BOYS
Name: Chandler Copenhaver
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
Position: Goalie
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Buford’s Jackson Rhodes
Funniest teammate: Lawson Jones
Favorite teacher: Ari Young
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Red Nation” by The Game featuring Lil Wayne
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county last season
Has 189 career saves
Coach Connor Breslin’s take: “Chandler is a consistent leader for us and his play between the pipes elevates in big games. I am excited to watch his senior season unfold.”
Name: Will Gary
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
College choice: Tennessee or Belmont
Twitter handle: @Will_Gary3
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Jack Mapstone
Funniest teammate: Clay Braswell
Favorite teacher: Dr. Denton
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Today” by Cordae
Noteworthy:
All-state defensive midfielder last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Tim Ball’s take: “Will Gary has followed a long line of excellent defensive midfielders that have been produced here at GAC, but he is the first to be voted unanimously as first-team all-state for the same position. Will is excellent in all phases of the game and will definitely contribute offensively as well this season. He is a true dual-sport athlete playing football as well and follows many Spartan lacrosse players who have excelled at both sports.”
Name: Cooper Jopling
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Position: Attack
College choice: Tennessee
Twitter handle: @cooperjopling
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Palmer Hayes and Lennon Connolly
Funniest teammate: Jojo Whitmore
Favorite teacher: My ninth-grade geometry teacher Mrs. Wise
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Headlines” by Drake
Had 40 goals and 47 assists last season
Second-team all-county selection
Coach Don Hilton’s take: “Cooper is a great teammate, constantly putting the team above his own ego. He is naturally an attackman but has volunteered to play any position his team needed him. He is selfless and extremely talented, which is why his assist tally was more than 50 percent of his 87 total points in 2020.”
Name: Davis Peek
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Position: Defense
College choice: Auburn
Twitter handle: @peekdavis
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: GAC’s James Canipe
Funniest teammate: Carson Perry
Favorite teacher: Mr. Varini
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue
Noteworthy:
First-team all-state and all-county last season
2021 Gwinnett County Defense Player of the Year
Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Davis has been a huge part of our defensive success for the last three years. He has been recruited by many colleges as a No. 1 cover guy and can shut down top scorers in the state and from out of state. He has also helped us win big games by disrupting opposing offenses on ball and off ball without recording a stat. He was a three-year starter at tight end for the three-time state champion football team and brings that tenacity and physicality to the lacrosse field. While I will definitely miss watching him play in college, I have a great deal of respect for his decision to pursue his education and medical training via an Army ROTC scholarship at Auburn.”
Name: Jack Rogers
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Position: Faceoff/midfield
College choice: Virginia Military Institute
Twitter handle: @jrogers2022
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Andrew Graham
Funniest teammate: Luke Warren
Favorite teacher: Mr. Rhilinger
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Hey There Delilah”
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county selection last season
2021 Gwinnett FOGO Player of the Year
Coach Don Hilton’s take: “Jackson has earned every bit of his accomplishments. He is part of the nucleus of our team last year and currently. His work ethic and training regimen have been unheard of for a teenager. He will be successful in anything he does if he continues to put forth the same effort.”
Name: Zack Salo
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
College choice: Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
Twitter handle: @zsalo34
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: GAC’s Will Gary
Favorite teacher: Coach Justin Johnson
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Till I Collapse” by Eminem
Noteworthy:
Top returning scorer for the Wolves
First-team all-county last season
Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Zack is the ultimate two-way midfielder. He can score, but he also is a tremendous asset to have as a short stick on defense. He can defend anywhere on the field without needing help. He is also a great option for clearing the ball. Zack was a player on the three-time state champion football team and plays both sports with a high motor on the field and can deliver and handle physicality. He will be an asset at Lenoir-Rhyne.”
