Aug. 17
Parkview at Johns Creek
Aug. 18
Archer at West Forsyth
Aug. 19
Buford at Milton
Collins Hill vs. TBA at Milton
Dacula at St. Pius
Discovery at Central Gwinnett
Duluth at M.L. King
Greater Atlanta Christian at Meadowcreek
Hebron Christian at Chestatee
Lakeside-DeKalb at Berkmar
Lanier at South Forsyth
Mount Vernon at Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge at Seckinger
Pebblebrook at South Gwinnett
Shiloh at Mountain View
St. Francis at Providence Christian
Aug. 20
Brookwood vs. Norcross, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Grayson vs. Marietta, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mill Creek vs. Walton, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
North Gwinnett vs. McEachern, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 25
Berkmar at Clarkston
Aug. 26
Central Gwinnett at Apalachee
Decatur at Wesleyan
Discovery at Loganville
Duluth at Jackson County
Eagle’s Landing at Grayson
Jones County at Dacula
Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian
Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Buford
Mill Creek at Norcross
Mountain View at Gainesville
North Gwinnett at Archer
Parkview at Shiloh
Peachtree Ridge at Lanier
Providence Christian at Hebron Christian
Seckinger at East Forsyth
South Gwinnett at Meadowcreek
Walton at Brookwood
Sept. 2
Berkmar at Druid Hills
Brookwood at Collins Hill
Dacula at South Gwinnett
Hebron Christian at Commerce
Jackson County at Central Gwinnett
Johns Creek at Lanier
Loganville at Peachtree Ridge
Meadowcreek at Campbell
Mill Creek at Archer
Mountain View at Lambert
North Cobb at Buford
Pace Academy at Greater Atlanta Christian
Stone Mountain at Discovery
Wesleyan at North Cobb Christian
Whitefield Academy at Providence Christian
Winter Park (Fla.) at North Gwinnett
Sept. 3
Grayson at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)
Sept. 9
Arabia Mountain at Meadowcreek
Archer at Norcross
Cedar Grove at Collins Hill
Central Gwinnett at Habersham Central
Chamblee at Duluth
Dacula at Tucker
Eagle’s Landing at Discovery
Greater Atlanta Christian at Decatur
Morgan County at Hebron Christian
Mountain View at Jackson County
Parkview at North Gwinnett
Providence Christian at Riverside Military
Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson
Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy
Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 16
Athens Christian at Providence Christian
Berkmar at Peachtree Ridge
Brookwood at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Cedar Grove at Mill Creek
Collins Hill at Sandy Creek
Duluth at North Gwinnett
Lanier at Mountain View
Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett
Norcross at Discovery
Parkview at St. Pius
Roman Catholic (Pa.) at Buford
Shiloh at Archer
South Gwinnett at Decatur
Sept. 22
Discovery at Duluth
Sept. 23
Buford at Marietta
Denmark at Dacula
Forsyth Central at Seckinger
Grayson at Lowndes
Greater Atlanta Christian at Northview
Hebron Christian at Athens Christian
Lanier at Habersham Central
Norcross at South Gwinnett
North Gwinnett at Berkmar
Parkview at Mill Creek
Peachtree Ridge at Meadowcreek
Shiloh at North Forsyth
South Forsyth at Brookwood
Wesleyan at Gilmer
Westlake at Collins Hill
Sept. 30
Apalachee at Shiloh
Archer at Brookwood
Berkmar at Discovery
Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian
Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek
Collins Hill at Buford
Dacula at Mountain View
Duluth at Norcross
Gainesville at Lanier
Grayson at Newton
Lumpkin County at Wesleyan
Meadowcreek at North Gwinnett
Oconee County at Hebron Christian
South Gwinnett at Parkview
Oct. 7
Jackson County at Shiloh
Lanier at North Forsyth
Monroe Area at Hebron Christian
Providence Christian at Athens Academy
Wesleyan at White County
Oct. 14
Apalachee at Lanier
Brookwood at Newton
Central Gwinnett at Dacula
Dawson County at Wesleyan
Discovery at Meadowcreek
Duluth at Seckinger
Grayson at South Gwinnett
Mill Creek at Buford
Mountain View at Collins Hill
Norcross at Berkmar
North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge
North Springs at Greater Atlanta Christian
Parkview at Archer
Providence Christian at Union County
Oct. 21
Berkmar at Duluth
Brookwood at Grayson
Collins Hill at Mill Creek
Dacula at Buford
Fellowship Christian at Providence Christian
Gainesville at Shiloh
Hebron Christian at Franklin County
Kell at Greater Atlanta Christian
Lanier at Jackson County
Meadowcreek at Norcross
Mountain View at Central Gwinnett
Newton at Parkview
Peachtree Ridge at Discovery
South Gwinnett at Archer
Oct. 28
Archer at Grayson
Brookwood at Parkview
Buford at Mountain View
Central Gwinnett at Collins Hill
Dacula at Mill Creek
Discovery at North Gwinnett
Duluth at Meadowcreek
East Jackson at Providence Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian at Chattahoochee
Hart County at Hebron Christian
Newton at South Gwinnett
Norcross at Peachtree Ridge
Seckinger at Berkmar
Shiloh at Lanier
West Hall at Wesleyan
Nov. 4
Archer at Newton
Buford at Central Gwinnett
Collins Hill at Dacula
Greater Atlanta Christian at Centennial
Hebron Christian at Stephens County
Meadowcreek at Berkmar
Mill Creek at Mountain View
North Gwinnett at Norcross
Parkview at Grayson
Peachtree Ridge at Duluth
Providence Christian at Banks County
Shiloh at Habersham Central
South Gwinnett at Brookwood
Wesleyan at Pickens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.