OFFENSE
It always helps for any offense to welcome back an experienced quarterback, especially one that threw for 2,065 yards and 19 touchdowns the year before.
However, it’s even a bigger help when that quarterback is one that has been as transformational for the Hawks’ offense as Hayden Clark has been.
After years of being known as a three-yards-and-a cloud of dust, ground-based attack, the Mill Creek offense has become far more balanced and diverse since the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior took over as starter under center midway through his sophomore season in 2020.
“We’ve morphed in the last couple of years because we’ve probably had the most skill talent we’ve had in the 18 years I’ve been here,” Mill Creek coach Josh Lovelady said. “So it obviously helps to have a returning quarterback with Hayden coming back, the experience of, ‘Here’s the keys, go drive the car.’”
It also helps that despite losing last year’s rushing leader, Donovan Journey, to graduation, Clark will have plenty of talent around him at the skill positions, including last year’s leading receiver Brendan Jenkins (31-525, 8 TD) and fellow senior receivers Makhail Wood (23-361, 4 TD) and Caleb Downs (9-86, 2 TD) and junior Trejan Greco (19-188, 2 TD).
The line will be a bit less experienced, though senior Cooper Bothwell and junior Aiden Banfield are back, and Bothwell’s twin brother Bryce also has experience shore things up on the line of scrimmage.
DEFENSE
Six starters return from a unit that allowed just 16.8 points last season, and the obvious starting point when discussing the leaders of this year’s defense is five-star and Super Six defensive back Downs.
The 6-1, 185-pound Alabama-commit is one of the top playmakers in the county and all of Georgia after combining for 77 tackles and assists with five interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a junior last year.
Downs will be counted on a lot early as three other newcomers in the secondary get their feet wet.
“We graduated three really good guys (from last year) who allowed us to load up the box, and allowed us to bring pressure run or pass,” Lovelady said. “We think we’ve got some guys that are ready to step up to fill that position.”
With the defensive line also breaking in some new starters, the strength of the unit will likely be the linebacking corps, led by four-star senior and Clemson commit Jamal Anderson (78 total tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 2 INT).
And there’s plenty of depth in the middle with the return of fellow senior Kevin Mitchell (58 tackles, 8 TFL, team-best 10 sacks, 10 QB hurries) and junior Josh Anglin (43 tackles, 2 sacks, team-best 11 QB hurries).
“We feel like defense is where we’re going to win some big games,” Lovelady said. “It’s about how you stop people, and I feel like Caleb is a huge asset in the (secondary), but the box (allowing) him to … fly around is important.”
ETC.
Another trademark for the Mill Creek program over the years has been a strong kicking game, something that should continue even with the graduation of last year’s kicker Trace Butcher.
Senior Jacob Ulrich will pull double duty this fall after averaging 40.4 yards punting last year. …
The Hawks have been used to playing in a tough region for years, but the new alignment in Region 8-AAAAAAA will be perhaps their biggest challenge yet, with the addition to 2021 Class AAAAAA state champion Buford and longtime power Dacula to an already difficult gauntlet that includes defending AAAAAAA champ Collins Hill.
Dacula’s addition could also add to the already intense annual neighborhood rivalry with the Falcons.
“I don’t know that region versus non-region (matters) when you line up two rivals,” Lovelady said. “Now as coaches, when you get down to region play, you’re 0-0. … Region is what gets you to the playoffs. … But when you get on the field, it’s still Dacula-Mill Creek, which is a big game.”
