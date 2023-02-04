Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Buford
Head coach: Stuart Chester
2022 record: 29-8, state semifinals
Key returning players: INF Ethan Murray; P/1B Nate Taylor, Jr.; INF Cole Taylor, Sr.; OF Cannon Goldin, Soph.; C Sam Humphrey, Jr.; INF Bubba Coleman, Fr.; P Kyle Krause, Fr.; OF Tyler Dushan, Sr.
Coach Chester’s take: “We graduated all nine starters and the top three pitchers from last year’s team. This year’s team is talented but young with little experience. We will be tested early with our very challenging schedule. We will have to have some guys step up and compete on the mound.”
Central Gwinnett
Head coach: Karl Craig
2022 record: 6-20-1
Returning starters: SS/P Omar Zachery, Sr. (.309, 23 SB); 2B/P Felipe Lopez, Sr. (.373, 22 SB); 1B/OF Nathan Thrasher, Sr.; C Chase Graham, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: OF Ronald Lindsey, Jr.; 3B Brandon Novak, Fr.; INF Izaiah Delossantos, Fr.
Coach Craig’s take: “We return four seniors who started or contributed significantly to our program last year. However, we continue to be a young team overall. Our team seeks to take the next steps toward being a consistently competitive team in one of the toughest regions in 7A baseball. With an influx of new, young talent, I feel confident this team will improve upon last year's record.”
Collins Hill
Head coach: Bryan Linnell
2022 record: 12-17
Returning starters: OF/P Greg Gonzalez, Sr. (.293, 9 RBIs, 13 runs); 3B/P Jake Rutkowski, Sr. (.320, 18 RBIs, 11 runs); C Vahn Lackey, Sr. (.244, 12 RBIs); 2B Ethan Moore, Jr. (14 RBIs, 10 runs)
Other key players/newcomers: 1B/P Mikey Gonzalez, Sr.; OF Jake Frisina, Sr.; OF/P Mikey Sheehan, Sr. P/1B Sam Schwark, Jr.; SS D.K. Glasgow, Jr.; OF/P Trae Burton, Jr.; 3B/P Ruben Balderas, Soph.; OF T.J. Wilson, Soph.
Coach Linnell’s take: “There has been a pretty big culture change during my first summer and fall as the head coach at Collins Hill. We've hit the weight room full blast since June. We've changed the mindset within our team culture to being more community driven. We are very involved in our community in several ways. Our team mantra is 'men built for others' and we take that very seriously. All of the work they have put in has brought high expectations for this season. We are a young team, as far as starts are concerned, but we are excited about what this season holds for us.”
Dacula
Head coach: Jake Bova
2022 record: 12-16, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: CF Tyson Brown, Sr. (.318, 21 runs, 16 SB); 1B/3B Alex Gelmini, Sr. (.271, 15 RBIs); P Kaleb Perry, Sr. (1.72 ERA, 26 Ks, 20 IP); 2B A.J. Weiss, Sr. (11 runs); P Jared Glenn, Soph. (3.70 ERA, 2 wins, 14 Ks); P Dale Towe, Jr. (4.30 ERA, two wins, 34 Ks)
Other key players/newcomers: P Aryan Virani, Soph.; C Harry Bouldin, Jr.; 1B Marquise Blackman, Jr.; OF M.J. Allen, Soph.; SS Reiston Durham, Fr.; 2B Ryan Higdon, Soph.
Coach Bova’s take: “We will be strong up the middle with two new catchers in Bouldin and Holloway, Perry, Durham, Weiss and Higdon in middle infield and Brown in center field. We will be deep on the mound, led by Young Harris commit Kaleb Perry and sophomore Jared Glenn. We have strong senior leadership and will be much better offensively in my second year as the head coach. We expect to be in the playoffs again this year even in a new region. I expect a lot of people to be surprised by our success.”
Mill Creek
Head coach: Doug Jones
2022 record: 26-14, state semifinals
Returning starters: 1B Cole Mullins, Jr.; SS/2B Daniel Pierce, Soph.; SS/2B Matthew Simay, Sr.; RHP/3B Hunter Pirkle, Sr.; RHP Beau Brailey, Sr. (11-3, 1.66 ERA, 91 Ks, 61 1/3 IP)
Other key players/newcomers: UT Caleb Pierce, Sr.; RHP/DH Ryan Thomas, Sr.; OF Brandon Brown, Jr.; OF Will Christensen, Jr.; C Wes Farmer, Sr.; OF Will Farmer, Sr.; RHP Nick Bennett, Jr.; RHP Caleb Bennett, Sr.
