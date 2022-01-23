Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill
Coach: Mike Burrell
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-5, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Marisol Esparza, Sr.; DEF Lisa Gonzales, Sr.; MF Bridgett Zuniga, Jr.; DEF Bayla Zohbe, Jr.; MF Taylor Lewin, Soph.; MF Kylie Brandt, Soph.; DEF Analiese Tapia, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Isabella Ramirez, Fr.; GK Reagan Clough, Jr.; MF Valerie Santillan, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with this group. With only seven returning varsity players, we have a little work on our hands. However, the first few weeks have showed that these girls are willing to put forth the effort to be successful.”
Mill Creek
Coach: Vince Hayes
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-1, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Sloan Spees; MF Emma Schroll; DEF Ella Williams; DEF Abby Graeser; GK Marin Halama; GK Amy Brinkman; DEF Riley Renwick
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ashley Summrell; MF Maya Zmistowski; F Mia Jackson; DEF Courtney McClure; DEF Karina Pashkovets
Coach’s take: "We are coming off of a really successful few seasons and have some players who are stepping up to continue our team mentality. Training and the team environment have been great so we are excited. This will be a different team from last year, but we have an awesome group of athletes that are eager to show what they can do.”
Mountain View
Coach: Donald Macoy
2021 record: 5-12-1
Returning starters: DEF Samantha Haley, Sr.; DEF Kristina Blake, Jr.; MF Bella Intharaksa, Jr.; MF Eva Lea Hoffman, Jr.; MF Layla Kerr, Soph.; F Rachel Lifland, Soph.; F Angie Garcia, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Devi Dehaney, Jr.; F Hayda Toro, Jr.; MF Addison Knauss, Soph.; GK B.G. Dunn, Fr.; DEF Taylor Fegley, Fr.; DEF Moran Braniff, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are still a young team, but they gained valuable experience last season. We had a strong finish to the season that we hope will help us to be a strong team in region play this year.”
North Gwinnett
Coach: Jeff Becker
2021 record/playoff finish: 9-8-3, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Graysen Asher, Sr.; DEF Dylan Lamberth, Sr.; DEF Caroline Varitek, Jr.; MF Meredith Hamada, Soph.; MF Riley King, Sr.; F Halina Santerre, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Isabelle Pozna, Fr.; DEF Iliana Hernandez, Soph.; F Chaislyn Godleski, Jr.; MF Avery Clabaugh, Jr.
Coach Becker’s take: “The Bulldogs reload with lots of new, hardworking players to complement their returning veterans. This will be an exciting year as up to half of the starting lineup could be made up of freshwomen and sophomores. The Dawgs will hopefully be pushing for a third region title in the last six years of complete seasons.”
Peachtree Ridge
Coach: Ashley Veljovic
2021 record: 8-11
Returning starters: GK Ciera Johnson, Soph.; F Meghan Goolsby, Soph.; DEF Betsy Bu, Soph.; DEF Malia Burkes, Soph.; MF Layla Sirdah, Soph.; F Bella Rich, Sr.; MF Addison Neel, Sr.; MF Izzy Tosaki, Sr.; DEF Raegan Best, Sr.; F Sarah Sirdah, Sr.; DEF Sara Canzoneri, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Isabella Solis, Fr.; F Marlee Hamlin, Soph.; GK Lola Orimogunje, Soph.; DEF Samantha Williams, Soph.; F Nia Anderson, Jr.; MF Isabella Gonzalez, Jr.; F Rebecca Sutton, Jr.; DEF Johana Reyes, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We are fortunate as a program to return so many players. This is exciting as a coach and with the right mentality and work rate we could have a very special season.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer
Coach: Jennifer Crawford
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-6, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK McKennah Tanzosch, Sr.; GK Olivia Won, Jr.; DEF Kennedy Wofford, Jr.; DEF Aniyah Collier, Jr.; MF Gaby Nabor, Jr.; MF/DEF Gracie Tyrrell, Jr.; MF Asnley Ramon, Jr.; MF Janya Gonzalez, Jr.; DEF Kerrigan Melville, Sr.; DEF Abby Zerm, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF/DEF Courtney Lynn, Sr.; DEF Anna Yount, Sr.; DEF Kylie Wilson, Soph.; F Rachel Slade, Soph.; F Aria Hazzard, Sr.
