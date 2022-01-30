BOYS
Archer
Did not report
Brookwood
Head coach: Dru Ulloa
2021 record: 7-10, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Caleb Harris; Erik Fornek; Evan Koch; Joshua Castillo; Maurice McKay Jr.; Zachary Culbertson; Mack Trentini; Mason Saunders
Other key players/newcomers: Jay Williams; Tyler Sturkey; Elijah Bryant; DeShawn Echols; Chase Whigham; Landon Lofters
Coach’s take: “We have a mix of young talent and a good core of returning starters. We’re looking to build on last year’s success and go deeper in the playoffs.”
Buford
Head coach: Kevin Peek
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-7, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: GK Matthew Canavan, Jr.; A Jackson Rhodes, Sr.; A Evan Leonardo, Soph.; MF Zack Salo, Sr.; MF Matthew Scruggs, Soph.; DEF Davis Peek, Sr.; DEF Jameson Hynds, Jr.; MF Jordan Castro, Jr.; MF Ben Martin, Sr.; FOGO/MF Dawson Andrew, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Korbin Clack, Jr.; A Nash Perry, Jr.; DEF Carson Perry, Sr.; LSM Khian Owen, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We will be led by a very solid senior class that was around for the Final Four run as freshmen, a 7-0 start to the shortened 2020 season and an Elite Eight playoff run last year in our first year of 6-7A. Our juniors and some of our sophomores also got valuable experience last year. Our top 12 to 15 players can match up with anyone in the state, but we will need to figure out who our key backups are because we will need their contributions also to be able to continue and/or add to our success.”
Collins Hill
Did not report
Dacula
Head coach: Nick Crabb
2021 record: 11-7
Returning starters: John Blair; Tyler Stempkowski; Hunter delValle; Dallen Rawson; Kaden Bass
Other key players/newcomers: Trevor Blair; Carter Sims; Charlie Beck; D.J. Tisdale; Gregory Crabb; Nick Daniel; Ziggy Nwachukwu; Peyton Sharman; Alex Martelo; Brandon Brashear; Michael Johnson; Jackson Sims; Christopher Crider; Samuel Alvarenga; Evan Rountree
Coach’s take: “After graduating nine seniors from the 2021 team, which recorded the best record in school history, the 2022 Dacula lacrosse team looks to build upon that success. The team will be led by senior John Blair, who will lead the offense from his attack position along with returning starter junior Tyler Stempkowski. The offensive attack will receive a boost from freshman Trevor Blair and Carter Sims, who join the team this year with tremendous experience from their middle school playing days. The Dacula midfield will look very different from years past due to the graduation of several longtime starters and will be led by a trio of sophomores in Charlie Beck, D.J. Tisdale and Gregory Crabb, who gained valuable playing time as freshmen last year. The midfield will also see newcomers senior Nick Daniel and junior Ziggy Nwachukwu, who have come over from the football team and will add valuable depth in the midfield. Senior Hunter delValle, who faces off and can immediately impact the game in a positive way, hopes to join the team after wrestling season concludes. The Dacula defense this season will see junior Dallen Rawson move out of the goal and onto the field as an LSM/defender due to his tremendous versatility. Dallen is joined by returning starter sophomore Kaden Bass, junior Peyton Sharman and sophomore Alex Martelo in the defense. Senior Brandon Brashear and freshman Michael Johnson will add depth to the defensive unit. Senior Jackson Sims has taken over in goal and has had a great couple weeks of practice. An infusion of new players from other sports including junior Christopher Crider, junior Samuel Alvarenga and sophomore Evan Rountree have provided much needed leadership in the weight room and great depth on the field. Longtime community coaches Dave D'Amato and Derek Spain provide a wealth of lacrosse knowledge and experience and have maintained consistency in the coaching staff with the change in head coach. I am very excited about the future of lacrosse in Dacula with the growth not only of the high school team but the youth program at Dacula Park. The future is very bright. ‘One Family, One Dacula.’”
Duluth
Did not report
Grayson
Did not report
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Tim Ball
2021 record/playoff finish: 14-8, state semifinals
Returning starters: MF Will Gary, Sr.; GK Quad Williams, Sr.; MF James Canipe, Jr.; MF Harrison Voelzke, Soph.; MF Hunter Bryant, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: A Jack Carlin, Sr.; A Clay Braswell, Sr.; A/MF Brandon Milovich, Jr.; DEF Louis Fabec, Jr.; DEF Kaosi Chijioke, Jr.; DEF Riley Clarke, Fr.; LSM Josh Williams, Soph.; MF George Szink, Sr.; MF Duncan Comery, Soph.
