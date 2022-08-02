Name: Hoake Mazzawi
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: University of Georgia
Instagram handle: @hoake.mazzawi
Club team: GaBeach
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Joya Screen
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Olympic weightlifting
Favorite athlete: Stetson Bennett
Favorite teacher: Sherry Griffin
Dream job: School counselor
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county and 5-A Private Player of the Year last season
• Had 399 kills, 320 digs, 38 aces and 13 blocks
• Varsity letter-winner in volleyball, flag football, track and field and tennis
Coach Taylor Davis’ take: “Hoake is an absolute joy to coach. Her competitive drive truly sets her apart from the competition. Being a four-sport letterman is a prime reason Hoake thrives during the volleyball season. When most other kids get worn down throughout the match, Hoake begins to elevate her game. Her work ethic in the weight room, during practice and out of season has allowed Hoake to become the player she is today. I am beyond pleased with the intensity she brings to our program, but more importantly the teammate she has become. We are excited to see the impact the she is going to make on and off the court this year.”
Name: Naya Ohuabunwa
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
College choices: Emory, Georgetown
Instagram handle: @nayaohuab
Club team: A5 Volleyball Club
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Ashley Sturzoiu
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Basketball
Favorite athlete: Sydney McLaughlin
Favorite teacher: Mr. Beasley
Dream job: Pediatric oncologist
Noteworthy:
• All-county and all-area selection last season
• Four-year captain and starter
• Had 313 kills (.359 hitting percentage), 34 aces (.921 serving percentage), 63 blocks and 203 digs for the state champion Spartans
Coach Rachel VanderPol’s take: “Naya has been our captain since her freshman year. Apart from her incredible athletic ability as a lefty right side, she has led our team both on and off the court with her work ethic, high level of integrity and commitment to her teammates. She was an integral part of our state championship run this past season.”
Name: Gracie Rose
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Junior
College choice: University of Miami
Instagram handle: @Gracee.rosee
Club team: A5
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Ashley Sturzoiu
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Tennis
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite teacher: Rachel VanderPol
Dream job: ESPN commentator
Noteworthy:
• Class AAA MVP, all-state, all-county and area MVP last season for state champion Spartans
• Had 407 kills, 110 aces (.951 serving percentage), 329 digs, 47 assists and 26 blocks
Coach Rachel VanderPol’s take: “Gracie has led our offense the past two seasons on varsity and played a huge role in our state championship this past 2021 season. Gracie is a force at the net and one that leaves blockers frustrated with her constant ability to find the court and put the ball away time and time again.”
Name: Joya Screen
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
Club team: Rio 17 Claudio
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Genavi Oyoyo
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Swimming
Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry
Favorite teacher: John Rhilinger
Dream job: Realtor
Noteworthy:
• Had 517 kills, 249 digs and 53 blocks last season
• Delivered 60 aces and a .937 serving percentage
• Earned Gwinnett and Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year awards
Coach Kristina Stinson’s take: “Joya Screen has had numerous individual successes as a player and has contributed immensely to our team's success over the past four years. Her accolades from the 2021 season speak volumes to her spectacular offensive and defensive abilities as a volleyball player — GVCA 7A Co-Player of the Year, Gwinnett County Player of the Year, Gwinnett Daily Post Player of the Year, Gwinnett County Super Six, Region Player of the Year and AVCA Phenom Watchlist. With all of these great awards and accomplishments, Joya remains humble, and her competitive nature and will to win will carry her to continued success in her senior season.”
Name: Ashley Sturzoiu
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Mississippi State
Twitter handle: @AshleySturzoiu
Club team: A5 Mizuno
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: GAC’s Gracie Rose
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Soccer
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite teacher: Mr. Varini
Dream job: Sports psychology
Noteworthy:
• Had 315 kills, 255 digs and 35 aces last season
• Led the Wolves to the Class AAAAAA state title
• Named first-team all-state and Gwinnett’s Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year as a junior
Coach Christina Lecoeuvre’s take: “She’s been a varsity starter all four years and plays all around, outside and back row. I asked a couple of her teammates how they would describe her and they said, ‘Confident, encouraging leader,’ which she is. She not only leads by example but she’s also one of those people who rallies the troops and is a playmaker. She’s got that gumption. She’s got that internal drive to want to constantly get better every single practice. Probably one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever coached.”
Name: Lauren Van Wie
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choice: University of Pennsylvania
Twitter handle: @LaurenVanWie
Club team: A5 Mizuno
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Ashley Sturzoiu
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Basketball
Favorite athlete: Sydney McLaughlin
Favorite teacher: Mr. Tamel
Dream job: Attorney
Noteworthy:
• Led the Wolves with 639 digs last season
• Had 65 aces with a .950 serving percentage
• First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection as a junior
Coach Ted Russell’s take: “Lauren has been an instrumental part of our program since sixth grade. She will be a four-year member of our varsity team and should break our school’s career dig record in August. It has been a joy to see Lauren grow as a player, person and leader. She has incredible instincts and range. Her ability to get a touch on just about any ball is amazing to behold.”
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.