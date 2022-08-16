A mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:10 am
Mill Creek’s Kevin Mitchell (7), Gavin Guerra (44) and Jamal Anderson (1) wrap up Dacula’s Anthony Blackmon (33) during a 2021 game at Dacula High School.
{child_flags:urgent}2022 Mill Creek Hawks Football Roster
No. Name Pos. Grade
1 Jamal Anderson LB/WR 12
2 Caleb Downs DB/WR 12
3 Trajen Greco WR 11
4 Makhail Wood WR 12
5 Lance White DB 12
6 Cole Mullins LB/TE 11
7 Kevin Mitchell LB/RB 12
8 Justin Content DB/WR 11
9 Cam Robinson DB/RB 11
10 Caleb Buckman DB/WR 12
11 Kyne Pickney WR 12
12 Brendan Jenkins WR 12
13 Jaiden Patterson WR/DB 11
14 Dezmyn White WR 12
15 Solmon Miller DB/WR 12
16 Shane Throgmorton QB 10
17 Hayden Clark QB 12
18 Colins Fon DB/WR 11
20 A.J. Freer WR 12
21 Luke Metz LB 10
22 Bryce Conway LB/RB 11
23 Kaymon Bolden DB/WR 11
24 Brayden Walters LB/LS 11
25 Nic Denick DL/TE 12
26 Josh Anglin LB/RB 11
27 John Gibbons DB 11
28 Khai Greene LB/TE 12
29 Antwan McArthur WR/DB 11
30 Langston Agee LB/TE 12
31 Tavaris Jones LB 11
32 Donningtun Walters DL 11
33 Demarco Lawler DB/WR 11
34 Christian Brown LB 11
35 Kavon Mullins LB/RB 11
36 Camden Puzas K/P 12
37 Henry Pangle DB/WR 11
38 Elan Baugham LB 11
39 Maran Coley WR 12
40 Alex Key LB 11
43 Harry Williams DB 11
44 Caleb Etchison DL 11
45 Trey Walker DB/WR 10
47 Brandon Hines DB/RB 11
48 Bryce Hines DB/WR 11
50 Aiden Butler DL 11
51 Jax Murphy OL 10
52 Michael Pennebaker OL 12
53 Mannie Marshall OL/DL 12
54 Jeremiah Schine OL/DL 11
56 Brian Retter OL 11
57 Bradley Boratyn OL/DL 11
58 Preston Smith S 11
59 D.J. Marquez DL 11
60 Nathan Waters OL/DL 11
61 Roman Luna OL/DL 11
63 Trace Husby OL/DL 11
65 Levi Roach OL/DL 11
66 Niles Thurman OLDL 11
67 Arturo Garcia OL 10
68 Aidan Banfield OL 11
69 Jalen Jackson OL 12
70 Cooper Bothwell OL 12
72 Devin Ancrum DL 10
73 Anthoni Sims DL 12
74 Ryan Bell OL 10
75 Bryce Bothwell DL/OL 12
76 Osasenaga Osayande DL 12
77 Parker McCaig OL 12
78 Andrew Everett OL 12
82 Justin Fonville DB/WR 11
84 Cameron Jones WR 12
86 Joshua Saravia DB 12
87 Jacob Ulrich P/K 11
88 Nick Maxey DL/TE 11
89 Nick Llanos WR 11
98 Jenson Fon DL 12
99 Chris Pickens DL 11
