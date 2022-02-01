Name: Christion Barker

School: Shiloh

Class: Senior

College choice: Undecided

Twitter handle: @ChristionBarker

Favorite event: 300 hurdles

Least favorite event: 400

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Peachtree Ridge’s Tamiia Fuller

Funniest teammate: Parris Hawkins

Favorite teacher: Mr. Durham

Noteworthy:

Third at state in the 300 hurdles last season

Key player at defensive back and wide receiver on Shiloh’s football team

Coach Devin Jones’ take: “Christion is truly a special person, his work ethic, God-given talent matched with his fearless ability to adapt to various disciplines, has led him to be the outstanding student-athlete that he is today. He has a competitiveness that not only brings out the best in himself but others as well. Christion’s story is an inspiration and what is most exciting is that it is still being written.”

Name: Isaiah Bond

School: Buford

Class: Senior

College choice: Alabama (football)

Twitter handle: @isaiahbond_

Favorite event: 100

Least favorite event: 400

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Rashun Fountain

Funniest teammate: C.J. Clinkscales

Favorite teacher: Coach Crawford

Noteworthy:

Daily Post Runner of the Year in 2021 after winning state titles in the 100 and the 200

Broke school 100 record six times last season with a best of 10.48 seconds, and broke or tied school 200 record four times with best of 21.05

Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Isaiah has been a pleasure to work with the past three years. Besides his times getting better each year, the main thing I have seen in him is his maturity as an athlete, physically and as a young man. He is not as vocal as some leaders are and he leads by example. I have been told that kids say they want to run track so they can get faster like Isaiah has. In any sport, there is no substitute for speed. His development in sprinting has helped him in football also. The kids see that our track program will make them faster and they want to be a part of that and they see Isaiah’s improvement each year.”

Name: Christopher Coleman

School: South Gwinnett

Class: Junior

College choices: West Point, USC, North Carolina A&T, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky

Twitter handle: @_Coleman2x

Favorite event: 400

Least favorite event: 800

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Isaiah Bond

Funniest teammate: Me

Favorite teacher: Ms. Carla Jordan

Noteworthy:

Third at state, region champion in the 400

County runner-up in the 400

Coach Darren DeMeio’s take: “Chris is a great person with great talent. He is a true leader by example and with helping the other athletes on the team get better. He has tremendous work ethic to achieve his goals. He will lead this team to much success.”

Name: Frank Osorio

School: Archer

Class: Senior

College choice: Georgia Military College

Twitter handle: @FrankOsorioJr

Least favorite event: 400

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Isaiah Bond

Funniest teammate: Chase Sellers

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Hill

Noteworthy:

State champion, third at region in long jump last season

Committed to play football for GMC

Coach Ethan Kasson’s take: “I tell our kids all the time, you have to be tough if you are going to run here for Archer. You have to be willing to make a commitment to train, a commitment to eat right, a commitment to your teammates. This program isn’t for everybody. Frank made that commitment and Frank is as tough as it gets. He embodies those two core principals that we have built this program on.”

Name: Nathan Solomon

School: Shiloh

Class: Senior

College choice: Georgia Tech

Twitter handle: N/A

Favorite event: 1,600

Least favorite event: Shot put

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Isaiah Bond

Funniest teammate: Semon Teklemariam

Favorite teacher: Devin Jones

Noteworthy:

Seventh at state in the 1,600 and 3,200 last season

2021 state champion in cross country

Coach Devin Jones’ take: “Nathan is an outstanding student-athlete, who is top ranked academically as well, and leader to his peers. His discipline and work ethic is unmatched. He has steadily progressed and through all the challenges faced over the years. Though he has had his share of ups and downs he has remained humble and determined to reach his goals and we have enjoyed being along for the ride. Nathan is very supportive of others and wishes to see everyone do well. With this makeup, I know the sky is the limit for Nathan.”

Name: Maurice Thomas

School: Discovery

Class: Senior

College choices: Kennesaw State, Lee, Savannah State, USC

Twitter handle: @POSMaurii

Favorite event: High jump

Least favorite event: 400

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Peachtree Ridge’s Tamiia Fuller

Funniest teammate: Thomas Verdezoto

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kelly Kim

Noteworthy:

Third at state, region champion in the high jump

County runner-up in the high jump

Coach Wesley Etienne’s take: “We appreciate his leadership. Up until his junior year, Maurice’s focus was primarily on basketball as he was a single-sport athlete. He showed interest in track and field in November 2020 and has been committed to his newfound love. He is motivated this year and trusts the process. We are extremely excited about this year as he will add more value to our team by participating in additional event, including relays. Coach (Nathan) Murphy works well with our jumpers and is excited to continue the process of improvement with Maurice. Not only does Maurice perform well on the field, but he also has the same drive to be great in the classroom. He leads the team by example and always looks for ways to improve himself and his team.”

