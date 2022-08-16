A mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:30 am
2022 SECKINGER JAGUARS
No. Name Pos. Grade
1 Grant Williams WR/DB 10
2 Jamel Bagget RB/DB 9
3 Isaiah Black WR/DB 11
4 Harrison Robinson RB/DB 9
5 J.J. Shcaefer WR/DB 9
6 Isacc Arocho RB/LB 11
7 Alex Gomez TE/LB 11
8 Miles Harris RB/DB 10
9 Roman Best TE/LB 10
10 Jadon Beard RB/DB 10
11 Harrison Raley QB 9
12 Jordan Oldknow RB/LB 11
13 Rachel Lifland K 11
14 Tavon Carson WR/DB 9
15 A.J. Reeves WR/DB 9
16 Messiah Blow LB 10
17 Paul Shoaf WR/DB 10
18 Sean Hill QB 9
20 Bryson Ruggs DB 12
21 Jalmen Williams WR/DB 9
22 Jacob Blevins RB/DB 9
23 Jayden Clarke WR/DB 9
24 Charles McCall WR/LB 9
25 Amazen Thompson WR/DB 9
26 Cuong Chi Quach RB/LB 10
27 Isaac Menakuntima WR/DB 9
28 Ali Ali RB/DB 11
29 Zion Bivins WR/LB 11
30 Hans Menakuntima DB 11
31 Evan Tidwell WR/LB 9
32 Antonio Burton WR/DB 10
33 Christian Jackson WR/DB 9
34 Noah Canady WR/LB 9
35 Caleb Smith WR/LB 9
36 Markell Pierce WR/LB 9
37 Giovanni Palombi TE/LB 9
39 Trey Nguyen K 10
42 Nico Grimaldi LB 12
44 Myles Mohair TE/LB 10
47 Mason Griffin Jr. WR/DB 9
49 Aurelio Arocho WR/DB 9
51 Nigel Iwezulu OL/DL 12
52 Miguel Ruiz OL/DL 10
53 Matthew Wilson OL/DL 10
54 Richard Yuan OL/DL 11
55 Joshua Schnieder OL/DL 11
56 Blaine Trocheck OL/DL 9
57 Jayden Gary OL/DL 11
58 Jacob Acosta OL/DL 11
59 Xander Clarey OL/DL 9
66 Chase George OL/DL 10
67 Oscar Mayorga OL/DL 9
68 Andres Murrillo OL/DL 9
69 Jose Urdaneta-Silva OL/DL 9
70 Logan Gepford OL/DL 9
71 Sebastian Siladi OL/DL 9
72 Matt Grow OL/DL 9
74 John Pritchett OL/DL 9
75 Zay Brown DL 12
76 Angel Vizuet-Mayorga OL/DL 9
77 Avery Little 10
78 Jayvion Cox 11
79 Graeson Maddox OL/DL 9
82 Vaughan Peach WR/DB 9
84 Collin Quinlin WR/DB 9
89 Nick Bernal K/P 10
90 Jeremiah Cheek TE/DL 9
91 Jakhi Jackson WR/DL 9
94 Sam Edwards WR/DL 10
97 Brien Palmer DL 10
98 Zac Walker DL 9
99 Samson Harrington WR/DL 10
Who are the wealthiest wrestlers? Stacker ranks the top 20 professional wrestlers by net worth per data from Celebrity Net Worth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.