Coach Jones’ take: “We’re looking to challenge ourselves with a tough preseason schedule. Creating depth, staying healthy and team chemistry are vital if we want to have playoff aspirations.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Jason Johnson
2022 record: 17-16, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: RHP/SS Tyshon Patty, Sr. (.323, 5 HR, 33 RBIs, 9 2B, 2-1, 1.78 ERA, 57 Ks, 39 1/3 IP); LHP/OF/1B Cooper Johnson, Jr. (.300, 21 RBIs, 7 2B); RHP/OF Jackson Smith, Sr. (.262, 11 RBIs)
Other key players/newcomers: RHP/1B Kyle Hong, Sr.; 2B/SS Jayden Wilson, Jr.; SS/3B Victor Astacio, Sr.; LHP/OF Jesse Crews, Jr.; C/OF Drew Kuiters, Sr.; RHP/OF Brett Sportsman, Sr.; OF Caleb Farr, Jr.; LHP/OF Cole Polidore, Sr.; RHP/OF Julian Haynes, Soph.; RHP/1B Vik Patel, Sr.; RHP Ryan Bauman, Jr.; RHP/1B Joel Taylor, Jr.; 2B/SS Carson Stokes, Soph.; 2B/OF Matthew Acosta, Sr.; C/3B Nick Clayborn, Soph.
Coach Johnson’s take: “We only return three starters on offense, and four pitchers with varsity experience. The team has shown great team chemistry, energy and work ethic every day. Each player has shown the willingness to buy into our culture and expectations, and we are very excited to see the progress these young men can make every day.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Berkmar
Did not report
Discovery
Head coach: Sam Hamilton
2022 record: 6-15
Returning starters: CF Chase Wilcox, Sr.; INF/P Isaiah Jones, Sr.; P/OF Fralie Dominguez, Sr.; 2B Kaleb Ford, Jr.; INF/P Tomas Franklin, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: SS Onassis Gutierrez, Soph.; OF/1B/P Sylas Brooks, Fr.; OF/P Santiago Daal, Fr.
Coach Hamilton’s take: “The 2023 Titans are looking to build on some momentum we started last season. We have a few key holes to fill, but we have a great group of seniors that have been in the program for four years leading the way. Some of our JV players from last year have shown that they are ready to step up and contribute to varsity. We also have some freshman who I believe will make an impact on our team. I'm excited to see how this team competes this season.”
Duluth
Head coach: Ryan Turner
2022 record: 5-24, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: P/OF Josiah Satterwhite, Sr.; P/INF Riley Hasenstab, Jr.; SS Chaz Echerer, Jr.; 1B/P Antoine Rucker, Jr.; C Jonathan Shiraichi, Jr.; P/OF Will Payne, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: C Manny Guarate, Fr.
Coach Turner’s take: “Duluth had a very young team last year, starting eight sophmores at times and competed in a tough schedule. We won the games needed to secure a fourth seed in the playoffs and gave eventual state champ Woodstock a battle each game before they pulled away. In 2023, we hope to build on the experience from last season and compete for a potential third straight playoff appearance.”
Meadowcreek
Head coach: Jeff Johnson
2022 record: 0-20
Returning starters: OF Amon Pearson, Jr.; P/1B Marcus Mitchell, Jr.; 2B Eliana Chan Mendez, Sr.; C Eric Tavares, Sr.; UP Giovanni Rodriguez, Soph.; 3B/C Jordan Vang, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: P/OF Rontavious Blackshear, Sr.; INF/C Erik Martinez, Jr.; 3B Sterling Diaz Richiez, Fr.; C/3B Christian Escobar, Fr.
Coach Johnson’s take: “We acquired some new talent along with a ninth-grade group that is helping us grow the program. We have a positive outlook on this season as we continue to get better every day.”
Norcross
Head coach: Aaron Wilkens
2022 record: 17-15, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: RHP/OF Nick Lanning, Sr. (7-2, 2.20 ERA, 72 Ks); INF/RHP Avery Bizzell, Sr.; C Charlie Smith, Sr.; INF Andrew Bernard, Jr.; OF Daniel Isaacson, Jr.; OF Jackson Bussey, Jr.; RHP/OF Sam Choate, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: RHP/INF Joseph Mendoza, Jr.; RHP/INF Jackson Kelly, Sr.; RHP/INF Ryan Pfeifer, Sr.; 1B/RHP David Garcia, Sr.; RHP/INF Ben Rockecharlie, Sr.; OF Tripp Allen, Sr.; INF Griffin Scott, Sr.; OF/LHP Dorian Foster, Sr.; 1B/C/RHP Carter Cocks, Jr.; INF Eric Wilburn, Jr.; INF Yohan Silverio, Soph.; C Hayden Garcia, Soph.; OF/RHP Bryson Bizzell, Soph.