Coach’s take: “GAC will begin the year with a lot of youth, but will be awaiting four players to come back from injury or winter sports and should be full strength by mid-March.”
Lanier
Did not report
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Mill Creek
Head coach: Alan Tallman
2021 record/playoff finish: 15-5, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF/LSM Lennon Connolly, Sr.; A/MF Andrew Duffy, Sr.; MF/A Sam Harkins, Sr.; GK Brayden Williams, Jr.; MF/A Jack Miller, Jr.; A/MF Westin Baker, Sr.; LSM/DEF Preston Nichols, Jr.; A/MF Nick Winter, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Jacob Bonduris, Jr.; MF/A Brayden Maglovsky, Jr.; MF/A Chase Coy, Soph.; FOGO Hien Bui, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I'm excited about this group of young men. Every team has a different identity, but this is truly a group of humble, hard-working guys. They had an excellent offseason and are geared up to leave their mark. We have a really tough non-area schedule that includes a trip to Florida; our guys are excited to face the challenge of a grueling month of February. Winning the area is always a good thing, but we all know that we have higher expectations than a second-round playoff exit, so this offseason was all about taking that next step. Personnel-wise, I think we're quite balanced on either side of the ball. There's a nice balance of some quality veteran leadership and highly talented young guys. Brayden Williams, a Mercer University commit, is a real weapon in the cage and the type of player that should keep us competitive against anyone. And lastly, we have a great positional battle at the faceoff dot between junior Hien Bui, sophomore Dakota White and junior Victor Han. Their ability to battle and help us leverage possessions will be a strong indicator of how successful we can be.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Tanner Botts
2021 record/playoff finish: 4-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Kyle Hennelly, Sr.; A Connor Barlan, Jr.; A Kyren Fields, Soph.; MF Karon Smith, Sr.; MF Peyton Westcott, Jr.; DEF Josh Lund, Sr.; DEF Jordan Cofield, Jr.; DEF Reese Rainey, Soph.; GK Anderson Kesinger, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ben McKinney, Sr.; MF Brad Muehlberger, Soph.; DEF Nick Roberson, Sr.; DEF Aiden Boynton, Jr.; DEF Jackson Henry, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Last year’s team was full of young talent, starting five underclassmen. We continued to get better each game and ended the season with experience that should help us this year. Each player in the program got to play in significant games. With that experience we should see a group that plays hard, does the little things right and can compete in each game they play. I’m looking forward to seeing last year’s inexperience lead to a much more mature and confident group tis season.”
Norcross
Head coach: Nathan Thornton
2021 record: 3-11
Returning starters: MF Jacob Moebes; MF Connor Abshire; A Zac Miller; A Patrick Elder; A Justin Smith; GK Aidan Moss; DEF Arvin Van; DEF Michael Seddens; DEF Thomas Dye
Other key players/newcomers: MF Parker Waugh; MF Ben Anderson
Coach’s take: “We are returning a lot of experience especially on the offensive side. We have added some fresh faces and there is a lot of excitement. We are playing a non-region schedule and look forward to being competitive in every game on our schedule.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Don Hilton
2021 record/playoff finish: 11-6, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Jackson Rogers; Kyle Spence; Cooper Jopling; Trey Cohron; Luke Warren; Ryan DiFransisco; Robert Wholley
Other key players/newcomers: Jojo Whitmore; Jackson Hursey; Will Adams; Tucker Villhauer; Jake Clayton; Dan Smith; Zach Ping
Coach’s take: “This squad will be tested this year, through a rigorous schedule and new starters joining the team. When this athletic bunch clicks, they will be very successful. Team goals are improving our area record and making it further in the postseason. The 10 seniors will be leaned on early in the season.”
