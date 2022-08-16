OFFENSE
The Lanier offense is going to have a much different look than it did one season ago.
First-year head coach Tyler Maloof has been tasked with replacing the starting quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions at Lanier, which has led to a youth movement on the Longhorn offense.
Rising junior Preston Ratliff has been tabbed as the Longhorns starting quarterback for the upcoming season. It will be his first experience playing at the varsity level, but Maloof feels confident in the first-year starter.
“Preston has been getting most of the reps,” Maloof said. “Preston is a kid that loves watching film and is a kid that really rallies the guys around him. I’m really excited to see him continue to grow and continue to feel more comfortable with the offense.”
At running back, Maloof and the Longhorns had hoped to have rising senior running back Bryan Williams back after he rushed for a team-best 1,037 yards as a junior. Unfortunately, Williams aged out and will not be eligible to play this season.
“It’s a really unique situation with Bryan,” Maloof said. “Hopefully we’re able to work something out to where he can get a spot in college and have an opportunity to play. He missed the cutoff by a couple of days.”
With Williams out, rising senior Kaden Beard is in. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder played sparingly last season for the Longhorns and the senior said he’s very excited to get out from under the shadows and show what he can do.
Junior Tayo Ashadele and sophomore Tojuan Peyton will also get their fair share of touches out of the backfield for the Longhorns.
Where the Longhorns will be the most inexperienced on the offense is at wide receiver. The Longhorns’ top six leading receivers from 2021 are gone. Maloof said the position group has been a fierce battle and only junior Chase Jameson has solidified a starting job at receiver.
Jameson spent last season starting on defense in the secondary, but will now be one of Ratliff’s top targets in 2022.
The Longhorns’ offensive strength in 2022 is the line. The unit returns numerous players with Friday night experience and that has Maloof very excited.
“I feel good about our leadership from an offensive lineman perspective,” Maloof said. “We’re going to lean on those guys this year. Right now, our strength is our offensive line, so we’re going to run the ball.”
Damarcus Ash, Ben Claypole, Tyrell Willis, Aldes Costa, Gibson Rietig and Braden Karry are all expected to contribute up front for the Longhorns.
Overall, Maloof said that his inexperienced offense has improved greatly over the spring and summer and should only get better as the season goes on.
“Really excited to see the growth,” Maloof. “Those guys are going to continue to grow and learn and get better each week.”
DEFENSE
What the Longhorns lack in experience on offense, they will make up for it on defense.
Senior inside linebacker Ryan Jean returns after putting together a very solid junior campaign last year. Maloof said he will rely on Jean to get everyone set up and in the right positions to be successful.
“He’s going to be a big player on defense for us this year,” Maloof said. “He’s the leader on defense. He’s a guy that we put a lot of pressure on to be that guy this year.”
Junior Gabe Falade will also get a lot of playing time at linebacker after finishing with the fourth-most tackles on defense last year for the Longhorns.
In the secondary, senior Jordan England and junior Cameron Moore return to their starting positions. On the defensive line, Ash and several other guys will split time on both offense and defense.
With returning starters in several key positions for the Longhorns, Maloof said he feels really good about what his defense can be in 2022.
“We haven’t had to coach effort a ton,” Maloof said. “With having a lot of guys with varsity experience, they understand the expectation and the standard that in order to win big football games, you have to play really good defense. They’ve bought into what we’ve done defensively. The changes that we’ve made. I’m just really excited to see the fruition of all of the hard work.”
ETC.
Maloof comes to Lanier after his most recent stop coaching under his father, Keith Maloof at Norcross. Maloof called the plays on offense for the Blue Devils last season and will do the same for the Longhorns in 2022.
“That’s something that I enjoy doing and it’s something that I’ve done for the past couple of years,” Maloof said. “I know that there are a lot of other head coaching responsibilities that are going to pull me away. At the end of the day, when we meet on Sundays, we should be so aligned as an offensive staff that to me, it doesn’t matter who calls the plays. We should all be on the same page. We will be calling plays as an offensive staff. Not just me.”
The Longhorns will compete out of Region 8-AAAAAA for the seventh year in a row, but 2022 will have a different look. The region foes will include Shiloh, Gainesville, Habersham Central, Jackson County, Apalachee and North Forsyth.
“It’s a good region,” Maloof said. “There are a lot of quality opponents that have had success in the past. We’ve had some success in the past, too, and we’re ready to see where we stand with the rest of everyone.”
Recommended for you
Who are the wealthiest wrestlers? Stacker ranks the top 20 professional wrestlers by net worth per data from Celebrity Net Worth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.