Coach Wilkens’ take: “The coaching staff is looking forward to this season. We have an experienced team, with 16 players returning from last year’s varsity. We will rely early on our pitching and defense while our offense rounds into shape. We have a challenging non-region schedule that will hopefully help prepare us for 7-AAAAAAA play. The boys have been practicing hard and we have high expectations for this season.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Ryan Moity
2022 record: 26-13, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: OF/LHP Tyler Bak, Sr. (.370, 5 HR, 25 RBIs, 35 runs, 22 SB); SS/RHP Erik Parker, Jr. (5 HR, 23 RBIs, 10 2B, 30 runs); UP Eli Pitts, Soph. (.362, 6 HR, 33 RBIs, 38 runs, 13 SB); OF/LHP Gavin Zoeller, Sr. (.319, 14 RBIs); C Koa Kloehs, Sr. (.333, 8 RBIs)
Other key players/newcomers: LHP Justin Bowman, Sr.; OF Jake Gaskill, Soph.; LHP/1B Trey James, Soph.; C Vance Bock, Fr.; RHP/OF Cooper Chunn, Jr.; INF/RHP Brodie Baweja, Jr.; 1B/OF/RHP Ryan Hall, Soph.; OF/LHP Nathan Kindland, Jr.; C/OF Andrew Doherty, Jr.
Coach Moity’s take: “Our staff is excited for this group. With only four seniors, we will be young, and with our youth, naturally, we will have some inexperience. We definitely feel like these guys are up for the challenge. We have had great leadership from our older guys throughout the fall and winter. It's a close-knit, hard-working group that loves the game and loves to compete. We are excited to see some guys step up. As always, our goal is to win a region championship and compete as long as possible in May.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jamie Suggs
2022 record: 13-14, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: C Ashton Bridwell, Sr. (.302, 10 RBIs); OF Anthony Manbeck, Sr. (.322, 15 SB); 3B Brandon Sunwoo, Jr. (.333); 1B/P Trey Majette (.280); SS/2B/P Anthony Vega, Sr. (.278, 3 wins, 1 save, 2.73 ERA); OF Tyler Kelson, Jr.; P Liam Bestermann, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: 2B Dariel Cruz, Jr.; SS Quinten Jones, Jr.; OF/P Josh Evans, Jr.
Coach Suggs’ take: “Led by seven returning starters and five seniors, the Lions are poised for a legitimate run at the first region title in program history. With a new-look region, they stacked their non-region schedule in order to prepare for a lengthy playoff run. The pitching staff will be a strength, with Bestermann, Vega and Majette anchoring the rotation, and several newcomers providing versatile options out of the bullpen. While they lost a couple of All-County players in Matthew Hoskins and Rand Bestermann, the Lions still have plenty of offensive weapons in Manbeck, Bridwell, Sunwoo and a host of newcomers that will help increase their 4.4 runs per game average in 2022.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Archer
Head coach: Eric Love
2022 record: 19-12, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: RF David Falloon, Jr.; CF William Wallace, Jr.; P/1B/3B Jack Young, Jr.; P/1B Cody Russell, Sr.; SS Amari McCoy, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: UP Jarrin Johnson; 3B/P Chris Pavlich; OF/P Logan Pogorzelski; C/DH Andrew Streuber
Coach Love’s take: “This year we play in what I feel is one of the toughest regions in the state. Every team in the region will be competitive. We will have two of the three top pitchers form last year back this year. Our outfield can hit and play defense with any outfield in the state. Our infield is improved from last year and will continue to improve over the year. The ceiling for this team is high if we stay healthy. We have depth on the mound and offensive depth.”
Brookwood
Head coach: Robby Gilbert
2022 record: 14-19, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: C/UP Preston Bonn, Jr.; SS/P Cody Fuller, Jr.; P/INF Jackson Barberi, Jr.; OF John Beverley, Jr.; INF Alex Wright, Jr.; INF Ethan Reyes, Sr.; OF Jay Bueno, Jr.; P/INF Charlie Foster, Jr.; P/INF Brenden Keller, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OF Clinton Harris, Jr.; OF Justin Bass, Jr.; P/INF Colin Hart, Sr.; INF Kedean Madden, Sr.; P/INF Shawn Mize, Sr.; OF Cole Norman, Sr.; INF Casey McKeon, Sr.; P Micah Bradley, Sr.; P Cairo Velasquez, Sr.; P/INF J.T. Soto, Jr.; OF Avery Butler, Jr.; P/OF V.J. Heath, Jr.; OF Mason Archie, Soph.; UP Boomer Rogozinski, Fr.; C/INF Alex Reyes, Fr.
