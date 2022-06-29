The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which was held at TPC Sugarloaf in May, raised and donated $558,270 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and a number of other local charities.
This year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which was held at TPC Sugarloaf in May, raised and donated $558,270 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and a number of other local charities in conjunction with the 2022 tournament, it was announced Wednesday.
Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event has now donated more than $3.6 million to benefit Gwinnett County and Metro Atlanta area organizations.
“The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is one of the premier tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions, not only because of the incredible play year after year, but also because of its commitment to the community through philanthropic giving,” said Mike Corbo, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US Inc. “This year’s tournament was extremely successful in generating funds for good-cause organizations, and we’re proud to continue serving as the title sponsor.”
In addition to the primary charitable organizations, a number of other local groups benefited from the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program, which was sponsored in part by Primerica and Gwinnett Place Ford and Nissan. Together, the tournament and its sponsors raised almost $400,000 for Annandale Village, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, Cooper's Crew, Grayson Cluster Schools Foundation and Women's Club of Sugarloaf Country Club Charities. Since 2016, Birdies for Charity has raised over $2 million for local organizations.
“Philanthropic giving is an integral part of our event,” said Ashley Hamilton, tournament director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Not only is the tournament and all the related programming enjoyable for casual and serious golf fans alike, but at the end of the day, we’re positively impacting our local communities in a meaningful way. And we couldn’t do it without the dedication of our staff, fans, professionals, partners, volunteers and everyone else involved.”
