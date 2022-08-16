A mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:10 am
Meadowcreek's Andre Craig (16) runs down field behind blocker Micah James (11) during a 2020 game played at Norcross High School.
2022 MEADOWCREEK MUSTANGS
No. Name Pos. Grade
1 Andre Craig SB/WR 12
2 Alex Dalmeida RB/TE/MLB 11
3 Cameron Ellis QB 12
4 Jet Allen WR/FS/CB 11
5 Jordan Louie RB/SB 12
6 Quinton Knuckles SB/RB/CB 10
7 Zabien Wilson CB/WR 12
8 Jivan Baly WR/CB/FS 11
10 Maison James MLB/OLB 12
11 Keshaun Singleton WR/FS 12
12 Danirion Moxey RB/SB/WR 12
13 Anteaus J. Stokes MLB/OLB 12
14 Amon Pearson SS/FS/WR 11
15 Yourhinest Carter QB 9
16 Marcus Mitchell QB 11
18 Armani Rodriguez WR 10
19 Kwanell Ware QB 9
20 Alton Isaac RB/CB 10
21 Sergio Martinez WR 9
22 Tyree Thomas RB 9
23 Demetrius Lane RB/FB 11
24 Sincere Sutton CB/FS 12
25 Ronnie Vanderpuije WR/SS 10
26 Treshun Bell RB/WR 12
27 Jayden Young RB/CB 10
29 Ethan Sterling CB 9
30 Landon Morgan WR/OLB 11
31 Mikel Handy WR/SS 11
33 Trezmond Flagg NG 12
39 Aden Givens DB 9
42 Amir Pearson DE 9
42 Shamir Payton MLB/OLB 10
43 Cristian Zurita WR 9
44 Izaiah Lee OLB 11
46 Dallas Jefferson OLB 10
50 Jaylen Thomas DE 10
54 Jaiden Brown G/T 11
55 Andrew King G 11
56 Champ Thompson DE/DT/TE 11
57 Jordan Vang C 12
58 Alex Chavez G/OLB 10
59 Joseph Gibson DE/DT 10
62 Javier Aguilar T 9
63 Jabari Springer T/G 10
65 Mecca Edwards G/C 12
67 Raul Robles G/T 9
68 Gary Drones DT 11
74 Armanni Wentworth 12
77 Otis Mitchell NG/DT 10
79 Abel Pimentel T 10
82 Donald Whiting K 10
84 Carlito Rubio WR/DB 11
87 Dontell Tolson WR/SS 9
87 Fernando Alcantara WR/OLB 10
88 Embery Watson WR/FS 11
89 William Contee WR 9
90 Malik Jefferson DE 9
Who are the wealthiest wrestlers? Stacker ranks the top 20 professional wrestlers by net worth per data from Celebrity Net Worth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.