Coach’s take: “I am very excited for the season to start and see the heights our 2022 Tigers can reach. We have a strong core of junior and senior starters returning, who I expect to excel this season in their play and leadership. We have added a few talented younger players to the team who I expect to have an immediate impact, as well. With the strong core of returners and the new additions to the starting lineup, I am confident we will find a good deal of success this season and be playoff contenders.”
Berkmar
Coach: Brian Emsley
2021 record: 1-16
Returning starters: DEF Mia Banos, Jr.; DEF Esmeralda Badillo, Sr.; MF Jessica Fuentes, Jr.; F Angelica Nava, Soph.; MF Emily Reyes, Sr.; MF Nathalia Reyes, Sr.; DEF Jazlyn Reyes, Jr.; MF Asheley Barrios Hernandez, Sr.; GK Miriam Monzon, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Dayama Bravo, Fr.; GK Hailey Barrios Hernandez, Fr.; MF Kaylie Valverde Reyes, Fr.; DEF Jansi Larin, Sr.; MF Alondra Medrano, Jr.
Coach’s take: “In 2021, we struggled to field teams due to COVID absences with zero seniors and little experience on the team. We are looking to improve this season with all our players returning and some new additions that will help us improve in 2022.”
Discovery
Coach: Kyle Laniewski
2021 record/playoff finish: 9-10, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Anniella Carrillo, Sr.; DEF Matzayani Garibay, Sr.; MF Jocelyn Ramos, Sr.; MF Stephanie Ramos, Sr.; F Jayeli Ramos, Jr.; DEF Zoi Sinclair, Jr.; MF Kelly DeSantiago, Jr.; DEF Morgan McDowell, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Nathalia Escobar, Fr.; MF Jazmine Guzman, Fr.; MF Gabrielle Paulding, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We have a hard-working group of girls that are hungry. They will pose problems for a lot of teams.”
Duluth
Did not report
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Norcross
Coach: Ryan Burkhart
2021 record/playoff finish: 17-3, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Ellie Johnson, Sr.; F Katie Moebes, Sr.; DEF Florencia Bartolomai Ponce de Leon, Jr.; MF Ashley Garcia Miguel, Jr.; DEF/MF Tessa Balsman, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F/MF Natalie Maguire, Sr.; F/MF Cameron Chapman, Fr.
Coach’s take: “The program had a great season last year, winning the region championship and having a good showing in the state tournament. Even with a lot of turnover from last year to this one, we still have a good core and a hungry group that is eager to prove we are region and state contenders once again. We have a great group of upperclassmen leaders, and a new freshman group will help the team keep pushing through the season.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood
Coach: Michael Tolmich
2021 record/playoff finish: 14-3-1, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: MF Stella Allen, Sr.; F Sydney Farr, Sr.; GK Peyton Rhodes, Soph.; MF Tamia Smokes, Jr.; DEF Emily Martin, Jr.; MF Jasmine Cardenas, Jr.; DEF Elena Moseley, Jr.; DEF Ally Connelly, Jr.; DEF Selma Feriz, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Marla Garcia-Febus, Sr.; MF Theresa Cummings, Sr.; MF Hayden Barnett, Fr.; DEF Imani Okunlola, Fr.; MF Maddie Allen, Fr.; MF Jada Thomas, Soph.
Coach’s take: “I am very excited about this group. We are fairly young but we have great leadership from our returning players. We will be continuing to build on the success from last season’s Elite Eight appearance. They are focused on learning and improving to help us strive to compete for a region and state championship.”
