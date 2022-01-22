BOYS
Name: Carlos Garcia
School: Parkview
Class: Junior
Twitter handle: N/A
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Discovery’s Jason Salmeron
Funniest teammate: Dillon Bennett
Song that gets me ready for a match: “I Came Thru” by Youngboy
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite teacher: Ms. Sinclair
Noteworthy:
• Region 4-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year last season
• Had nine goals and seven assists
Coach Danny Klinect’s take: “Carlos ‘Guty’ is one of the most talented players I’ve coached in my 26 years. He is clean on the ball and has a high work ethic in practice and on the game field. The bigger the game, the more he is a game changer. He is a very adaptable player and has tremendous field vision. This combined with speed of play, and decision making make him a complete player. He was selected as the Region 4-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year, all-county and all-state as a sophomore. He’s already been selected as a preseason all-state player this year and now Super Six. There is no doubt in my mind that he can play at any college of his choosing if he so desires. His older brother Jorge starts at Villanova, so the sky is the limit.”
Name: Ezra Hoffman
School: Mountain View
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @ezrhoffman
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: GAC’s Damola Salami or Buford’s Marco Borrego
Funniest teammate: Nicholas Braziunas
Worst soccer injury: Torn ACL
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Freestyle” by Lil Baby
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite teacher: Mr. Blackmon
Noteworthy:
• All-county and all-region selection last season
• Had 15 goals and five assists
Coach Sean Wickham’s take: “Ezra has the talent, work ethic and character that make him continuously set unrealistic expectations only to meet them to everyone’s surprise other than himself. He is a perfectionist on both the game and practice field and works incredibly hard. Hearing the news of his knee injury last summer was disheartening for the program. Still, to no one’s great surprise, he has once again worked tirelessly to meet the seemingly impossible task of being back for this season. I have no doubt he will come back this year hungrier than ever to bring the program to an even higher level of success. He led the team last year in goals playing a center forward position he was unfamiliar with, and I have complete confidence he will surprise us again this year.”
Name: Aidan Kresl
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: N/A
College choices: Ole Miss, Florida State, North Georgia
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Sean Renz
Funniest teammate: Thomas Cook
Worst soccer injury: Pulled groin
Song that gets me ready for a match: “No Flockin’” by Kodak Black
Favorite athlete: David de Gea
Favorite teacher: Joe Tamel
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-county as a junior after posting eight shutouts
• Made 14 saves, including three penalty kick saves, in the Wolves’ state finals victory
Coach Guillermo Vallejo’s take: “Aidan is a tremendously gifted goalkeeper who can be counted on to rise to the greatest challenges. He’s undaunted by the moment. His talent was on display as he made several big saves at the close of the 2019 state championship, and his stopping three PKs in last year’s championship game qualifies as an unprecedented performance. Aidan’s skills are not limited to goalkeeping. As a senior, we will put him in the field at various points throughout this season because he remains one of our most accomplished and effective players.”
Name: Rio Onwumere
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: None
College choice: North Florida
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Bart Kulah
Funniest teammate: Andrew Lucisano
Worst soccer injury: Black eye
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Like Me” by Meekz
Favorite athlete: N’Golo Kanté
Favorite teacher: Mary Wisniewsky
• Region 8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year last season
• Two-time all-region selection
Coach Ryan Sutton’s take: “Rio is truly one-of-a-kind. Rio is a four-year varsity starter, two-year team captain, a fantastic student and has been one of the best defenders in the state his entire high school career. Rio is a lock-down defender with incredible closing speed and physicality. As a two-time All-Region selection, 2021 Region Defender of the Year and 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region selection, Rio is arguably the most decorated and talented defender in Peachtree Ridge soccer history.”
Name: Stephane Shongo
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @stephaneshongo7
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Mountain View’s Ezra Hoffman
Funniest teammate: Andrew Lucisano
Worst soccer injury: Sprained ankle
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Get Off the Leash” by BabySantana and yvngxchris
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite teacher: Daniel Lloyd
Noteworthy:
• All-county and all-region selection last season
• Had seven goals and seven assists in nine games during COVID-shortened 2020 season
Coach Ryan Sutton’s take: “Stephane is an extremely quick and powerful attacker whose goal production has increased each season. Stephane is a four-year varsity player, three-year starter and 2021 first-team All-Region selection. Stephane's technical and physical skill set demands close attention from each team's best defender.”
Name: Nathan Walker
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @nathanwalker_03
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Grayson’s Ervin Alic
Funniest teammate: Jojo Endraos
Worst soccer injury: Fractured ankle
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Started From the Bottom” by Drake
Favorite athlete: Son Heung-min
Favorite teacher: Stephen Rockwell
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county selection last season
• Led the Broncos in scoring as a junior
Coach Adel Mohsen’s take: “Nathan is a very composed, dynamic and talented technical player. Nathan has tremendous skills and finishing agility. He had 12 goals and seven assists in 2021. I am confident he will add to that total in 2022.”
