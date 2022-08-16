OFFENSE
The first eight games were a major struggle offensively for Shiloh last season. The last four games, however, were anything but after scoring 88 of their 165 points and going 3-1.
That momentum has carried over to 2022, Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said after what he called a strong spring and summer.
“We’re a lot more productive than we were last year,” Ierulli said. “That’s because of the maturity and the hard work these guys put in during the spring and summer. They’re balanced, that’s for sure.”
A large part of that has to do with returning a lot of starters from last season’s playoff team. Quarterback Jeremiah Harden returns for his senior season and junior running back Jamir Imuzai returns after rushing for 858 yards in his first season as the starter.
Ierulli said he is expecting Harden to take a big step in Year 2 as the starter. Harden looked much more comfortable running the offense in the last four games of 2021 and that has carried over.
“He had a great spring and has had a great summer,” Ierulli said of Harden. “You can definitely tell that he’s matured as a player. Mentally how to handle the game. He’s doing everything right.”
Aside from Imuzai at running back, South Gwinnett transfer Mekhi Phillips will also get his fair share of touches after rushing for just under 500 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Comets.
At wide receiver, senior Myles Smith returns with the most experience, but Ierulli said it might be the deepest position on the entire team.
The fourth-year head coach expects a plethora of receivers to catch balls for the Generals in 2022, including Smith, Devin Florence, Alex Pope, George Benjamin, Brice Pollock, Eric Barker and Nathan Odaro Kashama-Aghayere.
On the offensive line, the Generals return several players with experience including Marcus Head and Quincy Smith, which has Ierulli confident in leading the way up front for the Generals.
DEFENSE
On defense, the Generals will have to replace their two leading tacklers in Ryan Green and Isaac Prince, both graduation losses, but the defensive line and secondary should be strong points.
On the defensive line, Mandjou Berte, a three-year starter at defensive end, will lead the way. He will be joined by fellow defensive end Jonathan Odiboh, noseguard Quincy Smith and Jordan Smith.
At linebacker, senior Tobias Anthony will anchor a group that will consist of one senior and three sophomores. Ajai Cummings, Jabari Morrison and Amari Thompson will be the three sophomores who will receive the most playing time.
In the secondary, the Generals will be led by three-star prospect and Pitt commit Brice Pollock, who intercepted four passes and defended 12 more last season. Pollock will play cornerback and he will be surrounded by a senior-heavy secondary with corner Alex Pope, safety Myles Smith, nickel Andrew Reaves and Eric Barker.
ETC.
After finishing last season at 5-7 and 4-2 in region play, the Generals will remain in Region 8-AAAAAA this season, but with a much different look.
Shiloh, Lanier and Habersham Central are the only teams that carry over from Region 8 the past two years. The region dropped region frontrunners Buford and Dacula and added Gainesville, North Forsyth, Jackson County and Apalachee to make it a seven-team region.
Ierulli said he likes his team’s chances in 2022.
“We’re going to compete,” Ierulli said of the region. “I 100 percent believe this team overall has a shot at going the deepest and being more successful as far as wins and losses. This is the first four-year group that we’ve had here. They understand what we’re trying to build. This group really has an opportunity to make some noise.”
