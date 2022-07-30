Name: Emily Digby
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop
College choice: Georgia
Twitter handle: @emily_digby
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Ahmari Braden of Mountain View
Travel team: Georgia Impact Premier Lewis 18U
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 12
Song that gets me ready for a game: Anything by Carrie Underwood or Miranda Lambert
Favorite athletes: Sis Bates and Chelsea Wilkinson
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: New Smyrna Beach
Noteworthy:
• Named 2021 Player of the Year by the Daily Post as a junior last fall after finishing with a .478 average, 12 home runs, 27 RBI, a .681 on-base pct., a 1.116 slugging pct., a 1.797 OPS, eight doubles, 53 runs, 27 walks (18 intentional) and seven stolen bases in helping the Falcons to the Region 8-AAAAAA title and a berth in the Class AAAAAA state tournament
• Selected to the 2021-22 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's Junior All-Star Game
• Has already broken seven school records in her first three years in the Dacula program
• Hit .438 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, 31 runs and a .510 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot as a sophomore in 2020
• First-team all-county and all-state her first two seasons
Coach Bobby Burford’s take: “Emily is the ultimate athlete and leader. She is one of those once in a coaching career type of kids. Although she may be the single most talented softball player I've ever met, her humility and work ethic is unmatched. Even with the likes of Brittany Rogers Mayweather and Jin Sileo, she will likely be known as the best softball player to ever come through Dacula. I'm excited to see how high she sets the career records she already holds and what she will do at Georgia.”
Name: Bella Faw
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop
College choice: Tennessee
Twitter handle: @BellaFaw12
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Peachtree Ridge's Kennedy Harp
Travel team: Atlanta Vipers Gold 18U Tamborra
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 8, plus Taiwan
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee
Favorite athletes: Aaron Judge and Charla Echols
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach, but I like any beach in general
Noteworthy:
• Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post and All-Region 8-AAAAAAA as a junior in 2021 after hitting .381 with a .479 on-base percentage, seven homers, 28 RBI, 10 doubles and 34 runs scored in helping the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state title
• Was also named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Gwinnett Diamond Club last year after posting a .984 fielding percentage
• Selected to the 2021-22 GACA Junior All-Star Game
• Is only 41 hits away from 150 for her career
• Has started every game for the Bulldogs over the past three years
Coach Amanda Heil’s take: “Bella Faw is hands down the best infielder that I have ever had the honor to coach. Watching her everyday at practice still amazes me. Her practice habits are incredible, and she is a quiet leader. Good teams need girls who lead by example and that is Bella Faw. I can not wait to see her highlight reel continue to grow this year.”
Name: Kennedy Harp
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
Position: Center field
College choice: Florida State
Twitter handle: @kennedyharp
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed
Travel team: Mojo-Lunsford
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 8
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Homecoming” Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite athlete: Paige Bueckers
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: California
Noteworthy:
• Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last season after hitting .373, with nine homers, 22 RBI, six doubles, a triple, a 1.418 OPS, 18 stolen bases, 30 runs scored and a .958 fielding percentage
• Selected for the 2021-22 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's Junior All-Star Game and participated in the game's 2022 Home Run Derby, in which she hit 17 homers to finish as runner-up to Eagle's Landing Christian's Faith Rush
• Hit .423 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, 32 runs scored and 23 stolen bases as a sophomore in 2020
• First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection in 2020
• Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman in 2019 after hitting .427 with 13 homers, 29 RBI, a 1.427 OPS and 10 stolen bases. She hit homers and drove in eightr runs in four games during the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state tournament in Columbus
• Has hit 28 homers, driven in 73 runs and stolen 51 bases in her three-year career with the Lions
• Also earned all-region honors in basketball in 2021
Coach Jordan Najafi’s take: “For sure, it's always good to have someone you know you can rely on both in the field and at the plate. In the short time that I've been able to work with her this summer, she has shown a lot of leadership abilities. She's just shown that she's genuinely a good teammate. That's the best compliment I can give any of my players.”
Name: Mackenzie Pickens
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Position: Shortstop
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @kenziepickens
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Emily Digby of Dacula
Travel team: Georgia Impact (Sampson/Gusaeff)
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 12
Song that gets me ready for a game: “No Hands Waka Flocka Flame” by Roscoe Dash (clean version)
Favorite athlete: Sis Bates
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: The beach
Noteworthy:
• Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year after hitting .462 with 12 home runs, nine doubles and six triples
• Hit .449 with 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 12 doubles, six triples and a .500 on-base percentage last season
• First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection as a sophomore in 2020
Coach Trent Adams’ take: “Mackenzie is the true definition of a competitor. She loves to compete. She works very hard to improve her game on and off the field. Her work ethic, energy and passion for the game is remarkable. She represents our program the right way. I am looking forward to watching her compete this year.”
Name: Amber Reed
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher/First Base
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @AR152023
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw
Travel team: Atlanta Vipers Gold 18U Tamborra
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 10
Song that gets me ready for a game: “No Flocking” by Kodak Black
Favorite athlete: Dansby Swanson
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Volleyball
Favorite vacation spot: California
Noteworthy:
• Named Daily Post's 2021 Pitcher of the Year after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts over 151 innings and hitting .449 with 12 homers and 37 RBI in helping the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior last year
• Also named Player of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club, Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and Georgia's Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2021
• Selected to the 2021-22 GACA Junior All-Star Game
• Went 23-5 with a 1.46 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings and named Pitcher of the Year by the Daily Post, in addition to hitting .393, as a sophomore in 2020
• Went 15-1 with a 1.61 ERA as a freshman
Coach Amanda Heil’s take: “Every coach dreams of coaching a kid like Amber Reed. She is a leader, hard worker, great teammate, and a competitor. Being around her in infectious and she has fun playing the game. Can't wait to see what mountains Amber continues to climb this year.”
Name: Olivia Shaw
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop
College choice: Stanford
Twitter handle: @oliviashaw_10
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: North Gwinnett's Amber Reed
Travel team: Lady Dukes National Rabitsch
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 12
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Rise” by Katy Perry
Favorite athlete: Ozzie Albies
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Flag Football
Favorite vacation spot: The beach
Noteworthy:
• Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior a year ago after hitting .392 with eight homers, 24 RBI, six doubles, 29 walks, 33 runs scored and 20 stolen bases
• Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore in 2020
• Selected third-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman in 2021
• Selected to the 2022 GACA Junior All-Star Game
