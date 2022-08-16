OFFENSE
To say there will be an entirely new look on offense from the one that has helped the Mustangs to one of their most successful periods of success in the program’s history may be an understatement.
That doesn’t necessarily mean they will be taking a step back.
New head coach Todd Wofford brings his history of building high-powered, aerial-oriented offenses to Meadowcreek, which is a dramatically different approach from the more ground-based approach that has served the Mustangs so well.
There, no doubt, may be some growing pains in learning the new system.
“Most people … have watched my system before, and you can imagine as (the Meadowcreek players) go along how different it is from what they’ve done before,” said Wofford, who was head coach at Central Gwinnett from 2010-19. “You can’t really do our tempo in 7-on-7 (camps) or OTAs. I don’t even want to show it in those, but that’s probably the biggest adjustment. A lot of plays and schemes might be the same, but the tempo is the curveball.”
That said, the return of a few proven weapons like senior receivers Keshaun Singleton (608 total yards, 6 TDs last year) and Danirion Moxey (17-223, 2 TDs) and the addition of several new ones could help Wofford, who helped operate the juggernaut that was state champion Collins Hill’s offense as quarterbacks coach last year, pull off a quick transition.
Among some of those weapons are seniors Jordan Louie, a West Virginia commit who amassed 1,660 all-purpose yards and accounted for 21 TDs last year at Paul W. Bryant High School in Cottondale, Ala., and fellow senior Andre Craig, who opened quite a few eyes at Locust Grove in Henry County before moving into the Meadowcreek area, and also has several Power Five college offers.
Add in Louie’s former Bryant teammate Cameron Ellis at quarterback and New Orleans transfer Mecca Edwards to help bolster the offensive line, and the transition to the new system might not take as long as some might think.
DEFENSE
Like the Meadowcreek offense, the defense has a good blend of talent that was already in place, and some athletic newcomers that could lead to improvement in 2022.
The line features the return of Justice “Champ” Thompson, who recorded 32 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks despite missing nearly half of last season and already boasts numerous Power Five offers.
“We have Champ Thompson, who’s one of the premier defensive linemen in the country,” Wofford said. “He’s a pretty big fella. Both sides of the ball, we actually have some decent size. We just need more of it, more depth on both sides.
“We do have a lot of talent in certain positions, but you can never have too much. The biggest thing we’ve wanted to do since spring practice is develop our depth.”
The Mustangs will build some depth by squeezing some double duty out of talented players from offense, including Singleton (45 tackles, 3 PBU) at safety, Louie at linebacker and Edwards at nose guard.
However, there are also some impressive returning starters from last year, like senior middle linebacker Mason James (75 tackles, 9½ TFL, 5½ sacks), junior Jivan Baly (31 tackles, 3 PBUs) at cornerback and senior Zabien Wilson (21 tackles, 3 PBUs) in the secondary.
ETC.
The Meadowcreek program has definitely established itself as a competitive program over the past seven seasons under former coach Jason Carrera, who left to become athletic director at Central Gwinnett midway through last season, after being one of Gwinnett County’s doormats for decades.
Wofford understands the task now is to help the Mustangs ascend to an even higher level, and while he sees signs of confidence growing in the program, he is trying to temper that confidence with a little patience — at least, early on.
“The biggest thing I would say is that we have potential to be a really good Gwinnett County football team,” Wofford said. “We have some key pieces that every great team has. It’s just a matter of how well the leaders lead and how well we jell. The biggest goal is to go 1-0 each week. That’s it. Just 1-0.”