Parkview
Head coach: David Erwin
2021 record/playoff finish: 10-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Claudia Tanksley; Peyton Refling; Chesney Royds; Sophie Garrett; Ivy Eliscu; Megan Trammell
Other key players/newcomers: Kaitlyn Oliver; Grace Mosley
Coach’s take: “The girls are set for a solid year with most starters returning and Sophie Garrett coming back from a torn ACL. We have two solid goalies to pick from and a solid defense led by Chesney Royds. Our attack is solid with Savannah Reed leading. Our strongest asset is our midfield led by Claudia Tanksley along with returning Peyton Refling and Sophie Garrett. We are looking forward to a great year with a tough schedule.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Ethan Merrow
2021 record: 6-8
Returning starters: Buzzy Pressley; Cade Raker; Jack Bedard; Allante Burley; Luke Fittz; Nate Landry; J.D. Cook; John Dutton; Jaylen Jones
Other key players/newcomers: Nathan Cook; Cody McAbee
Coach’s take: “I am very excited for the 2022 season. I have added two new assistant coaches in Cole Price, a former goalie for Ridge, and Clayton Bryant, a former defender for Ridge. They bring great energy and knowledge to the team that elevates us more. We have a ton of talent all over the field with a strong senior core. Tons of new faces with lots of potential to take Peachtree Ridge to the playoffs, somewhere that we have not been in quite some time. We have an incredibly tough region again this year. Just an incredible amount of talent for a six-team region. It will be an exciting season with hopefully some great surprises.”
South Gwinnett
Did not report
Wesleyan
Head coach: Connor Breslin
2021 record/playoff finish: 11-6, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Chandler Copenhaver; Jackson Merkl; Nick Schaller; Doug Cavin; Zach Blanton; Lawson Jones; Carter Hayes; Broder Conley
Other key players/newcomers: Jameson Meyer; Matt Blanton
Coach’s take: “There is a lot of excitement surrounding the program right now. We have a great balance of flashy young talent and rooted senior leadership. We think we will turn some heads this season.”
GIRLS
Archer
Head coach: Alex Jones
2021 record: 4-9
Returning starters: DEF Sulema Gonzalez, Jr.; DEF Ashlyn Garcia, Soph.; DEF Jamilette Duenas-Romo, Soph.; DEF Mallory Clark, Sr.; A Hailey Williams, Sr.; A Carly Johnson, Jr.; A Kaitlyn Darby, Jr.; A Kaitlyn Hamlette, Jr.; MF Annabelle Payne, Soph.; MF Amber Washkill, Sr.; MF McKenzie Studdards, Jr.; GK Naomi Nunnally, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Bella Probst, Fr.; DEF Brehana Jowers, Fr.; DEF Ashley Darby, Fr.; MF Jordan Munday, Jr.; MF Hannah McCallion, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Our goal for the 2022 season is to build a competitive program. This is my first season with Archer, and I am excited to see the potential of this team. Our girls worked really hard in the offseason, and we have a lot of positions to grow into. This season we have a very strong freshman class coming into the program.”
Brookwood
Head coach: Dawn Thomas
2021 record/playoff finish: 7-10-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Leah Brown; Zoe Calendine; Triniti Cassidy; Madison Catoggio; Ella Fornek; Sarai Hernandez; Taylor Jones; Damilola Kasumu; Kaylee Rosales Valdez; Alexis Scoggins; Ashley Stidham; Aja Thomas; Neema Thorpe; Abi Weed
Other key players/newcomers: Lydia McDaniel; Izzie Rhodes; Jayden Simmons; Allie Teal
Coach’s take: “Last year was a rebuilding year for our team. We lost several seniors who contributed greatly to our ability to transition and win close games. This year’s team has matured a lot during the offseason, and I am excited to see the outcome of their hard work.”
Buford
Head coach: Marianne Cagle
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-3, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: A Jordyn Olivo; A Avery Treadwell; MF Kaylee Kangas; MF Heather West
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Gabby Branch; A Alayna Williamson; MF Addison Steinbrecher; A Megan Canavan; DEF Madison Welch; GK Brianna Rischar; A Hailey Conwell; DEF Anna Jensen; A Kinsley Compton; MF Riley Smith; A Ashlyn Moreland; GK Skyler McLeod
Coach’s take: “We are excited to be back on the field for the 2022 season. We return an experienced midfield unit and balanced attack with the addition of some young talent in all areas of the field.”
