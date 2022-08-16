OFFENSE
The Comets went through some growing pains at times last season, but they have players returning this fall in key positions who should benefit with the year of physical and intellectual maturity.
Most notably, senior quarterback Nate Miller should have a much better grasp of the offense this season, both throwing the ball and operating the running game.
And with the return of other potential weapons like running back Jayshaun Appling and tight end A.J. Pigford and other contributors taking on larger roles like Jayqunn Billingsley coming over from the defense to pull double duty at his natural position in the backfield and Elijah McDowell at receiver, South has the potential to chew up more yardage and put more points on the scoreboard.
The biggest key, especially with head coach Bryan Lamar’s stated goal for the unit, will be how quickly the offensive line can mature and gain chemistry, with junior tackle Marcus Mascoll the only returning starter up front.
“I think we’ve got a good group,” Lamar said. “Our two running backs can run good. … We lost a lot of receivers, but I feel like as a group from a skill perspective, we’re going to be a little bit better at receiver, even though we lost guys we had last year. The offensive line is the biggest spot.
“We’re going to run the football. Our identity is, we’re going to (be a) power spread team. We’re going to run the football. We’ve still got a long way to go, but we feel like we’re going to be more well-rounded.”
DEFENSE
Individually, the South defense had some standout contributors last year, some of whom are back in 2022, like Pigford, who had 53 total tackles, nine TFLs and four sacks as a sophomore at defensive end, and senior Ike Eneude (35 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBUs) and junior Jaylin Lackey (26 tackles, 1 INT, 8 PBUs) in the secondary.
What the Comets didn’t have as a lot of depth, particularly at the linebacker spot.
However, that situation should be better this season, with the development of some younger players from last year and the return from injury by other, more experience players.
“We had a junior linebacker last year, Tymere Burton, who didn’t play a down because he had an ACL (injury),” Lamar said. “He’s back 100 percent, he’s going to be a senior and he should be a good player for us. … we’re expecting big things out of him. Caleb Collins started for us, and he was hurt at the beginning of the year. … He’s going to be playing linebacker for us. We’re expecting big things from him. Jay Miller rotated a lot for us. … Then we’ve got one junior Melleon McKenzie.
“All those kids should end up playing a lot of football in some shape, form or fashion. So we just feel a lot stronger about our linebacking corps than we did last year. … We feel like this should really be a big strength in our defense.”
ETC.
Despite all the growing pains and physical pains last year, the Comets did make a return to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs after a two-year hiatus in Lamar’s first season as head coach.
Now that he and his players have gotten a chance to know each other and get more on the same page, Lamar is looking for the team to take an even bigger step forward this fall.
“Last year was a growing process for us,” Lamar said. “When we came in, we were establishing change. It’s a coaching change. The philosophy changes. … Kids and people in general don’t always adapt well to change, so that was a process. So kids adapted to change and (started) understanding what our expectations were. And we got better throughout the season. Our goal every year when we start out is, by the time get to Game 11, we want to feel like we can compete with anybody.”
While the Comets have shown an ability to compete, Lamar knows getting back to the playoffs won’t be easy in a very competitive Region 4-AAAAAAA, which will become even tougher with Archer returning with the latest GHSA realignment.
