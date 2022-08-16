OFFENSE
The Wesleyan offense is bringing back a plethora of experience at every position except quarterback this upcoming season.
Will Tucker returns for his senior season after putting together a strong junior campaign that saw him rush for 526 yards to pair with just under 200 yards receiving.
“Wesleyan wins when Will Tucker is on the field,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “To me, that is a pretty simple equation. He’s a huge key for us. He is very smart. Very athletic. And he is tough as nails. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, I sure as heck listen.”
Junior Jamie Tremble and seniors Thomas Cook and Reed Purcell all return at wide receiver after combining for 1,391 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air.
“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been,” Pridgen said of his receiving corps. “We better be, because we’re moving into (Class) AAA. We’ve probably got five or six guys other than Will and Thomas that play in space that we feel really good about.”
On the offensive line, senior Charlie Rickell and junior Bo Britt will add the leadership up front for the long list of skill guys.
At quarterback, however, Pridgen has yet to name a starter after 2021 signal caller Jett Miller graduated. Pridgen said that four players are currently battling it out for the starting job.
“It’s a freshman and three sophomores,” Pridgen said. “Nobody knows their names outside of our program. They’re not household names or media darlings. But I think they will be. They’ve made a ton of progress. We’ve had a great summer and as a group, they’re moving forward and taking a lot of steps toward where we need them to be. I’m kind of excited about it.”
Pridgen let it be known that he isn’t a fan of a multiple quarterback system. He and his staff have never ran a two-quarterback system at Wesleyan, but he said they might have to, to start the season.
Regardless of who is at quarterback this season for Wesleyan, Pridgen and the Wolves feel very confident about how good the offense can be with all of the pieces that will surround the new signal caller.
“I think versatility is going to be a trademark of our offense this year,” Pridgen said. “We have plans to run and we’ve just scratched the surface with it this summer. A battery of different formations where running backs are going to be receivers and receivers are going to be running backs. The key is to put (Will and Thomas) and probably as many as five to six others that we feel really good about and put them in different places to get matchups that we want to see.”
DEFENSE
The Wesleyan defense returns a lot of starters from a season ago. The Wolves lost defensive back Drew Ball and linebacker Byrne Ahrenkiel to graduation, but not much else.
Pridgen said the unit returns eight to nine starter, including Rickell, Nick Schaller and Max Ledbetter to anchor the defensive line.
Defensive captain Trent Debow will line up in the middle at Mike linebacker. Charlie Hillegas and Matt Wright also return at linebacker for the Wolves and are expected to play major roles.
In the secondary, Tucker, Cook, Purcell and Townes Hardy will lock down the back end of the defense as much as possible.
In 2021, the Wesleyan defense accounted for 30 turnovers — 20 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries — the most in program history. Debow, who led the Wolves in tackles last season with 104, said they’re expecting much of the same in 2022.
“The theme is we have a lot of experience coming back,” Pridgen said. “People sometimes just point at the quarterback position and say that guy isn’t coming back, and I understand how important that is. But I don’t want to overlook the fact that we have about nine players coming back on either side of the ball. That’s a ton of starters.”
ETC.
Wesleyan will play in Class AAA for the first time in program history in 2022, a massive leap from playing Class A football for the past six years.
Its Region 7-AAA will consist of North Georgia programs Gilmer County, Pickens County, White County, Dawson County, West Hall and Lumpkin County.
Wesleyan enters the region as the new kids on the block and Pridgen and the team are excited for the challenges that lie ahead.
“We joked the other day that we’re about to take a tour of North Georgia,” Pridgen said. “They are hard-nosed, small-town, county football teams. We’re the only private school in the region. We have a third of the kids that they do. But I think we may be more familiar with them than they are with us. They know each other. We’re the outlier. We’re the wild card this year.
“I’ll tell you this much. We’re not going to any of these places looking to make friends. We’re going up there to win. Our kids are devoted, dedicated and determined. I’m really excited about this group.”
