A Austin Sprout, Jr.; A Jackson Wolfe, Fr.; A Walker Rothwell, Fr.; MF Max Steve, Fr.; MF Jaden Walston, Fr.; MF Pierson Myers, Fr.; DEF Steele Smith, Jr.; DEF Hayes Griffin, Fr.; DEF Colson Bentley, Fr.; G Patrick Christ, Fr.
Coach Munley’s take: "I am very excited and honored to start the lacrosse program here at Hebron Christian Academy and the season we will have this year. We brought in a stellar 2026 class of student athletes who are committed to playing high level college, and we will build around them for the next four years. Along with starting this new program we have made a big splash in the lacrosse community and surrounding areas by being one of the few private schools in Gwinnett County to offer lacrosse. In my opinion. this is the fastest growing sport in the country and Atlanta in particular. With that major spike in athletes changing over to the sport, there has been a big need for a private school in this area to have lacrosse and I am honored to start it and to change the status quo. My biggest goal, not only for this year but for future years to come, is to become the premier lacrosse program for kindergarten to high school year-round, and to have a culture that cares about the game and development of student-athletes. … Letting Christ lead first is at the forefront of our mission and with the help of the school, parents, faculty and student-athletes, I could not be in a better situation and cannot wait to see where this program can go, starting with this season.”
Lanier
Head coach: Colin Cederna
2022 record: 5-10
Returning starters: MF Andrew Graham, Sr.; MF James Jones, Sr.; MF Richard Phan, Sr.; A Josh Gallager, Jr.; A Jake Moleta, Sr.; DEF Nate King, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Spencer Wilmot, Jr.; MF Tucker Martin, Fr.; DEF Sebastian Ball, Jr.; DEF Matthew Humberstone, Jr.; G Colin Goldstein, Jr.
Coach Cederna’s take: “This season I believe will be a big level up from last season as so many players from our squad played travel ball all summer and developed tremendously. We are going to be a high-scoring team with one of the best face-off specialists in the state, Andrew Graham (committed to Queens in Charlotte). We also have a big and strong trio at close defense that will be a physical force this season. I believe we will make our first playoff run in school history this season.”
Mill Creek
Head coach: Alan Tallman
2022 record: 13-7, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: G Brayden Williams, Sr.; LSM Preston Nichols, Sr.; DEF Ryan Johnston, Sr.; DEF Jacob Bonduris, Sr.; A/MF Bray Maglovsky, Sr.; MF/A Nick Winter, Sr.; MF/A Chase Coy, Jr.; FO Hien Bui, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: A/MF Casey Koning, Jr.; DEF Reno Vorderlandwehr, Soph.; DEF Davis Ryan, Jr.; LSM Andrew Oh, Jr.; A/MF Mac Walker, Soph.; A/MF Ripken Stanton, Soph.; FO Dakota White, Jr.; G Carson Carroll, Soph.
Coach Tallman’s take: “This is an exciting bunch because they play for each other in all phases of the game. The offense shares the ball incredibly well, and we communicate and play team defense as good as I've seen in my tenure as head coach. Moreover, we have an exceptional group of seniors. They are all talented in their own right, but what makes them unique is their buy in to our system and commitment to each other. While we don't have a large group regarding numbers, we probably have the most top to bottom depth we've had in the last four years; there's really not much drop off — we can play 24 to 26 guys. We've moved into a new area with realignment, and it's no secret that it's the most competitive in the state. We're all incredibly excited about the challenge; we'd want it no other way.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Tanner Botts
2022 record: 4-10, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Kyren Fields, Jr.; A Michael Bowbliss, Soph.; A Jackson Gurewitz, Jr.; MF Connor Barlan, Sr.; MF Payton Westcott, Sr.; MF Brad Muehlberger, Jr.; MF/FO Connor Donnelly, Soph.; LSM Jordan Cofield, Sr.; DEF Aiden Boynton, Sr.; DEF Reese Rainey, Jr.; G Anderson Kesinger, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Jackson Henry, Sr.; DEF Braedon Prieto, Jr.; MF Ryder Rogers, Jr.; FO Leo Rios, Soph.
Coach Botts’ take: “The 2022 season was an exciting one full of growth throughout the season. Many young players got valuable experience that will help us in 2023. We lost three starters from graduation, but the players stepping up behind them are well prepared and ready to show us what they have. I’m excited to see this group compete and get better every game.”
