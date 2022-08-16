Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
Wesleyan's Jamie Tremble (#1) runs for the touchdown against Christian Heritage during the GHSA A-private playoff game, Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Peachtree Corners, GA (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
No. Name Position Grade
1 Jamie Tremble WR/LB 11
2 Andrew Willis WR/LB 11
3 Shepard Jones WR/DB 11
4 Reed Purcell WR/DB 12
5 Will Tucker RB/DB/ATH 12
6 Thomas Cook WR/DB/ATH 12
7 Wes Vail QB/ATH 10
8 Nick Schaller TE/DE 12
9 Baer Cole WR/OLB 11
10 Townes Hardy WR/DB 11
11 Ryley Webb WR/DB 9
12 Walker Kirkland QB 9
13 Carter Hayes WR/DB 9
14 Ryan Ward QB 10
15 Coleman Eldridge WR/DB 9
16 Luke Madison WR/DB 10
17 Connor Roush RB/TE/DE 10
18 Charlie Wise RB/LB 10
19 Ben Brown QB 10
20 Grayson McCollum WR/DB 10
21 Owen Hodges WR/DB 11
22 Braxton Bell WR/OLB 9
23 Billy Gingrey RB/LB 9
24 Brice Gillis WR/DB 9
25 Trent DeBow WR/LB 12
26 Martin Johnson WR/DB 10
27 Maddux Gartland WR/LB 9
28 Cash Bahr WR/DB 11
29 Douglas Cavin RB/LB 12
30 Porter Hallock WR/DB 11
31 Keenan Sears RB/LB 10
32 Emory Cavin WR/DB 10
33 William Wright RB/LB 9
34 Jack Ellenburg TE/LB 9
35 William Joseph WR/DB 9
36 Thomas Markley WR/DB 10
40 Ben Jackson TE/LB 12
41 Chris Gentner WR/DB 9
42 Will Jamieson WR/DB 10
44 Eliott Nail WR/DB 9
45 Rex Ramsey WR/DB 9
48 Tab Butler WR/DB 9
49 Nathan Wilcox WR/DB 10
50 Lawson Koch OL/DL 10
51 Emerson Nail OL/LB 9
52 Charlie Hillegass OL/LB 11
53 Max Ledbetter OL/LB 12
54 Will Campbell OL/LB 11
55 Luke Pressman OL/DE 11
56 Bo Britt OL/DL 11
57 Matthew Wright OL/LB 10
58 Nick Schaller OL/DE 12
59 Judson Means OL/DE 11
60 Wiley Koch OL/DL 9
62 Harris Carroll OL/DL 10
64 Parker Penrose OL/DL 10
70 Philip Liebenberg OL/DL 10
71 Eli Rickell OL/DE 9
72 Charlie Rickell OL/DL 12
73 Tyler Porrello OL/DL 9
74 Conn Hardy OL/DL 9
75 Kien Ngo OL/DL 9
76 Mick Jones OL/DL 9
77 Rhett Smith PK/P 9
80 Jeffrey Pinckney WR/DB 11
81 Ethan Lewis WR/DB 10
82 Cole Parks WR/DB 9
83 Winston Wu WR/DB 9
88 John Copeland WR/DB 9
90 David Camargo PK/P 11
91 Carlos Lopez PK/P 11
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season. Click for more.
