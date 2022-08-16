A mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:10 am
Scenes from Brookwood at Parkview Football Friday night, November 5, 2021
{child_flags:urgent}2022 Parkview Panthers Football Roster
No. Name Pos. Grade
1 Jay Crawford WR/DB 11
2 Will Hawkins DB 12
3 Jordan McCoy WR/DB 11
4 Mike Matthews WR/DB 11
5 Donovan Paris RB/DB 12
6 Sean Ferguson WR/DB 10
7 Khyair Spain RB/LB 11
8 Carson Wilson WR/DB 11
9 Mysean Nesbitt TE/DE 10
10 Ira Singleton DE 11
11 Colin Houck QB 12
13 Kendall Beard RB/LB 11
14 Antonio White WR/DB 11
15 Sam Lindsey WR/LS 12
16 Makhi Moore QB 10
17 Sam Turner WR/LB 10
18 Bryce Coulson WR/DB 11
19 Rashard Martin WR/DB 11
20 Zelus Hicks WR/DB 9
21 Terrance Curtis RB/DB 11
22 Nolan Marshall LB/DE 12
23 Jamariez Robinson WR/LB 11
24 Jacobi Carter TE/DE 12
25 Carlos Munoz K 12
26 Justin Nunn RB/LB 10
27 Sincere Cyrill WR/DB 10
28 Cooper Frank QB/DB 10
29 Michael Bonelli WR/LB 10
30 Patton Dunahoo TE/DE 11
31 Davin Rouse RB/DB 10
32 Marcus Mapp RB/DL 10
33 Landon Veal WR/DB 11
34 Justin Rutherford WR/DB 10
35 Carter Lee TE/LB 10
36 Langston Jones WR/LB 10
37 Tre Barker K 10
38 K’yng Brown RB/DB 9
39 Elfonzo Solomon WR/DB 10
40 Noah Munoz WR/DB 10
41 Muhammad Samake DB 12
42 Kaleb Williams WR/DB 10
43 Mason Watler LB 12
44 Zach Hill WR/DB 11
45 Mike Carpenter WR/DB 10
46 Elijah Swope WR/DB 11
47 Trey Williams LB 11
48 Trey Lowery RB 11
49 Eric Ocotoxle LB 10
50 Michael Moore OL/DL 12
51 Samuel Solomon OL/DL 11
52 Caleb Hamilton OL/DL 12
53 Christian Chambliss OL/DL 11
54 Abdul Mohammed OL/DL 11
55 Josh Haynes OL/DL 11
56 Omar Kashem DL 11
57 Trejun Paige DE 12
58 Noah Hassle DL 11
59 Dominic Wilste WR 10
62 Yannis Porch OL/DL 11
64 Anthony McAllister DL 11
65 Rashaan Robinson OL/DL 10
66 Evan Brown OL/DL 10
68 Anthony Arrington OL/DL 10
69 Zay Barber OL/DL 10
70 Kaylix Paige LB 10
71 Carson Blackwell OL/DL 10
74 Aaron Robinson OL/DL 11
75 Jordan Davis OL/DE 11
77 Cortez Smith OL/DL 10
78 John Osefo OL/DL 10
79 Jordan Willie OL/DL 12
80 Rylan Tronolone WR 10
81 Jalen Waithe K 11
82 Joseph James WR/DB 10
83 Jonathan Ngo WR 11
84 Kalil Hilton WR/DB 10
85 Jackson Barnett WR 11
86 Mason Schullo WR 10
87 Charlie Hardy K 11
88 Tre Southern WR/DB 10
89 Jaiden Griffin WR 12
90 Diego Suarez TE/DE 10
91 Kenneth Nguyen WR 11
92 Herbert Elliott WR 11
93 Tariq Johnson DB 11
95 Corbyn Assi-Kacou DL 11