Grayson
Coach: Rebekah McWhorter
2021 record/playoff finish: 3-16, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Jocelyn Hill, Sr.; MF Adina Thomas, Sr.; MF Tori Simmerman, Sr.; MF Tiffany Dang, Jr.; DEF Betzabe Tejada, Jr.; MF Yasel Vargas, Soph.; GK Kylie Warren-Young, Soph.; GK Kennedi Warren-Young, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We are fielding a very young team that is hard-working and excited to be playing. Our defense will be held down by the efforts of Jocelyn Hill, Betzabe Tejada and goalkeepers Kylie and Kennedi Warren-Young. We have a lot to learn, but we are excited about growing as a team throughout the season.”
Parkview
Coach: Judson Hamby
2021 record/playoff finish: 14-7, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: F Jada McCray, Sr.; F Ella Price, Jr.; MF Alex Gib, Soph.; F Kathleen Ngulefac, Soph.; F Madison McCray, Soph.; DEF Marley Camp, Soph.; DEF Ana Williams, Jr.; F Madelin Escobar, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Hannah Schaff, Soph.; GK Sarah Cooke, Soph.; DEF Emily Baars, Jr.; F Sydney Steele, Soph.; MF Emina Jakupovic, Sr.; F Iley Hatchett, Sr.; F Gabriel Guardado, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited about the 2022 season. We were very young last year and a bit the same this year. Our young group gained some valuable minutes last year that will help shape them this year.”
South Gwinnett
Did not report
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford
Coach: Megan Hill
2021 record/playoff finish: 20-1-1, state semifinals
Returning starters: MF Carley Borgelt, Sr.; MF Victoria Bahr, Sr.; MF Abby Kilman, Soph.; MF/DEF Skylar Gindlesperger, Soph.; F Emma Danley, Sr.; GK Kennadie Marchand, Soph.; GK Alina Pope, Soph.; F Yazzie Vargas, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Neely Kerr, Fr.; Izzy Skinner, Fr.; Sophia Martelli, Fr.; Sabrie Vargas, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are a young team looking forward to our younger players stepping up and filling gaps that were lost last year. We will hopefully develop the character and tenacity for the team chemistry we need to be successful this year. I am excited to see these young players develop leadership skills, confidence and understand the culture needed for a successful season.”
Central Gwinnett
Coach: April Pelfrey
2021 record: 2-15
Returning starters: GK Hana Nuhanovic, Sr.; MF Melissa Garcia, Soph.; MF Maria Dominguez, Sr.; DEF Morgan Tormey, Soph.; MF Guadalupe Dominguez, Sr.; DEF Selma Sabanovic, Sr.; DEF Alexandra Guise, Soph.; DEF Ashley Alvarez-Torres, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Grace Soetan, Sr.; DEF Lisandra Garmendia, Soph.; MF Citlaly Herrera, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Almost all of the starters are returning this year, which has given us the opportunity to really build the team dynamic for the season. The girls have become more comfortable with each other and we have really spent time working on our communication on the field. The scrimmage against Mountain View this past week gave us a chance to see some significant improvements from last season with opportunities to build and improve for this season. I think we will see these girls continue to improve and get stronger each game.”
Dacula
Coach: Brooke Bortles
2021 record/playoff finish: 8-11, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK/F Alyssa Robertson, Sr.; F Dakota Lashley, Sr.; MF Megan Cooney, Sr.; F Tatyana Machado, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Katie Larson, Soph.; DEF Marissa Rivard, Soph.; GK Penelope Bishop, Soph.; MF Aaliyah Mohammed, Fr.; DEF Giselle Rosa, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Our 2022 season is all about growth and perspective. We are focused on getting better every day. The seniors and returning varsity players will be very influential and key to our success as a program. Despite some key players graduating last season, we have some great leadership on this team with our senior class. One Family, One Dacula.”
