OFFENSE
Heading into 2022, Norcross finds itself in a great position offensively with seven starters returning.
The keys have officially been given to quarterback A.J. Watkins, who played a lot last season as a sophomore. He threw for 675 yards and tossed 10 touchdowns to pair with 536 rushing yards and six more scores.
With Javan Brown out of the picture, Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said he’s excited to see what Watkins can do with another year of experience under his belt.
“We’re going to cut him loose a little bit more,” Maloof said of Watkins. “Last year with him being a sophomore, we kind of took it slow. This year, we’ll cut him loose and he’s got some really good receivers to throw to. We’re going to lean on the receivers a lot.”
Two of the seven returning starters on offense are wide receiver Nakai Poole, a Mississippi State commit, and tight end Lawson Luckie, who is a Georgia commit.
The two combined for 1,061 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Poole, a 3-star recruit, led the way with 703 receiving yards and 11 TDs on just 40 receptions. The Blue Devils also add Georgia Tech commit Zion Taylor, a Parkview transfer, to the fold at receiver.
Maloof said that with the talent they have at receiver, he plans to throw the ball more on offense this season. Last year, the Blue Devils were a run-first team after rushing the ball 389 times compared to 229 passing attempts.
“(A.J.) has those guys, so we want him to sit back and throw to them a good bit,” Maloof said. “But when things break down, he’ll be able to take off. That’s going to be the neat thing to watch. When things aren’t there, he’s able to get out of a mess.”
One of the lone starter positions the Blue Devils have to fill on offense this season is at running back. Maloof said rising junior Michael Ammonds has been named the starter. Ammonds rushed the ball just 19 times last season.
On the offensive line, the Blue Devils return four starters — sophomore tackle Miada Jones, junior tackle Ethan La Pia, senior guard Quentin Pino-Bishop and junior guard Jaidyn Williams.
After taking a step back on offense last season, Maloof said that there’s no excuse not to take a step forward in 2022 with all of the talent his team has coming back.
“With all of these guys coming back, we’ve got to take another step forward,” Maloof said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. We’ve had a really good summer. The main thing is just developing depth over the next week or two getting into the season.”
DEFENSE
The strength of the Norcross defense is going to come from the secondary.
Senior safeties Jonathan Mathis and Devin Hunter both return, as well as Antonio Molder. The Blue Devils also add Tywan Royal, a senior who transferred over from Lanier.
The Blue Devils will be solid on the defensive line. Defensive tackle Shakwan McKnight returns for his senior season, as does defensive end John Woods. Sophomore defensive end Jackson Bussey is also expecting a big season. Bussey already has Power Five offers.
Where the Blue Devils lack experience on defense is at linebacker after graduating leading tackler Zakye Baker and inside linebacker Myles Allen, who recorded the third-most tackles last season.
Maloof said several guys are working to fill the starting jobs at linebacker.
ETC.
The Blue Devils will have their kicking game taken care of with Drew Duva returning for his senior season. Duva was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts last season and was 42-for-45 on point after attempts. He also managed to pin 10 punts inside the 20-yard line.
From a region standpoint, the Blue Devils remain in Region 7-AAAAAAA, but with a slightly different look. Archer has been traded out for North Gwinnett and Dunwoody has been traded out for Peachtree Ridge.
The additions of North and Peachtree Ridge and the improvement of both Meadowcreek and Duluth should make for a more competitive Region 7 this season.
“Duluth and Meadowcreek both have improved their programs,” Maloof said. “We don’t know a lot about Peachtree Ridge yet with a new coach there. But it’s going to be like anything else. We’re going to have to come ready to play every week.”
