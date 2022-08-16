OFFENSE
Only three starters are back from last year, but those three occupy important core positions around which head coach John Poitevint will build this year’s offense.
Senior Mason Kidd, a Northern Illinois commit, returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,655 yards and 13 TDs last year, and the line that protects him will be bolstered by seniors Nolan Currie at guard and Nate Lee, who moves from the other guard position to center this fall.
“We want to be a line of scrimmage football team that’s physical and really makes teams play on our terms — in other words, being able to run and throw the football,” Poitevint said. “We have a quarterback who can spin the ball really well, and he’s had a lot of experience. We do like our offensive line. We’ve got a young group up front, but we have these two seniors that are going to lead those guys, and we’re excited about that.
“We feel like we really want to be balanced, and what balance means for us and our philosophy is to be able to do both when we want to do it on our terms.”
Senior Terrell Battle, who snagged 24 catches for 234 yards a year ago, is also back and will continue to see action at receiver, though he will likely play a larger role on defense this season.
DEFENSE
After playing a lot of youngsters due in no small part to injuries in 2021, the Bears’ defense returns a much healthier and experienced crew for the 2022 campaign.
A total of 10 starters return from last year, including the entire defensive line, including junior Justin Greene, a highly touted recruit who will be in his third straight season as a starter at defensive end after posting 57 combined tackles and assists, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and five quarterback hurries.
Fellow juniors Nate Nelson (59 tackles, 7 TFL), Manny Gyamfi (61 tackles, 13½ TFL, 6½ sacks) and Spencer Chavannes are also back along the line of scrimmage.
Meanwhile, another junior, Jabari Spencer (70 tackles, 6 TFL) is back to lead the linebacking corps, while the secondary brings a lot of experience to the table with the return of senior cornerbacks A.J. Cheeks (46 tackles) and Eric Jones (67 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INT) on the corners and safeties Battle, Santana Banner (39 tackles, 1 INT) and junior Nico Buffer at safety.
“You can’t coach experience,” Poitevint said. “Obviously, those guys got a lot of games under their belts. They understand the (region) we play in. Obviously, it’s really tough, and they’ve got to bring it week in and week out. As a coach, when you’ve got guys who can that have played with experience, it’s always helpful.”
ETC.
Neither Poitevint has any illusions about how much tougher an already rugged Region 8-AAAAAAA will be this fall with the addition of Class AAAAAA powerhouses Buford and Dacula to recent region kingpins Collins Hill and Mill Creek.
However, he said the Bears are ready to attack that challenge head on.
“Look, those guys are really good,” Poitevint said. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to worry about Mountain View. We’re going to tee it up and play them. We feel pretty confident about our group. It is what it is. It’s Gwinnett County football.”