Coach Gilbert’s take: “Great group of young men throughout the program who are working hard every day to get better on and off the field. Need to continue to build on getting players game experience and confidence as we move forward. Lots of newcomers to varsity who will have plenty of opportunities present themselves. Have a tremendous coaching staff who is working extremely hard with our young men.”
Grayson
Did not report
Parkview
Head coach: Chan Brown
2022 record: 30-8, state semifinals
Returning starters: OF/INF/RHP Ali Banks, Sr. (.369, 24 runs); SS/RHP Colin Houck, Sr. (.412, 15 HRs, 44 RBIs, 10 2B, 43 runs, 23 BB); RHP/1B Garrett Lambert, Sr. (8-3, 1.36 ERA, 95 Ks, 61 2/3 IP/.379, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs, 8 2B); 1B/OF/RHP Landon Stripling, Sr. (9-2, 1.53 ERA, 81 Ks, 59 2/3 IP/.433, 6 HR, 33 RBIs, 25 runs); 3B/2B Cade Brown, Jr. (.320, 19 RBIs, 26 runs); OF Makhi Buckley, Jr.; LHP Ford Thompson, Jr. (6-3, 1.60 ERA, 74 Ks, 48 IP); RHP Thorpe Musci, Jr. (1-0, 3 SV, 25 Ks, 17 1/3 IP); RHP/OF Jon Holcomb, Jr.; LHP Porter Berryman, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: RHP Jackson Collett, Sr.; OF Grant Garrett, Sr.; INF Erick Rodriguez, Sr.; OF Carson Wagnon, Sr.; C Mason Watler, Sr.; INF Caleb Brown, Jr.; INF/OF/RHP Mason Davis, Soph.; C/RHP Ethan Finch, Jr.; 1B/RHP Kason Gleaton, Jr.; 1B Greg Jones, Jr.; C Robert Livingston, Jr.; OF/RHP Yanni McDuffie, Jr.; INF/OF Johnny Petrucelli, Jr.
Coach Brown’s take: “The players are working extremely hard during the offseason to be prepared for the season. The players are getting mentally and physically ready to hopefully go on a fun ride this season. We want to get the program back to having a chance at a state championship. I am very proud of the way the players are working towards their goals. I hope that this season will be a very exciting season for our program. Hopefully we will stay healthy and let the players enjoy a fun season.”
South Gwinnett
Head coach: Ryan Patterson
2022 record: 3-21
Returning starters: 1B/P Zion Dunn, Sr.; C/2B/P Josh Moore, Sr.; OF Caleb Collins, Sr.; C/OF/P Derek Patterson, Soph.; OF/P Caleb Gaskin, Soph.; 2B/OF/P Daniel Pena, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: SS/P Jaylen Hoilette, Sr.; 3B/P Ryan Hoilette, Soph.
Coach Patterson’s take: “The Comets look to improve on last year's season with returning leadership and with the help of some newcomers. We are still young and have a good group of sophomores and freshmen behind our seniors. Our kids have really started to buy in and develop a strong worth ethic that will show in the upcoming season.”
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Lanier
Head coach: Colby May
2022 record: 16-14
Returning starters: SS Adrian Jimenez, Sr. (.434, 1 HR, 15 RBIs, 9 2B, 23 runs); 1B/P/OF Caleb Fones, Sr. (.330, 33 RBIs, 8 2B, 18 runs, 6-3, 3.38 ERA, 67 Ks, 47 2/3 IP); 3B Braden Richards, Jr. (.261, 22 runs); CF Chase Jameson, Jr. (.322, 16 RBIs, 18 runs); OF Alex Martinez, Sr. (26 runs); 2B Jordan Wilson, Sr. (14 RBIs); C/1B Diego Rubio, Sr. (.316)
Other key players/newcomers: RHP/OF/SS Logan Laughlin, Soph.; LHP/1B/OF Ethan Curtis, Fr.; RHP/SS Caleb Napier, Jr.; LHP/1B Barrett Blackwell, Sr.; RHP/OF Jared Huse, Sr.; RHP/1B Kam McKenney, Soph.
Coach May’s take: “The Longhorns returned to winning ways in 2022, finishing third in Region 8-AAAAAA and clinching a playoff berth before running into a tough matchup against state runner-up Allatoona. Lanier returns several key players such as Adrian Jimenez, Braden Richards, Chase Jameson, Alex Martinez and Caleb Fones, among many other contributors. They will look to compete for the region title and return to the playoffs this year with a tight knit group as they continue their growth as a program.”