Lanier
Coach: Shelby Carlyle
2021 record/playoff finish: 9-3, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Naomi Moleka, Sr.; F Emily Andrews, Sr.; DEF Riley Copeland, Sr.; DEF Emily Chamberlin, Sr.; MF Alyssa Willis, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Isabelle Aurelia, Fr.; MF Andrea La Luz, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We have a relatively young team overall and are looking forward to building a stronger offensively-led formation this year. These returning seniors are going to be key to providing the leadership to our young team. They have demonstrated dedication to building our new players in the preseason, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do this year.”
Shiloh
Coach: Abby Foster
2021 record: 7-10
Returning starters: DEF Tatianna Allicock, Sr.; F Cameron Maddox, Sr.; DEF Yarithza Martinez, Sr.; MF/F Blanca Cruz, Soph.; MF Casey Maddox, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ameliah Dixon, Fr.; MF Elizabeth Macedo, Fr.
Coach’s take: “With this being my first year at Shiloh, I am really excited for this season. We have a good balance of veterans and younger players. We are able to work together as a unit and learn from our mistakes, while continuing to push forward. Relentless is our school theme for this year and this team embodies that.”
Class AAA
Region 5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Coach: Tia Graves
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-7, state runner-up
Returning starters: F Micah Bryant, Sr.; MF/DEF Marilee Karinshak, Sr.; MF/DEF Elli Moraitakis, Sr.; MF/DEF Isa Moreno, Soph.; F Madeline Rash, Sr.; DEF Ava Timberlake, Soph.; DEF Leah Timberlake, Jr.; DEF Reagan Williams, Jr.; MF/DEF Elle Fair, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF/F Sophia Asiain, Fr.; MF/F Reese Black, Soph.; DEF Kelsey Flood, Fr.; MF Riley James, Fr.; DEF Kai Price, Fr.; DEF Caitlyn Sim, Fr.; GK Denver Tolson, Sr.
Coach’s take: “With a majority of starters returning, there are not many gaps to fill. However, this year’s group of underclassmen is overflowing with experience and talent. Excited to plug in the new talent with what we have including the Harvard commit, senior Denver Tolson. She has joined the program this year and will bring experience and leadership from the goalkeeper spot. The seniors have made the playoffs every year since they were freshmen, and are looking forward to making another state playoff appearance. Sights are on the ultimate goal, ending the season with a win, and finishing their Spartan careers with a state title.”
Class A Private
Region 5-A Private
Hebron Christian
Did not report
Providence Christian
Coach: Brian Brewer
2021 record: 7-10
Returning starters: GK Caroline Beckner, Jr.; MF/F Heidi Whitten, Sr.; F Grace Hauck, Soph.; DEF/MF Stephania Fulleda, Sr.; DEF Arwen Chatterton, Sr.; MF Lindsay Mosley, Soph.; F Megan Knight, Sr.; MF Mary Helen Brewer, Jr.; F Parker Smith, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Alex Escobar, Fr.; DEF Lilly McDaniel, Sr.; DEF Grace Fleming, Fr.; MF Mallori Miller, Sr.
Coach’s take: “The girls have been working out and preparing for the season all fall. We should be a fit and hard-working team that will hope to be competitive in every game. With strong senior leadership, we hope to put up a strong challenge in a difficult region.”
Wesleyan
Coach: Glenn Archer
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-5-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Kaitlyn Bobo, Sr.; F Lainey Jerding, Soph.; MF Teagan Wilkenloh, Sr.; MF Laurel Edge, Soph.; MF Cady Triplett, Jr.; MF/DEF Olivia Cardile, Soph.; DEF Caroline Archer, Sr.; DEF Jocelyn Lopez, Sr.; GK Grace Elsevier, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Kensington Freeman, Jr.
Coach’s take: “The Lady Wolves return an experienced senior class with six girls who were state champs as freshmen and have provided great leadership in our early weeks together. We expect a strong run in the playoffs this year having high expectations for 2022.”