Norcross
Head coach: Nathan Thornton
2022 record: 7-6
Returning starters: MF Connor Abshire, Sr.; MF Bennett Newsham, Sr.; MF Parker Waugh, Sr.; A Justin Smith, Sr.; LSM Thomas Dye, Jr.; DEF Dylan Reigert, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: G Spencer Purdy, Fr.; A Gavin Abshire, Fr.; MF Nick Thomas, Soph.
Coach Thornton’s take: “Norcross is looking to build off its first winning season in 10 years. We will be playing in the new area consisting of all Gwinnett schools. We will be adding a really good group of new freshmen that have already started to make an impact at practice every day.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Don Hilton
2022 record: 7-12, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: G Trey Cohron, Jr.; DEF Luke Warren, Sr.; DEF Will Adams, Sr.; A Tyler Salin, Jr.; DEF Jackson Hursey, Jr.; MF Jojo Whitmire, Sr.; MF Andrew Atkinson, Jr.; MF Will Holland, Jr.; MF Koen Anderson, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Miller Buice, Sr.; A Tucker Villhauer, Jr.; MF Scott Lusins, Sr.; DEF Nick Ward, Sr.; FOGO Logan Weaver, Jr.; FOGO Mason Tolar, Jr.; LSM Connor Weaver, Jr.
Coach Hilton’s take: “We have a very talented team this season, the sky is the limit with this bunch. Our area this year is going to be tough with seven playoff teams from 2022 season competing for six playoff spots in 2023. Most of our contributors are newcomers with varsity experience from 2022. Trey our goalie continues to improve year after year and has started since freshman year, he is our nucleus. Luke Warren, first team all-county, is our anchor on defense.”
Parkview
Head coach: Joseph Singleton
2022 record: 9-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: G Sam Lindsey, Sr.; A Michael Ney, Sr.; A Andrew Haward, Sr.; MF Gabe Gaddis, Jr.; MF Phillip Marshall, Jr.; DEF Phillip Hong, Sr.; DEF Isaiah White, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Paul Zakis, Jr.; MF Joe Ney, Fr.
Coach Singleton’s take: “This year the coaching staff has high expectations for the Panthers, who are looking to return to the playoffs this season.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Ethan Merrow
2022 record: 5-9
Returning starters: Luke Fitz; J.D. Cook; Harsh Shaw; J’Len Jones; Nathan Cook; Dylan Paige; Jacob Demko; J.D. Cook
Coach Merrow’s take: “I am extremely excited to see what the season holds. I have another great group of seniors and juniors along with a promising sophomore. We have an extremely tough region again with state champion Lambert and semifinalist Buford. The team is ready and has been working extremely hard in the offseason and preseason. We are ready to work and show what Peachtree Ridge can do.”
Seckinger
Head coach: Brandon Lane
2022 record: First-year program
Key players: LSM Fernando Cordero, Fr.; MF Jayden Vernot, Jr.; A Jackson Buffom, Fr.
Coach Lane’s take: “Ready and excited would be a great way to describe our mindset as the season begins to kick off. The kids are completely bought into our culture and really are just ready to start competing. With it being our inaugural season at a new school, we are definitely on the younger side in comparison to the other teams in the region and on our schedule, however trial by fire sometimes is the best strategy for growth. I’m blessed to coach an amazing group of young men who don’t shy away from hard work and do all of the right things in the classroom. It’s an honor to be Seckinger’s inaugural head lacrosse coach.”
Wesleyan
Head coach: Connor Breslin
2022 record: 17-2, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: DEF Matt Blanton, Jr.; DEF Nick Schaller, Sr.; MF Hayden Ausherman, Jr.; MF Sam Sermonet, Jr.; LSM Doug Cavin, Sr.; A Lawson Jones, Sr.; A Jameson Meyer, Jr.; A Broder Conley, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: FOGO Rowan Reinhard, Jr.; FOGO Carter Fears, Soph.
Coach Breslin’s take: “There is a lot of energy surrounding our program going into the 2023 season. We had a banner season in ’22 and an exciting offseason which included a couple commitments from our seniors to continue their careers collegiately. We are returning a number of key players from last year’s team including our top five goal scorers. Our team believes that we can realize our highest aspirations this year, but we recognize there is a lot of hard work standing in-between us and that ultimate prize.”
