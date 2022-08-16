Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
Scenes from Friday’s game played at Peachtree Ridge.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
No. Name Position Grade
1 Chase Jameson DB/WR 11
2 Tayo Ashedele ILB/RB 11
3 Brady McGrath QB 10
4 Kaiden Chandler DB/WR 10
5 Gabe Falade OLB/TE 11
6 Mason Eberling WR/DB 12
7 Kameron Moore DB 11
8 Kaden Beard RB 12
9 Jordan England DB 12
10 Preston Ratliff QB 11
11 Ryan Jean TE/LB 12
12 Cooper Martin QB/DB 10
13 D’Majai Hightower WR/DB 10
15 Roger Bolivar K 11
16 Choice Bradley WR/DB 11
17 Lorenzo Walters RB/DB 10
18 Jackson Lewis WR/DB 10
19 Tyrek Samuels WR/DB 12
20 Marco Rosas DB 12
21 Tojaun Peyton RB/LB 10
23 Xylen Crockett WR/DB 12
24 Ivis McNeal WR/DB 10
28 Jackson Barajas RB/ILB 12
29 Colin Cook TE/OLB 11
30 Matthew Humberstone TE/OLB 11
33 Sebastian Ball DL/TE 11
34 Ben Haynes K 12
35 C.J. Enwenadu WR/DB 10
36 Blaine Garner WR/OLB 11
37 Logan Laughlin WR/OLB 10
38 Harrison Antone WR/DB 10
39 Travon Rogers WR/LB 10
42 Ethan Montenegro TE/DL 10
44 Joel Parrish OL/DL 12
47 Matthew Castillo LB/RB 11
50 Ajay Miles OL/DL 10
51 Josh Gallagher OL/ILB 11
52 Tyrell Willis OL/DL 12
53 Sherrod Wallace OL/DL 10
54 Wyatt Andrews OL/DL 10
55 Gibson Rietig OL/DL 12
56 Isaac Perla OL/DL 11
57 Aldes Costa OL/DL 12
58 Eduardo Aguilar OL/DL 10
64 Khalique Williams LB/OL 12
66 Mason Evans OL/DL 11
67 Bryson Dover OL/LB 10
68 Braden Karry OL/DL 12
70 Arthur David OL/DL 10
71 Anthony Rios OL/DL 11
72 Tomas Hernandez OL/DL 10
73 Jeffery Peters OL/DL 10
75 Benjamin Claypole OL/DL 12
76 Rylan Haight OL/DL 11
77 Demarcus Ash OL/DL 12
78 Preston Hooper OL/DL 11
80 Nathan Oleksinski WR/DB 10
81 Caden Naduea WR/DB 10
84 Jdyn Turner WR/DL 10
85 Ethan Badio WR/DB 11
86 Isaiah Carlton WR/DB 10
87 Emilo Garland DL/OL 11
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season. Click for more.
