BOYS
Name: Jake Cranor
School: Lanier
Class: Sr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Lucas Mruk
Favorite playing surface: Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees
Favorite teacher: Mr. Reilly
Favorite restaurant: Taco Mac
Noteworthy:
Lost only two matches playing at No. 1 singles for the Longhorns as a junior last year
Has a UTR of 8
Ranked as 2-star prospect and the No. 56 senior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach David Hendrix’s take: “Jake is a rare combination of power, touch, and consistency that shows in his overall record here at Lanier. Jake is already the all-timing winningest male tennis player to ever play at Lanier and will add to that this year.”
Name: Dean Kingsley
School: Buford
Class: Sr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Fabio Fognini
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Lucas Mruk
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Can You Feel My Heart” by Bring Me The Horizon
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Miller
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year
Named 2021 Region 8-AAAAAA Boys Player of the Year
♦ Went 12-6 at No. 1 singles for the Wolves in 2021
Has a career 33-8 record over three seasons at Buford
Has UTR of 9
Ranked as a 2-star prospect and the No. 34 senior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Has signed to play college tennis at North Greenville (S.C.) University
Coach Sean Gilbert’s take: “Dean has always been just a super consistent and skilled player. He’s a guy that really steps up in big matches, and he’s just been really, really good for us. There’s not a shot that he can’t make and there’s not a shot that he can’t return. That’s the amazing thing about him. He gets to almost everything and hit almost every angle. He can play whatever technique to play to beat his opponent.”
Name: Lucas Mruk
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Sr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Dean Kingsley
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: “R.I.P.” by Playboi Carti
Favorite teacher: Coach (Mike) Corriveau
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior in 2021
Went 18-2 in doubles play overall and 13-0 at No. 1 doubles with Frank Zhou last year in helping the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state title
Being recruited to play college tennis by Barton, West Virginia Wesleyan and Newberry
Has a UTR of 9
Ranked as a 2-star prospect and the No. 31 senior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach Starr Shuler’s take: “Lucas has always been the type of player who is willing to step up and into any position that the team needs from him, and this season he will be stepping into our 1 singles spot as the key leader of the team. He is a smart player who leads by example to his teammates, and they will undoubtedly benefit from him as their team captain this season.”
Name: James Troutt
School: Buford
Class: Jr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Nick Kyrgios
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jake Cranor
Favorite playing surface: Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: Various songs in my playlist; nothing specific
Favorite teacher: Coach (Sean) Gilbert
Favorite restaurant: Ted’s Montana Grill
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore in 2021
Has never lost a match in his entire career at Buford
Finished a perfect 18-0 at No. 2 singles for the Wolves a year ago
Only singles winner as Buford won the 2021 Granger Invitational team championship (Division II)
Has a UTR of 8
Ranked as a 2-star prospect and the No. 45 junior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach Sean Gilbert’s take: “James is such a quiet leader and (has) a quiet determination that his record reflects the fact that he never is off his game. … He just keeps finding a way to come out on top. You hate to keep throwing out that number in the world of sports. You know the minute you say something, it’s like a jinx. But it’s something to be proud of — to be involved in high school sports for (two) years and be perfect, it’s pretty special.”
Name: Nico Warner
School: GAC
Class: Jr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Felix Auger Aliassime
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jason Kim
Favorite playing surface: Red Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: “C’mon” (clean version) by Yeat
Favorite teacher: Coach Tim Ball
Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory
Noteworthy:
Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore in 2021
Has a UTR of 9
Ranked as a 2-star prospect and the No. 31 junior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach Brett Harte’s take: “Nico is the hardest worker on the court that I have coached at the high school level. This summer, he has raised his tennis practice level and fitness workouts and his game shows it. You can never count him out of match as he is a fierce competitor while rarely showing any emotion on the court.”
Name: Richard Zhou
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Jr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Nick Kyrgios
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Frank Zhou
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Family Ties” by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
Favorite teacher: Coach Shuler and Mr. B
Favorite restaurant: 770 Korean BBQ
Noteworthy:
Went 8-2 at No. 2 and 3 singles to help the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state title as a sophomore in 2021
Has a UTR of 8.5
♦ Ranked as a 2-star prospect and the No. 27 sophomore in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Named 2020 Jerry Baskin Scholar Athlete of the Year
Being recruited to play college tennis by Berry College and Ithaca (NY) College
Coach Starr Shuler’s take: “Richard is a smart player who always plays with a ton of passion. He cares deeply about this team and sport and is the type of player as a coach who I can always count on bringing his best and playing 2 singles this season will be no different.”
