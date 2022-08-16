OFFENSE
Despite their final record last season, the Storm did see the offense produce at times, particularly late in the season, when they averaged more than 25 points over their final three games.
And with such key pieces to the puzzle like senior quarterback Connor Jones, senior Devin Long and junior Matthew Miller at receiver and senior Riley Curtis at tight end, there is every reason to believe they will be able to put enough points on the board to be even more competitive this fall.
“We have most of our kids on offense back,” first-year Providence coach Joe Sturdivant said. “We have a lot of firepower that I think has been untapped. The thing is, we’ve got to utilize a way to get these guys in one-on-one coverage, and I think it’s going to create some issues for a lot of teams.
“I mean, look how long (the receivers) are, and we’ve got guys who can occupy the middle. We’ve got speed on the outside. We’ve got length on the outside. So I think just utilizing that talent to the fullest is going to be our focus — make sure we get the guys the ball as many times as we can, get it to the fast guys.”
Sturdivant is equally excited about an offensive line that has three starters returning from last year in senior Colin Hendry and juniors Carlton Levy and Isaac Cannizzaro.
DEFENSE
The Storm defense should have something of a familiar look to it, since several of the key players on the offensive side will be playing two ways, including Long and Curtis at cornerback and Miller at middle linebacker.
“This group of guys all double up,” Sturdivant said.
However, there are some other players who figure to make an impact this fall, including bookend seniors Eli Presley and Memphis Fitzgerald at defensive end, plus senior Reed Riley and junior Caleb Lee at nickel back.
“Caleb Lee is a kid I think is going to break out this year,” Sturdivant said. “He’s a fantastic defensive player.”
ETC.
In addition to having a lot of familiarity with Gwinnett County football as a former standout safety at Parkview during his own high school playing days, Sturdivant, having coached previously at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, also brings a familiarity with some of the Storm’s opponents in the new Region 8-AA.
While there are some opponents that the Storm have seen before, such as Athens Academy, most of the 2022 schedule will feature a lot of new foes both in and out of region.
So Sturdivant’s experience having seen some of those teams could come in handy this fall.
“I’ve seen a lot of the north Georgia teams,” Sturdivant said. “Union County is familiar to me. Banks County is familiar to me. I know the coaches at Athens (Academy). These guys played Athens Academy last year.
“I think the big difference is our region is going to be pretty similar to what they’ve seen before, and add a couple of public schools. But I think in the playoffs, and meeting some of the teams from down south, it’s going to be a pretty fun situation. From talking to (the players), I think they’re ready to see some new faces after playing the same teams in (Class) A (Private).”
