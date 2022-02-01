Name: Christion Barker
School: Shiloh
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @ChristionBarker
Favorite event: 300 hurdles
Least favorite event: 400
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Peachtree Ridge’s Tamiia Fuller
Funniest teammate: Parris Hawkins
Favorite teacher: Mr. Durham
Noteworthy:
Third at state in the 300 hurdles last season
Key player at defensive back and wide receiver on Shiloh’s football team
Coach Devin Jones’ take: “Christion is truly a special person, his work ethic, God-given talent matched with his fearless ability to adapt to various disciplines, has led him to be the outstanding student-athlete that he is today. He has a competitiveness that not only brings out the best in himself but others as well. Christion’s story is an inspiration and what is most exciting is that it is still being written.”
Name: Isaiah Bond
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Alabama (football)
Twitter handle: @isaiahbond_
Favorite event: 100
Least favorite event: 400
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Rashun Fountain
Funniest teammate: C.J. Clinkscales
Favorite teacher: Coach Crawford
Noteworthy:
Daily Post Runner of the Year in 2021 after winning state titles in the 100 and the 200
Broke school 100 record six times last season with a best of 10.48 seconds, and broke or tied school 200 record four times with best of 21.05
Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Isaiah has been a pleasure to work with the past three years. Besides his times getting better each year, the main thing I have seen in him is his maturity as an athlete, physically and as a young man. He is not as vocal as some leaders are and he leads by example. I have been told that kids say they want to run track so they can get faster like Isaiah has. In any sport, there is no substitute for speed. His development in sprinting has helped him in football also. The kids see that our track program will make them faster and they want to be a part of that and they see Isaiah’s improvement each year.”
Name: Christopher Coleman
School: South Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choices: West Point, USC, North Carolina A&T, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky
Twitter handle: @_Coleman2x
Favorite event: 400
Least favorite event: 800
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Isaiah Bond
Funniest teammate: Me
Favorite teacher: Ms. Carla Jordan
Noteworthy:
Third at state, region champion in the 400
County runner-up in the 400
Coach Darren DeMeio’s take: “Chris is a great person with great talent. He is a true leader by example and with helping the other athletes on the team get better. He has tremendous work ethic to achieve his goals. He will lead this team to much success.”
Name: Frank Osorio
School: Archer
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Military College
Twitter handle: @FrankOsorioJr
Least favorite event: 400
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Isaiah Bond
Funniest teammate: Chase Sellers
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Hill
Noteworthy:
State champion, third at region in long jump last season
Committed to play football for GMC
Coach Ethan Kasson’s take: “I tell our kids all the time, you have to be tough if you are going to run here for Archer. You have to be willing to make a commitment to train, a commitment to eat right, a commitment to your teammates. This program isn’t for everybody. Frank made that commitment and Frank is as tough as it gets. He embodies those two core principals that we have built this program on.”
Name: Nathan Solomon
School: Shiloh
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: N/A
Favorite event: 1,600
Least favorite event: Shot put
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Isaiah Bond
Funniest teammate: Semon Teklemariam
Favorite teacher: Devin Jones
Noteworthy:
Seventh at state in the 1,600 and 3,200 last season
2021 state champion in cross country
Coach Devin Jones’ take: “Nathan is an outstanding student-athlete, who is top ranked academically as well, and leader to his peers. His discipline and work ethic is unmatched. He has steadily progressed and through all the challenges faced over the years. Though he has had his share of ups and downs he has remained humble and determined to reach his goals and we have enjoyed being along for the ride. Nathan is very supportive of others and wishes to see everyone do well. With this makeup, I know the sky is the limit for Nathan.”
Name: Maurice Thomas
School: Discovery
Class: Senior
College choices: Kennesaw State, Lee, Savannah State, USC
Twitter handle: @POSMaurii
Favorite event: High jump
Least favorite event: 400
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Peachtree Ridge’s Tamiia Fuller
Funniest teammate: Thomas Verdezoto
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kelly Kim
Noteworthy:
Third at state, region champion in the high jump
County runner-up in the high jump
Coach Wesley Etienne’s take: “We appreciate his leadership. Up until his junior year, Maurice’s focus was primarily on basketball as he was a single-sport athlete. He showed interest in track and field in November 2020 and has been committed to his newfound love. He is motivated this year and trusts the process. We are extremely excited about this year as he will add more value to our team by participating in additional event, including relays. Coach (Nathan) Murphy works well with our jumpers and is excited to continue the process of improvement with Maurice. Not only does Maurice perform well on the field, but he also has the same drive to be great in the classroom. He leads the team by example and always looks for ways to improve himself and his team.”
