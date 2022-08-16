A mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:10 am
Scenes and Action during Friday’s game played at Mountain View. (Photo: Craig Cappy)
2022 MOUNTAIN VIEW BEARS
No. Name Pos. Grade
1 Terell Battle WR 12
2 A.J. Cheeks WB/DB 12
3 Eric Jones WR/DB 12
4 Nico Buffer WR/DB 11
5 T.Z. Poole-Evans LB/TE 11
6 Mason Kidd QB 12
7 Zay Wilson WR/DB 12
8 Jamari Norwood WR/DB 11
9 Zyon Davis WR/DB 11
10 Eric Hart WR/DB 12
11 Blessing Kuanda TE/LB 11
12 Jayden Dooley QB 11
13 Santana Banner WR/DB 12
15 Quincy Benjamin WR/DB 12
16 Owen Van Horn QB/DB 10
17 Sean Forbes QB/WR 9
18 Caleb Farr WR/DB 11
19 Matthew Haber RB/LB 12
20 C.J. Ellis RB/LB 11
21 Jamal Bivins DB 12
22 Maurice Mills RB/LB 11
23 Charlos Braxton RB/LB 12
24 Tyler Robinson LB/RB 11
25 Tre Jackson RB/LB 12
26 Raphael Nelson RB/LB 12
27 Tracy Buthidi WR/DB 11
29 Harper Davis WR/DB 10
30 Jabari Spencer RB/LB 11
31 Malaki Crawford LB 11
32 Dorrian McKeever WR/DB 11
33 Aamri Gerard LB 12
34 Jackson Weston LB 10
36 David Booth DB 10
38 Chase Wells DB 10
39 Jackson Smith QB/P 12
40 Landon Frates DL 11
41 Colin Turner LB 10
42 Brooks Bowbliss TE 11
43 Chris Bran LB 10
44 Marley Ashley LB/RB 10
45 Adarius Lipscomb DB 11
46 Joel Thomas LB 10
47 Anderson Kesinger DB/LS 11
48 Evan Thomas OLB 10
49 Francis Jackson TE/LB 10
50 Alex Sutter OL/DL 10
51 Michael Bowbliss OL/DL 10
52 Dayton Sharpe OL 10
53 Nolan Currie OL 12
54 Dewayne White OL/DL 10
57 Nate Nelson DL 11
58 Isaiah Ruffin OL/DL 10
59 Jonatan Majano OL/DL 10
60 Nathan Alexander OL/DL 10
61 An Nguyen OL/DL 10
62 Jin Pearson OL 11
63 David Ruiz-Diaz OL/DL 10
65 Shmar Jennings OL 11
66 Sean Chukwu OL 12
67 Nate Lee OL 12
68 Brody Welch OL/DL 10
71 Jaheer Foucault OL 10
72 Spencer Chavannes DL/TE 11
73 Jake Hurrle OL/DL 11
74 FransicoSaladana OL 10
75 Hunter Britt OL/DL 10
76 Gemyel Allen OL 11
77 C.J. Beckford-Dufus OL 10
78 Ethan Charles DL 11
80 Todd Blackmon DB/WR 11
81 Nick Rosetto P/K 11
82 Kavan Kelly TE/LB 11
84 Adam Olson WR/DB 10
86 Kaden Mallory WR/DB 11
94 Manny Gyamfi DL 11
95 Justin Greene DE 11
Who are the wealthiest wrestlers? Stacker ranks the top 20 professional wrestlers by net worth per data from Celebrity Net Worth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.