GIRLS
Name: Stella Allen
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @stellallen7
College choice: Kennesaw State
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Emma Schroll
Funniest teammate: Sydney Farr
Worst soccer injury: Partially tearing a tendon in my hamstring
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Trophies” by Young Money featuring Drake
Favorite athlete: Mo Salah
Favorite teacher: Loria Crews
Noteworthy:
• Had 31 goals and 15 assists last season to earn all-county, all-region honors
• Also all-county and all-region as a sophomore
Coach Michael Tolmich’s take: “Not many players like Stella come through your program. She was born to play this game, and she is destined to put up some big numbers during this senior year. We have high expectations for Stella, but we know she is up for the challenge, and she has high expectations for herself. Kennesaw State will be lucky to have her next year.”
Name: Carley Borgelt
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @carleyborgelt
College choice: Georgia Southern
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: GAC’s Micah Bryant
Funniest teammate: Victoria Bahr
Worst soccer injury: Concussion
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Heartless”
Favorite athlete: Rose Lavelle
Favorite teacher: Callie Shoemaker
Noteworthy:
• All-county selection at midfielder last season
• Four-year starter and three-time all-region selection
Coach Megan Hill’s take: “Carley is one of our stronger players in the midfield. She has confidence to take players on. Her decision-making and understanding of the play developing around her is elite. She is one of the first to get back when the ball is lost. Her work ethic on the field shows. She is one of our best playmakers on the field. She has been a varsity starter for four years and will be leading by example while on this field this year.”
Name: Micah Bryant
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @MicahB411
College choice: South Carolina
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Aniyah Collier
Funniest teammate: Elli Moraitakis
Worst soccer injury: Torn MCL
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Low Down” by Lil Baby
Favorite athlete: Russell Wilson
Favorite teacher: Dr. Denton
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-county last season
• Had 25 goals and 17 assists
Coach Tia Graves’ take: “In an era of high school athletes leaving early to play in college, it is truly exciting to have Micah come back for her senior year. Micah is a naturally gifted athlete that has had remarkable soccer knowledge since her freshman year. Since then, she has only become more dangerous as a player. Pairing that with her speed, sets her apart from so many exceptional athletes. Micah has been a staple on offense for GAC since her freshman year, yielding 58 goals and 28 assists in her three previous seasons. Micah is signed with the University of South Carolina and has been recruited to play defense for the Division I team. This just clarifies her brilliant vision and concept of the game itself outside of her natural talent. She can impact a game in a matter of seconds. It has been such a delight to be a part of her soccer career, but I have even more enjoyed Micah as a person. She is such a joy to be around and is loved by her teammates.”
Name: Sydney Farr
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: N/A (Instagram: sydney.farrrr)
College choice: Mercer
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Greater Atlanta Christian’s Micah Bryant
Funniest teammate: Tamia Stokes
Worst soccer injury: Sprained ankle
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Oprah’s Bank Account” by Lil Yachty
Favorite athletes: Serena and Venus Williams
Favorite teacher: Craig Witmer
Noteworthy:
• Region 4-AAAAAAA Forward of the Year last season
• Also all-county selection in 2019
Coach Michael Tolmich’s take: “Sydney has all the qualities of an elite athlete. She is big, strong, fast and loves the game. I have no doubt that Sydney will be able to lead this team both on and off the field. We are excited to see what she can do for Brookwood this year and at Mercer next year.”
Name: Addison Neel
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @addisonneel
College choice: Kennesaw State
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Stella Allen
Funniest teammate: Meghan Goolsby
Worst soccer injury: Sprained ankle
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Molly” by Lil Dicky
Favorite athlete: Lindsay Horan
Favorite teacher: Ms. Young
Noteworthy:
• All-county selection by the Daily Post and Gwinnett Goal Club last season
• Also first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA
Coach Ashley Veljovic’s take: “Addison is the type of player every coach wants in their program. She is a leader on and off the field and will do anything she can to help the team. She has a high technical and tactical understanding of the game. I am excited to see where she can lead our team this season.”
Name: Emma Kate Schroll
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @emmaschroll
College choice: Louisville
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Shiloh’s Cameryn Maddox
Funniest teammate: Ella Williams
Worst soccer injury: Torn MCL
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Game Time” by Flo Rida
Favorite athlete: Julie Ertz
Favorite teacher: Coach Moore
Noteworthy:
• Nationally ranked Mill Creek’s Defensive Player of the Year as a midfielder
• Defensive stalwart for a team that has one loss the past two seasons
Coach Vince Hayes’ take: "Emma is a strong, driven midfielder who works hard to do the dirty work defensively and possesses the technique and ability to always present a problem for her opponent when she gets on the ball. She is a warrior who will battle to the last for her team. We have been so lucky to have an amazing lineage of defensive midfielders and she is no exception. We are proud of her effort and achievements in club and in her first seasons as a Hawk, but even more excited to see what she does this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.