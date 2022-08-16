OFFENSE
Hebron Christian is not going to lack talent on the offensive side of the ball in 2022.
Junior Gavin Hall is set to lead the team at quarterback after splitting reps at the position last year and rushing for a team-best 1,144 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore. Having already proved what he can do running the football, Hall showed off a strong arm in the Lions’ 54-27 drubbing of Flowery Branch in their spring game.
“He’s had a great summer,” first-year head coach Jonathan Gess said of Hall. “He had a great spring game against Flowery Branch, so we’re super excited about him and what he’s going to do out there on Friday nights.”
At running back, the Lions are set to start freshman Devon Caldwell, who burst onto the scene after rushing for over 100 yards and a couple of scores in their spring win.
“He’s a big-time talent,” Gess said of Caldwell. “He’s just a supernatural talent when it comes to athleticism. Just seeing the hole and his vision. He has great hands and he’s very powerful for his age.”
At wide receiver, the Lions will be without senior Jake Redman for the first month of the season because of a recent injury. Gess said he expects to have Redman back by Game 3 or 4 and will rely on the sophomore duo of Carrington Coombs and K.J. Thomas at wideout.
Both Coombs and Thomas played sparingly as freshmen last season, but Gess said both are talented and have had great summers. Justin Hornick, a rising junior, also will get some reps at both receiver and running back this season.
Where Gess is arguably the most excited is at offensive line. The junior trio of right tackle Dean Maynard, right guard J.T. Sparring and center Deacon Maynard will help anchor the group.
“I’m really excited about the offensive line,” Gess said. “We’re really big. From right tackle to left tackle, our smallest kid is 220 pounds. I think when it’s all said and done, our offensive line and defensive line will be a big strength for us.”
After scoring a ton of points in the spring game, Gess said everyone extremely excited about how good the offense can potentially be this season.
“It was a great night,” Gess said. “It was a system that we had nine days to put in. The kids worked extremely hard. They learned, they bought in and they went out there and performed. It just shows that if you work your tail off and do the things you’re supposed to do, good things will happen. It’s something great to build on and everyone has been obviously excited throughout the summer and now as we’re heading into the football season. We just have to keep the momentum going.”
DEFENSE
As big as the Lions’ offensive line will be, their defensive line will be even bigger.
That position group will be led by senior David Pierre, who will line up at defensive end. He will be joined on the line by brothers Simeon John, a rising junior and Sichan John, a rising sophomore.
“We really feel like our defensive line has a chance to be phenomenal,” Gess said. “It’s led by Pierre, who is 6-foot-2, 250 pounds. Sichan is 6-foot-3, 265 pounds and his brother, Simeon is 6-foot-2, 310 pounds. It’s just a big defensive line for us.”
At linebacker, the Lions will be led by rising senior Thomas McVicker, who is expected to do big things on defense this season.
“He’s got really good size at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds,” Gess said of McVicker. “He moves extremely well, so we want him to play that Mike linebacker position and be the leader of that defense.”
McVicker will be joined at linebacker by fellow senior Alex Pinela, who will also split time at safety, junior Drew Faucher, who was recruited off of the basketball team, and sophomore Nick Wade.
“Once those three linebackers figure out what they’re doing and get some confidence, they’re going to be really good,” Gess said.
ETC.
Like many private schools, the Lions will make the leap from Class A Private to Class AAA. In the program’s 16-year history, the Lions have never played above Class A.
They will compete out of Region 8-AAA with region foes Oconee County, Monroe Area, Hart County, Franklin County and Stephens County.
“It’s a really hard region with really good teams,” Gess said. “I feel like we can compete with anybody in our region, talent-wise. But it’s still going to be really hard. Really what we do for the next two months is going to determine the outcome of those games. Can we get better every single day? We feel good about our players, but can they get better every single day so that we can go out there and beat a Monroe Area or a Hart County? We’re looking forward to being in a great region and we’re excited.”
Gess, who won six state championships while coaching at Eagles Landing Christian Academy, is set to embark on his first season as head coach of the Lions.
He said that while he will miss ELCA, he’s more than excited to start this new chapter and lead the Lions into battle this upcoming season.
“God moved me up here,” Gess said. “I’m very proud of what we did (at ELCA) and I still love the kids there. But I’m excited to try and replicate what we did there here at Hebron. I’ll be excited to walk out there that first game and the games moving forward here.”
