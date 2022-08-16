OFFENSE
North Gwinnett will have a much different look offensively in 2022 after losing seven starters from a season ago.
That number stood at six heading into the spring before rising senior quarterback Ethan Washington suffered a season-ending injury, an unfortunate blow for a team that was already headed into the upcoming season with a ton of inexperience on offense.
With Washington lost for the season, the Bulldogs will turn to sophomore Ryan Hall to start at quarterback.
“He’s athletic,” Stewart said of Hall. “Maturity-wise, I think he’s ahead of the game, too. He has played in playoff games as a pitcher on the baseball team as a freshman. So he does have that experience. He’s not a guy that is going to be scared to play. It’s unfortunate for Ethan. We know it’s going to take a process, but we feel good about it.”
At running back, the Bulldogs lose their workhorse in Marcus McFarlane, who rushed for 1,145 yards and scored 12 touchdowns last season as a senior. They also have to replace Washington’s 496 yards on the ground, as well as Brinston Williams’ 369.
The Bulldogs don’t return any running backs with significant reps from last season and Stewart said they have yet to lock down a true starter at that position.
“Right now, it’s going to be running back by committee,” Stewart said. “I really can’t really name one that I can say will be that bonafide guy (right now). I expect someone to emerge out of that group, but right now it’s pretty much a committee.”
Where the Bulldogs will find leadership and experience will be at wide receiver. They get Marek Briley back after losing him to an injury midway through last season. They will pair him up with fellow senior Kenan Holmes, who played sparingly last season.
On the offensive line, North returns two starters in Charles Thorpe and Maddox Brix.
“We have some work to do, but I think it’s a good group of hardworking kids,” Stewart said. “We’re going to have to rely on some young guys, probably more than we ever have.”
DEFENSE
From an experience and talent level, the North defense is gearing up to be a good one with a trio of three-year starters returning in All-American Kayden McDonald, all-county linebacker Grant Godfrey, a Kentucky commit, and Wake Forest defensive line commit, Tyler Walton.
Joining McDonald and Walton on the defensive line will be junior defensive end Jaden Brock, who recently picked up an offer from Vanderbilt, sophomore Braxton Kyle and sophomore Cole Funderburk.
At linebacker, Godfrey will lead a group that also includes sophomore Jalen Gist and senior Corey Tornese.
“Our defensive front seven is probably our strong point right now,” Stewart said. “The ones around them are getting experience, but early on, those guys are going to have to be the ones that lead the charge.”
In the secondary, senior Christian Smith is the lone returning starter. Stewart has tabbed sophomores C.J. Hollinquest and Chandler Jordan along with seniors Jamir Beckom and Kody Sudduth as the other starters, as well as junior Tecorri Gorney-Williams, a Brookwood transfer.
ETC.
After spending the past two seasons in Region 8-AAAAAAA, the Bulldogs are now members of Region 7 and will compete against Norcross, Meadowcreek, Duluth, Peachtree Ridge, Discovery and Berkmar.
“We won’t know until we get this moving along with (what the region) will look like,” Stewart said. “We know that we have to be ready to play. We start off with a tough non-region schedule. Then we’ll get into region play and that remains to be seen on how that will look. We’re going into it looking to win the region.”
Despite winning just six games last season, the fewest during the Stewart era, the Dawgs managed a trip to the second round of the state playoffs and very nearly knocked off Brookwood to reach the state quarterfinals.
With having to replace 14 of their 22 starters from last season, however, Stewart said they’re looking forward to the challenge of trying to get better each day and see where they stand come the end of the season.
