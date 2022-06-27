©Dale Zanine 2021_10_22 00173.JPG
Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan runs for a long gain against Grayson during a 2021 game at Grayson High School.

 Dale Zanine

Aug. 17

Parkview at Johns Creek

Aug. 18

Archer at West Forsyth

Aug. 19

Buford at Milton

Collins Hill vs. TBA at Milton

Dacula at St. Pius

Discovery at Central Gwinnett

Duluth at M.L. King

Greater Atlanta Christian at Meadowcreek

Hebron Christian at Chestatee

Lakeside-DeKalb at Berkmar

Lanier at South Forsyth

Mount Vernon at Wesleyan

Peachtree Ridge at Seckinger

Pebblebrook at South Gwinnett

Shiloh at Mountain View

St. Francis at Providence Christian

Aug. 20

Brookwood vs. Norcross, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Grayson vs. Marietta, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mill Creek vs. Walton, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

North Gwinnett vs. McEachern, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 25

Berkmar at Clarkston

Aug. 26

Central Gwinnett at Apalachee

Decatur at Wesleyan

Discovery at Loganville

Duluth at Jackson County

Eagle’s Landing at Grayson

Jones County at Dacula

Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian

Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Buford

Mill Creek at Norcross

Mountain View at Gainesville

North Gwinnett at Archer

Parkview at Shiloh

Peachtree Ridge at Lanier

Providence Christian at Hebron Christian

Seckinger at East Forsyth

South Gwinnett at Meadowcreek

Walton at Brookwood

Sept. 2

Berkmar at Druid Hills

Brookwood at Collins Hill

Dacula at South Gwinnett

Hebron Christian at Commerce

Jackson County at Central Gwinnett

Johns Creek at Lanier

Loganville at Peachtree Ridge

Meadowcreek at Campbell

Mill Creek at Archer

Mountain View at Lambert

North Cobb at Buford

Pace Academy at Greater Atlanta Christian

Stone Mountain at Discovery

Wesleyan at North Cobb Christian

Whitefield Academy at Providence Christian

Winter Park (Fla.) at North Gwinnett

Sept. 3

Grayson at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)

Sept. 9

Arabia Mountain at Meadowcreek

Archer at Norcross

Cedar Grove at Collins Hill

Central Gwinnett at Habersham Central

Chamblee at Duluth

Dacula at Tucker

Eagle’s Landing at Discovery

Greater Atlanta Christian at Decatur

Morgan County at Hebron Christian

Mountain View at Jackson County

Parkview at North Gwinnett

Providence Christian at Riverside Military

Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson

Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy

Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 16

Athens Christian at Providence Christian

Berkmar at Peachtree Ridge

Brookwood at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Cedar Grove at Mill Creek

Collins Hill at Sandy Creek

Duluth at North Gwinnett

Lanier at Mountain View

Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett

Norcross at Discovery

Parkview at St. Pius

Roman Catholic (Pa.) at Buford

Shiloh at Archer

South Gwinnett at Decatur

Sept. 22

Discovery at Duluth

Sept. 23

Buford at Marietta

Denmark at Dacula

Forsyth Central at Seckinger

Grayson at Lowndes

Greater Atlanta Christian at Northview

Hebron Christian at Athens Christian

Lanier at Habersham Central

Norcross at South Gwinnett

North Gwinnett at Berkmar

Parkview at Mill Creek

Peachtree Ridge at Meadowcreek

Shiloh at North Forsyth

South Forsyth at Brookwood

Wesleyan at Gilmer

Westlake at Collins Hill

Sept. 30

Apalachee at Shiloh

Archer at Brookwood

Berkmar at Discovery

Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian

Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek

Collins Hill at Buford

Dacula at Mountain View

Duluth at Norcross

Gainesville at Lanier

Grayson at Newton

Lumpkin County at Wesleyan

Meadowcreek at North Gwinnett

Oconee County at Hebron Christian

South Gwinnett at Parkview

Oct. 7

Jackson County at Shiloh

Lanier at North Forsyth

Monroe Area at Hebron Christian

Providence Christian at Athens Academy

Wesleyan at White County

Oct. 14

Apalachee at Lanier

Brookwood at Newton

Central Gwinnett at Dacula

Dawson County at Wesleyan

Discovery at Meadowcreek

Duluth at Seckinger

Grayson at South Gwinnett

Mill Creek at Buford

Mountain View at Collins Hill

Norcross at Berkmar

North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge

North Springs at Greater Atlanta Christian

Parkview at Archer

Providence Christian at Union County

Oct. 21

Berkmar at Duluth

Brookwood at Grayson

Collins Hill at Mill Creek

Dacula at Buford

Fellowship Christian at Providence Christian

Gainesville at Shiloh

Hebron Christian at Franklin County

Kell at Greater Atlanta Christian

Lanier at Jackson County

Meadowcreek at Norcross

Mountain View at Central Gwinnett

Newton at Parkview

Peachtree Ridge at Discovery

South Gwinnett at Archer

Oct. 28

Archer at Grayson

Brookwood at Parkview

Buford at Mountain View

Central Gwinnett at Collins Hill

Dacula at Mill Creek

Discovery at North Gwinnett

Duluth at Meadowcreek

East Jackson at Providence Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian at Chattahoochee

Hart County at Hebron Christian

Newton at South Gwinnett

Norcross at Peachtree Ridge

Seckinger at Berkmar

Shiloh at Lanier

West Hall at Wesleyan

Nov. 4

Archer at Newton

Buford at Central Gwinnett

Collins Hill at Dacula

Greater Atlanta Christian at Centennial

Hebron Christian at Stephens County

Meadowcreek at Berkmar

Mill Creek at Mountain View

North Gwinnett at Norcross

Parkview at Grayson

Peachtree Ridge at Duluth

Providence Christian at Banks County

Shiloh at Habersham Central

South Gwinnett at Brookwood

Wesleyan at Pickens