GIRLS
Name: Taylor Aycock
School: Buford
Class: Soph.
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Riley Abellana
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
Favorite teacher: Coach Brian Schieber
Favorite restaurant: Bravo
Noteworthy:
Finished 13-3 at No. 1 singles for the Wolves as a freshman in 2021
Has a UTR of 5
Ranked as the No. 48 sophomore in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach Sean Gilbert’s take: “Taylor is just a grinder, hard-working young lady that really has a lot of determination. She jumped right in as a freshman (last year) and worked through whatever opponents she had and did a good job of leading through Region (8-AAAAAA play). … I’m really proud of (the kind of player) she’s developing into.”
Name: Elena Duva
School: Norcross
Class: Soph.
Favorite pro tennis player: Angelique Kerber
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Sophia Chiverton
Favorite playing surface: Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Tik Tok” by Kesha
Favorite teacher: Dr. Kureethara Manuel
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman in 2021
Posted a perfect 11-0 record at No. 1 singles for the Blue Devils last season
♦ Has a UTR of 7
Ranked as a 3-star prospect and the No. 12 sophomore in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Ranked No. 7 in Georgia in Girls 14s by the USTA
Coach Madeline Crain’s take: “One of the most admirable things about Elena is her fight on the court. She is a true competitor & her ability to adapt makes her tough to beat.”
Name: Nicole Eigbedion
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Jr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jo-Yee Chan
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: It changes, but “Laugh Now, Cry Later” by Drake
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kucera
Favorite restaurant: The Sun Dial
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior in 2021
Named Super Six for the second straight year
Went 9-6 overall and 5-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs last year
♦ Has a UTR of 6
Ranked as a 2-star prospect and the No. 28 junior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach Mike Corriveau’s take: “(Nicole has a) good all-round tennis game. (She’s a) good leader, very team oriented. She’s a pleasure to have in the classroom, too.”
Name: Sydney Hrehor
School: Providence Christian
Class: Sr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jo-Yee Chan
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: “I Wish” by Skee-Lo
Favorite teacher: Seth Kindig
Favorite restaurant: Moe’s
Noteworthy:
Named to the Daily Post’s Super Six for the second time (also in 2020)
Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman in 2019
Went 18-1 at No. 1 in helping Providence to the Class A (Private) quarterfinals in 2019
Opted out of her junior year in 2021 after going 9-1 for the Storm in a COVID-shortened 2020
Singles and doubles champion of the 2021 Rome Junior Open
Signed to play college tennis at Mississippi State
♦ Has a UTR of 8
Ranked No. 11 in Georgia and No. 80 nationally in her age group by the USTA
Ranked as a 3-star prospect and the No. 12 senior in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Name: Jaelyn Smith
School: Lanier
Class: Sr.
Favorite pro tennis player: Victoria Azarenka
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Lucy Kim
Favorite playing surface: Hardcourt
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Candy” by Doja Cat
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Laurie Brown
Favorite restaurant: Bare Bones Steakhouse
Noteworthy:
Named 2021 Girls Player of the Year by the Daily Post
Named Region 8-AAAAAA Girls Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021
Finished a perfect 16-0 at No. 1 singles for the Longhorns as a junior last season
Also went undefeated at No. 1 singles as a sophomore in 2020
♦ Was 19-1 at No. 1 singles as a freshman in 2019
Has a UTR of 6
Named third-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman in 2019
Coach Meredith Warren’s take: “Jaelyn is an amazing young lady. Not only is she a phenomenal tennis player, having only lost one match her entire high school career, she also exemplifies (the) character, class and commitment we strive to instill in our student-athletes at Lanier. She is competitive, graceful and has become a great leader on our team.”
Name: Tiffani Vlahova
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Soph.
Favorite pro tennis players: Nick Kyrgios and Madison Keys
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Emily Baek
Favorite playing surface: Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Boyce
Favorite restaurant: Mori House Suwanee
Noteworthy:
Named second-team All-County as a freshman in 2021
Went 9-6 overall and 4-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA at No. 2 singles for the Bulldogs last year
♦ Competed in the 58th Junior Orange Bowl International Championship in 2019
Top 30 on the Georgia Junior players list and No. 1 on the “Road to the USTA Masters” G18s list
Has a UTR of 5
Ranked No. 957 nationally in Girls 19s by the USTA
Ranked as the No. 44 sophomore in Georgia by tennisrecruiting.net
Coach Mike Corriveau’s take: “Her game continues to grow. (She) has worked hard to improve her ground game to complement her serving. (She is) a very good teammate to the others.”