Collins Hill
Did not report
Dacula
Head coach: Vincent Manna
2021 record: 6-16
Returning starters: MF Maggie Heiderscheit, Jr.; MF Shyla Araujo, Sr.; MF Brenna Gilbert, Sr.; GK/DEF Nevaeh Alexander, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Arianna Utreras, Sr.; A Amy Labrada-Galvan, Soph.; A Nikki Robinson, Soph.; A Whitney Hartsock, Fr.; A Anderlyn Burford, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Our team this year will surprise a lot of people. With our program coming off its best season, the girls feel confident that we are headed in the right direction. Playing in 7A against some of the toughest competition in Georgia only makes us better. This year is a year we look to build upon what we have already started. We really want to change the narrative of Dacula girls lacrosse. Our goal is to put ourselves in the best opportunity each game so that we remain competitive, and hopefully come out with a W. One of our key players is our captain Shyla Araujo who committed to Shorter University in late 2021. Shyla looks to repeat as our leading goal scorer and be our leader on the field. We really feel that we have started something special here at Dacula and hopefully our season reflects that.”
Duluth
Head coach: Jeremy Mitchell
2021 record: 4-11
Returning starters: GK Marjorie Rodriguez, Sr.; DEF Evelyn Acquah, Sr.; MF Alexis Truong, Sr.; MF Tori Wolf, Jr.; MF Sydnee Williams, Jr.; A Mazie Anderson, Sr.; A Gracie Flores, Jr.; A Mariana Quiroz Llano, Sr.; A Kat Smith, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Sinwoo Kim, Sr.; DEF Candela Gomez-Garro, Sr.; DEF Aylinne Gaitan, Sr.; DEF Emily Morales, Sr.; A Kayleen Umana Guzman, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We are looking to bounce back to full force after two COVID-impacted seasons. We are returning all upperclassmen this year and are only replacing one starting spot on varsity, so we are hungry to win games. Some of these girls will have been on varsity for three or four years and have experienced our 6-11, 1-8 and 4-11 seasons, but we have been working hard in the offseason to have Duluth's first winning season since 2016. Expect a tough game when you see the Wildcats out on the field.”
Grayson
Head coach: Aleah Lillie
2021 record/playoff finish: 9-5, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Caroline Coleman; Kayanna Bowden; Abby Durkin; Ansley Cook; Savannah Freeman
Other key players/newcomers: Mallory Johnson; Madysin Brownewell; Kendall Sheffield; Emma Appleby; Abigail Lapaix; Amanda Henry
Coach’s take: “The 2022 season is a new season for Grayson lacrosse. We have many new and exciting things happening this season. We are growing in the program and are excited to play the game we love. We are confident that we will learn a lot and be successful this season.”
Greater Atlanta Christian
Did not report
Lanier
Head coach: Elizabeth Dolcimascolo
2021 record: 10-7
Returning starters: Elodi Martinez; Lana Torres; Daisy Arrow; Olivia Blackford; Sainabou Foon; Hailey Allen
Other key players/newcomers: Paige Pinkney; Madison Graham; Madison Platt
Coach’s take: “After graduating 12 seniors, we are looking to build on last year’s success with a solid group of juniors and sophomores. As we continue to grow our program, every day is an opportunity to improve and the girls work incredibly hard at getting better. Last year was our first year with a winning record and we are looking to scoop up a few more wins as we enter our sixth year as a varsity team.”
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Mill Creek
Head coach: Gina White
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-5, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: Anne Friese, Sr.; Lexi Tinker, Soph.; Katheryn Wilson, Soph.; Alyssa Lewis, Jr.; Lauren Dobbs, Sr.; Aislinn Pendergast, Sr.; Morgan Vasseur, Jr.; Avery Finley, Jr.; Kendall Wilson, Soph.; Katie Patria, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Bella Hoge, Fr.; Elligrace Mitchell, Soph.; Madison Hendricks, Soph.
Coach’s take: “As the 2022 season begins, we are excited and ready to compete to the best of our abilities. We are extremely fortunate to return 10 starters from last season, some of whom are still very young. We have a lot of great experience coming back in the midfield, with three D-I commits; Lauren Dobbs, Aislinn Pendergast and Morgan Vasseur. We also have a solid, young defense returning with some newcomers who could be difference makers on the field. Our attack is led by Anne Friese and a few others who will provide us with a lot of opportunities on offense. Overall, I am looking forward to watching this group grow together and seeing how the season unfolds.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Paul Hennelly
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-5, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Lindsey Bowbliss, Sr.; DEF Caylor Christman, Sr.; A Mina Muirhead, Sr.; A Anna Ramsden, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: G Pilar Pendleton, Sr.; A/MF Raven Carter, Jr.; MF Sophia Nunez, Soph.; DEF/MF Hannah Booker, Soph.
