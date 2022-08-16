OFFENSE
For any new program, the answers at certain positions on both sides of the line of scrimmage are, by definition, not supposed to be easy ones as the new coaches and players get a read on one another.
So it comes as no surprise that head coach Aaron Hill is still in search mode for the Jaguars’ offense heading into the program’s inaugural season.
“It’s a fluid question because we still have (new) people coming to us,” Hill said. “Our cluster, as a whole, has grown.”
The starting quarterback job is the position that is probably the most fluid for the time being, with three different contenders battling it out.
“The quarterback job, I won’t talk about because it’s wide open right now,” Hill said during Gwinnett County’s Media Day event last month at Duluth High School. “They all have different strengths and weaknesses, so it’s just going to be which cream kind of rises to the top. The big thing for me is which one kind of wins the locker room. He’s the guy that his teammates have faith in, so who you want pulling the trigger.”
Sophomores Grant Williams and Samson Harrington should see some action at the X receiver position, while freshmen Jamel Baggett and Harrison Robinson should share the workload out of the backfield.
Meanwhile, sophomore Avery Little has established himself as an early leader on the offensive line.
DEFENSE
Hill will take a more hands on approach with the defense this season, so there’s at least a little more certainty when it comes to personnel packages for the Jaguars on this side of the line of scrimmage ahead of the varsity season opener against Peachtree Ridge at home on Aug. 19.
Freshmen J.J. Schaefer and Baggett have put themselves in position to be leaders in the secondary at safety and cornerback, respectively, as have Williams at safety and Black at corner.
Like Black, senior Bryson Ruggs brings some high school experience to the middle safety position by moving over from Mountain View.
The Jaguars will be considerably younger up front, with Little manning the noseguard position along with freshmen Jakhi Jackson, who could develop into a playmaker at one of the defensive end slots.
Junior Alex Gomez will lead the linebacker corps at the “Mike” position, while junior Isacc Arocho comes in from Mill Creek and could make an impact at the “Sam” position and sophomore Myles Mohair is another former player with Mill Creek’s JV program at the “Will” position.
The bottom line, according to Hill, is that he is expecting a lot of mixing and matching to find the best fit for his players in certain positions on the field, a process he expects to last throughout this first season.
“It’ll be a carousel of ... kids,” Hill said. “It’ll be a rotation, especially on the defensive line. I believe in getting fresh legs out there.”
ETC.
As is the case with any new program, Hill and athletic director Kelli Poff had two big decisions to make with regards to how the Seckinger program would begin its journey.
One of them, whether or not the Jaguars would play a Region 8-AAAA schedule, was pretty much made for them with the Georgia High School Association’s realignment schedule last year.
“With the reclassification being as early as it was last year, that was something they had to do before the interview process (for the head coaching job),” Hill said. “(Poff and the administration) made the right decision, especially because at that point in time, you don’t know what your roster is going to look like.”
With that decision made, the next one was about what ratio of varsity and junior varsity games would make up the Jaguars’ inaugural schedule, and Hill said he took a path that would allow him and his staff some flexibility in making next year’s schedule based on how this year goes.
“We’re a hybrid (schedule),” Hill said. “We’ll play seven varsity games and five sub-varsity games. So we have a total of 12 competitions, not including our preseason scrimmages. We felt like that was good so our kids could kind of see (what competition is like) because you’re locked into the varsity games for … a two-year contract. So you may not be ready this year, but if you don’t add where you can, you’re not going to have any varsity games for Year 2. If we can find more competitions varsity-level (next year), we will.
“We were originally five and five — five varsity a five (junior varsity). We had two additional (varsity games) that we picked up that we feel Year 1 and Year 2 we should be competitive with. So it’s one of those things where, by Year 2, we’re going to want to play a full 10 varsity-game schedule.”
Recommended for you
Who are the wealthiest wrestlers? Stacker ranks the top 20 professional wrestlers by net worth per data from Celebrity Net Worth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.