Shiloh
Head coach: Reggie Ingram
2022 record: 8-16
Returning starters: Nick Spry, Sr.; Uriel Fagoth, Sr.; David Johnson, Sr.; Malcolm Robinson, Sr.; Anthony Vu, Jr.; Anthone Stroman, Sr.; Traden Davis, Jr.; Nick Johnson, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: OF/P Rodney Mud, Sr.; C/P/INF Brett Andrews, Jr.
Coach Ingram’s take: “We’re looking forward to a good season. We’re returning some seniors and should be very competitive this season.”
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Josh Lee
2022 record: 28-8, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: SS/RHP Conrad Cason, Jr. (.319, 2 HR, 30 RBIs, 6 2B, 6-1, 2.97 ERA, 3 saves, 67 Ks, 40 IP); SS/2B Aaron Hobson, Sr. (.392, 4 HR, 33 RBIs, 8 2B, 47 runs); C/OF Camden Helms, Sr. (.320, 4 HR, 39 RBIs, 13 2B); INF Bailey Teague, Sr. (.329, 1 HR, 20 RBIs, 9 2B)
Other key players/newcomers: INF Everett Braswell, Jr.; INF/RHP Eli Hanna, Jr.; LHP Wynn Boren, Sr.; LHP/OF Trace Joiner, Soph.
Coach Lee’s take: “This new region is highly competitive and you know you are in for a fight every night you step in between the lines. Our returning players have done a great job setting the standard for our young guys during our offseason and pre-season training. That is great to see as the head coach because these guys have done it before and know what it takes to win a region championship and make a run in May. We are excited to get back on the field and compete.”
Class AAAA
Region 8-AAAA
Seckinger
Head coach: Justin Bishop
2022 record: First-year program
Key players: C Sebastian Hernandez, Sr.; SS/2B Malachi Jeffries, Sr.; INF/RHP Isaiah Williams, Sr.; OF Caleb Fleitz, Jr.; OF/RHP Tyler Greene, Jr.; INF Joseph Montgomery, Jr.; INF/RHP Jordan Oldknow, Jr.; OF/RHP Maverick Torres, Jr.; SS/2B Jin Kasuya, Soph.
Coach Bishop’s take: “The inaugural season kicks off for Seckinger in 2023 and the Jaguars have some experience on their roster. However, building team chemistry and continuity in the early part of the season will be important for the team as they head into region play. The trio of Hernandez, Jeffries and Kasuya will form a solid core in the middle of the field to build around, while Greene and Torres should lead the way on the pitcher’s mound. Montgomery and Fleitz will add great depth to the lineup. Building depth and creating roles as the season goes on will dictate the level of success for the Jags.”
Class AAA
Region 8-AAA
Hebron Christian
Did not report
Region 7-AAA
Wesleyan
Head coach: Brian Krehmeyer
2022 record: 35-5, Class A Private state champions
Key players: 1B/LF Schley Gordy, Sr. (.347, 5 HR, 47 RBIs, 11 2B, 18 SB); OF Forrest Lietz, Sr. (.404, 5 HR, 39 RBIs, 11 2B, 11 SB); OF Reed Purcell, Sr. (.348, 17 RBIs, 13 SB); 3B/RHP Dominick Scalese, Sr. (3-2, 36 Ks, 32 2/3 IP); SS Grayson McCollum, Soph.
Coach Krehmeyer’s take: “We will be replacing a number of impactful seniors who contributed at the plate and on the mound during the 2022 season; however, this year’s senior class gained valuable experience and confidence having been part of the 2022 state championship. I believe there will be a carry-over of success as this year’s team is ready to cast their own shadow rather than live in someone else’s. Our offense will be led by Schley Gordy, Forrest Lietz, Reed Purcell and Dominick Scalese; and our pitching staff will be anchored by Scalese and Purcell.”
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Providence Christian
Head coach: Adam Cantrell
2022 record: 10-18, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: 3B Brian Oh, Sr.; CF John Mark Compton, Sr.; C Steven Kemmerer, Sr.; 1B Brad Williams, Jr.; C/P Reece Newberry, Soph.; SS Caleb Lee, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: INF/P Keegan de Mayo, Jr.; 1B/P Colin Hendry, Sr.; UT Bryan Chesnut, Soph.
Coach Cantrell’s take: “The 2023 Storm squad hopes to build on the return to the playoffs from last year in the move up to AA. Six returning starters and several others with plenty of experience provide hope for continued improvement. A young pitching staff and several underclassmen have plenty to prove to show that they belong. Another young team with high ceiling, the team needs to show that the potential they have displayed is ready to be a consistent reality.”