Name: Ellie Brewer

School: Hebron Christian

Class: Senior

College choice: Lipscomb University

Twitter handle: @elliethebrewer

Favorite event: 3,200 or 1,600

Least favorite event: 400

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Brookwood’s Allie Wardle

Funniest teammate: Georgia Piper

Favorite teacher: Dr. Pop

Noteworthy:

State champion in 3,200 and 1,600, and was fifth at state in the 800

State runner-up, county champion in cross country

Coach Mike Taylor’s take: “I am expecting another amazing season from Ellie this track season. Ellie has worked very hard in the offseason and I expect her to have an outstanding season. Ellie does everything well. She will run the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4 by 800 relay. What makes Ellie so unique in track is she can run all the distance events at the elite level. I am so excited to see what she does in track this season.”

Name: Tamiia Fuller

School: Peachtree Ridge

Class: Senior

College choice: Kentucky

Twitter handle: @tamiiafuller

Favorite event: 200

Least favorite event: Don’t have one

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: GAC’s Nia Wilson

Funniest teammate: Trinity Marshall

Favorite teacher: Pro/Madame V

Noteworthy:

Reigning Daily Post Runner of the Year won state in the 100 and the 200 last season

Region champion in the 100 and 200, and county champion in the 100

Coach Shawn Nix’s take: “Tamiia is the most talented young lady I have had the pleasure of coaching at Peachtree Ridge. Tamiia has great work ethic, determination, leadership and is extremely humble. I just love her spirit. This young lady had a great junior year winning the 100 and 200 at region, 100 and 200 at sectionals, 100 at county, was named Girls Runner of the Year, was named 2021 GHSA 7A State MVP after winning the 100, 200, 4 by 100 relay and 4 by 400 relay. She is currently ranked third indoors in the 200. I have no doubt that her senior year is going to be rewarding watching her chase her goals. She will continue her track career at the University of Kentucky.”

Name: Sydney Harris

School: Buford

Class: Junior

College choice: I’m just getting started with that process, there are a lot of different options and I’m waiting for the right one

Twitter handle: @sydneyh_05

Favorite event: I enjoy all events as long as I’m able to compete

Least favorite event: There is no event I would consider my least favorite

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Mountain View’s Methias Carter

Funniest teammate: Hannah Isaac

Favorite teacher: Alexandra Armbrister

Noteworthy:

Won the state championship last season in the 400, and state runner-up in 200

County champion in 200 and 400 with season bests of 23.98 seconds in the 200 and 53.68 in the 400

Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Sydney has been a joy to work with the past three years. She is the sister of Kimberly Harris (an NCAA qualifier at Southern California) and is establishing a pretty good resumé for herself at Buford. Sydney is not a very vocal person but when she gets on the track it is all business. She trains as hard as anyone I have ever coached and never complains, no matter how difficult the workout is.”

Name: Nea Sanders

School: Wesleyan

Class: Senior

College choices: SMU, Samford, Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern

Twitter handle: @neasanderss

Favorite event: 400 or 400 hurdles

Least favorite event: None

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: John Robinson

Funniest teammate: Ramsey Wilkenloh

Favorite teacher: Glenn Archer

Noteworthy:

State runner-up in the 400 and 300 hurdles

Also state runner-up in the triple jump

Coach Candler Baxley’s take: “Nea had a huge performance at the state meet last year when she finished second in the triple jump, 400, 300 hurdles and 4 by 400 relay. She has put a lot of work into her training this offseason and is poised for a big senior year. We are so proud of the way Nea has matured over the last four years, and we’re looking forward to seeing her lead our team this season both on and off the track.”

Name: Imani Washington

School: Wesleyan

Class: Senior

College choices: Florida, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Clemson

Twitter handle: N/A

Favorite event: Hammer

Least favorite event: Discus

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Jae’l Dunn

Funniest teammate: Nea Sanders

Favorite teacher: Ms. Nicole Galvin (math)

Noteworthy:

State champion in shot put, and state runner-up in discus

Also key player on Wesleyan’s softball team

Coach Candler Baxley’s take: “Last year Imani really came into her own as a thrower and realized how good she could be. She progressed steadily throughout the season and peaked at the right time, finishing first in the shot put and second in the discus at the state meet. Imani really dedicated herself to throwing over the summer and offseason, and we are extremely excited to see her continue to improve and lead our team in her senior season.”

Name: Nia Wilson

School: Greater Atlanta Christian

Class: Junior

College choices: Florida State, Miami, Kentucky, Harvard, Central Florida

Twitter handle: @NiaWilson2023

Favorite event: 100-meter dash

Least favorite event: 400-meter dash

Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Tamiia Fuller of Peachtree Ridge and Sydney Harris of Buford

Funniest teammate: China Moody

Favorite teacher: All of them

Noteworthy:

State runner-up in the 100 and 200 last season

County runner-up in the 100, and third in the 200

Coach Brad Kinser’s take: “Nia is a tremendous athlete who helped lead our team to the Gwinnett County and state championships last spring. She was on the state champion 4 by 100 team and placed second in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4 by 400 at state. As a junior, Nia is now stepping into the role of team leader and no one works harder or is more dedicated to her craft of sprinting. Nia is an outstanding person and student with a GPA of 4.11 and is a great encourager of her teammates.”