Coach’s take: “This will be a transitional year for the Bears, who graduated a large 2021 class, including seven current college players. Experience returns with seniors in each position group with all-county selections Caylor Christman on defense, Mina Muirhead on attack and Lindsey Bowbliss in the midfield. Senior Anna Ramsden is a four-year varsity player and dynamic shooter. Fifteen players will get their first chance to play a lot of varsity minutes after being a reserve and/or coming up through the JV program. Senior Pilar Pendleton will anchor the defense while sophomore Sophia Nunez is expected to make an impact in the midfield. Junior Raven Carter and sophomore Hannah Booker are talented players who saw their 2021 seasons shortened by injuries and are expected to make important contributions this season. A lot of new faces for the Bears but their goal remains the same, advance to the playoffs and be playing their best lacrosse in May.”
Norcross
Did not reportt
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Cory Orlowski
2021 record: 7-10
Returning starters: Sarah Cobb; Erin Martin; Kadyn McCarthy; Landry Rabitsch; Emma Stewart; Lauren Teav
Other key players/newcomers: Jaime Salin; Skylar Mullin; Alaira Beeacher; Morgan Giesler; Sophia Bunyasaranand; Erin Fischer; Abby Cooley; Emma McIntosh
Coach’s take: “Half of our varsity team from last year graduated so we had a lot of spots to fill. We believe our returning players bring vital experience to our team. In addition, we have a strong group of new players as well. Our girls have been waiting for this opportunity and they are ready for the start of a great season.”
Parkview
Head coach: David Erwin
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-4, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Cole Jenkins; Michael Ney; Jack Mapstone; Sam Lindsey; Philip Marshall
Other key players/newcomers: Noah Campbell; Patton Dunahoo; Charlie Cuttino; Jude Williams
Coach’s take: “We lost a lot of offensive power last year but will make up for it with our entire defense returning. With Cole Jenkins heading up our defense and Sam Lindsey between the pipes we should be okay. Philip Marshall is a solid sophomore midfielder along with Michael Ney. The team has worked hard all summer and fall and should be solid. We have one of the finest coaching staffs around with Mike Hannon and Regan Coleman returning and Adam Nolte helping out. Our schedule is challenging but looking forward to a great year.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jessi Alderdice
2021 record: 2-14
Returning starters: Emily Zimmerman, Sr.; Libby Gowen, Sr.; Anna Kim, Sr.; Kimberly Hoang, Sr.; Spencer Davis, Sr.; Jaide Kelly, Jr; Celeste Welch, Jr.; Kaelyn Hudson, Jr.; Myskina Bolavong, Jr.; Akshaya Chandler, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Cheyenne Trankina, Sr.; Ashley Holland, Soph.; Aafsheen Anjum, Soph.; Trisha Narang, Soph.; Vanessa Long, Soph.; Devyn Hudson, Fr.; Sydney Matesevac, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We have a very positive group this year with great potential. We are excited to watch them grow on the field and encourage each other as teammates . Our program goal this season is to focus on the fundamentals that will help build our strength as a team not only this season but for years to come.”
South Gwinnett
Did not report
Wesleyan
Head coach: Anna Myrick
2021 record/playoff finish: 15-5, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: Anna Rae Copeland; Audrey LaFramboise; Gracie Brown; Gray Bradach; Gabby Oakes; Ella Rayburn; Maggie Rheudasil; Sophie Villa; Annabelle Lawson; Eva Garabadian
Other key players/newcomers: Lily Nydam; Mamie Pridgen; Charlotte Jackson; Morgan Akin; Hannah Brewster
Coach’s take: “We have 14 seniors this year, 12 players and two managers, many of whom have been playing together since sixth grade. It will be exciting to see their consistency of playing together pay off on the field. While this is a strong group to have back on the field this year, it will be a very tough season to say goodbye to and I am looking forward to seeing how this team will leave their own unique mark on the program for all the future teams they will leave in their wake.”