Name: Ellie Brewer
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: Lipscomb University
Twitter handle: @elliethebrewer
Favorite event: 3,200 or 1,600
Least favorite event: 400
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Brookwood’s Allie Wardle
Funniest teammate: Georgia Piper
Favorite teacher: Dr. Pop
Noteworthy:
State champion in 3,200 and 1,600, and was fifth at state in the 800
State runner-up, county champion in cross country
Coach Mike Taylor’s take: “I am expecting another amazing season from Ellie this track season. Ellie has worked very hard in the offseason and I expect her to have an outstanding season. Ellie does everything well. She will run the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4 by 800 relay. What makes Ellie so unique in track is she can run all the distance events at the elite level. I am so excited to see what she does in track this season.”
Name: Tamiia Fuller
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: Kentucky
Twitter handle: @tamiiafuller
Favorite event: 200
Least favorite event: Don’t have one
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: GAC’s Nia Wilson
Funniest teammate: Trinity Marshall
Favorite teacher: Pro/Madame V
Noteworthy:
Reigning Daily Post Runner of the Year won state in the 100 and the 200 last season
Region champion in the 100 and 200, and county champion in the 100
Coach Shawn Nix’s take: “Tamiia is the most talented young lady I have had the pleasure of coaching at Peachtree Ridge. Tamiia has great work ethic, determination, leadership and is extremely humble. I just love her spirit. This young lady had a great junior year winning the 100 and 200 at region, 100 and 200 at sectionals, 100 at county, was named Girls Runner of the Year, was named 2021 GHSA 7A State MVP after winning the 100, 200, 4 by 100 relay and 4 by 400 relay. She is currently ranked third indoors in the 200. I have no doubt that her senior year is going to be rewarding watching her chase her goals. She will continue her track career at the University of Kentucky.”
Name: Sydney Harris
School: Buford
Class: Junior
College choice: I’m just getting started with that process, there are a lot of different options and I’m waiting for the right one
Twitter handle: @sydneyh_05
Favorite event: I enjoy all events as long as I’m able to compete
Least favorite event: There is no event I would consider my least favorite
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Mountain View’s Methias Carter
Funniest teammate: Hannah Isaac
Favorite teacher: Alexandra Armbrister
Noteworthy:
Won the state championship last season in the 400, and state runner-up in 200
County champion in 200 and 400 with season bests of 23.98 seconds in the 200 and 53.68 in the 400
Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Sydney has been a joy to work with the past three years. She is the sister of Kimberly Harris (an NCAA qualifier at Southern California) and is establishing a pretty good resumé for herself at Buford. Sydney is not a very vocal person but when she gets on the track it is all business. She trains as hard as anyone I have ever coached and never complains, no matter how difficult the workout is.”
Name: Nea Sanders
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choices: SMU, Samford, Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern
Twitter handle: @neasanderss
Favorite event: 400 or 400 hurdles
Least favorite event: None
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: John Robinson
Funniest teammate: Ramsey Wilkenloh
Favorite teacher: Glenn Archer
Noteworthy:
State runner-up in the 400 and 300 hurdles
Also state runner-up in the triple jump
Coach Candler Baxley’s take: “Nea had a huge performance at the state meet last year when she finished second in the triple jump, 400, 300 hurdles and 4 by 400 relay. She has put a lot of work into her training this offseason and is poised for a big senior year. We are so proud of the way Nea has matured over the last four years, and we’re looking forward to seeing her lead our team this season both on and off the track.”
Name: Imani Washington
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choices: Florida, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Clemson
Twitter handle: N/A
Favorite event: Hammer
Least favorite event: Discus
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Jae’l Dunn
Funniest teammate: Nea Sanders
Favorite teacher: Ms. Nicole Galvin (math)
Noteworthy:
State champion in shot put, and state runner-up in discus
Also key player on Wesleyan’s softball team
Coach Candler Baxley’s take: “Last year Imani really came into her own as a thrower and realized how good she could be. She progressed steadily throughout the season and peaked at the right time, finishing first in the shot put and second in the discus at the state meet. Imani really dedicated herself to throwing over the summer and offseason, and we are extremely excited to see her continue to improve and lead our team in her senior season.”
Name: Nia Wilson
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Junior
College choices: Florida State, Miami, Kentucky, Harvard, Central Florida
Twitter handle: @NiaWilson2023
Favorite event: 100-meter dash
Least favorite event: 400-meter dash
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Tamiia Fuller of Peachtree Ridge and Sydney Harris of Buford
Funniest teammate: China Moody
Favorite teacher: All of them
Noteworthy:
State runner-up in the 100 and 200 last season
County runner-up in the 100, and third in the 200
Coach Brad Kinser’s take: “Nia is a tremendous athlete who helped lead our team to the Gwinnett County and state championships last spring. She was on the state champion 4 by 100 team and placed second in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4 by 400 at state. As a junior, Nia is now stepping into the role of team leader and no one works harder or is more dedicated to her craft of sprinting. Nia is an outstanding person and student with a GPA of 4.11 and is a great encourager of her teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.