GIRLS
Name: Caylor Christman
School: Mountain View
Class: Senior
Position: Defense
College choice: Young Harris College
Twitter handle: @CaylorChristman
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Lauren Dobbs
Funniest teammate: Anna (Banana) Ramsden
Favorite teacher: Heather Brindle
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Drone” by Alice In Chains
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county selection last season
Forced a team-high 19 turnovers and had 23 groundballs
Coach Paul Hennelly’s take: “Caylor is the leader of our defense, calling out assignments, slides and directing teammates. She is always around the ball but plays smart, physical defense to not pick up a lot of fouls. She was the team leader with 19 caused turnovers to go along with 23 ground balls, six goals and one assist last season. She is an enthusiastic, encouraging teammate who loves the game. She rolls right from high school practices to Rabbit Hill Park each evening to coach our youth team.”
Name: Anna Rae Copeland
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield/attack
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: N/A
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Buford’s Jordyn Olivo
Funniest teammate: Gray Bradach
Favorite teacher: Brookes Hanrahan
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Downtown” by Macklemore
Noteworthy:
Led the Wolves last season with 91 goals and a school-record 43 assists, in addition to a school-record 136 draw controls
First-team all-county and Gwinnett Attack Player of the Year in 2021
Coach Anna Myrick’s take: “Anna Rae is the most talented and versatile player I have ever coached, but what I love most about Anna Rae is her love for her teammates is far greater than her love for the game. Anna Rae makes the sport of lacrosse exciting and fun for everyone around her and she continually works to not only improve her own skills, but she builds up confidence and excitement within each of her peers. No drill or moment to pick up a stick is beneath her and she is always willing to help teach, coach, and mentor, others no matter where they are within the development of their game. She is a beloved player by many and I hope to one day see her out there coaching and spreading the joy that she has for the game of lacrosse with the next generation of student-athletes.”
Name: Lauren Dobbs
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
College choice: Kennesaw State
Twitter handle: @LaurenDobbs12
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Buford’s Jordyn Olivo
Funniest teammate: Alyssa Lewis
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Vian from Osborne Middle
Song that gets me ready for a game: “No Hands” by Waka Flocka
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county and second-team all-state last season after posting 46 goals, 12 assists, 38 draw controls and 32 groundballs
Four-year starter and three-sport athlete (lacrosse, basketball, flag football)
Coach Gina White’s take: “Lauren is the backbone of this team. She sets an example by her work ethic, attitude and is a true pleasure to coach.”
Name: Jordyn Olivo
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Position: Attack
College choice: Kennesaw State
Twitter handle: Jordyn Olivo
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Aislinn Pendergast
Funniest teammate: Kylee Kangas
Favorite teacher: Mr. Varini
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Real As It Gets” by Lil Baby
Noteworthy:
Earned first-team all-county and all-state honors last season
Had 57 goals as a junior
Coach Marianne Cagle’s take: “Jordyn is a smart and dynamic player all over the field. A varsity starter since her freshman year and leading scorer for the 2021 season, Jordyn’s on-field performance earned her first team all-state attack, first team all Gwinnett County attack, and a spot in the Georgia DiVarsity All-Star Game. Jordyn is also a member of the Puerto Rico Women’s National training roster for the World Games. She is on course to graduate as the all-time leading scorer in program history. Jordyn has a tireless work ethic and tenacity that is hard to defend and fun to watch.”
Name: Claudia Tanksley
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
College choice: Flagler University
Twitter handle: @ctanklsy_
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Brookwood’s Ella Fornek
Funniest teammate: Sophie Garrett
Favorite teacher: Ms. Voss
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Misery Business” by Paramore
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county selection had 72 goals, 32 assists and 63 groundballs last season
Has career totals of 146 goals, 82 assists and 186 groundballs
Coach David Erwin’s take: “Claudia is the best player I have ever seen. She has dedicated herself to the sport of women’s lacrosse and to her teammates. Very rarely does she come off the field and usually only when told. She will play an entire game at midfield if you let her. Aggressive on attack and tenacious on defense, there is no better player in Gwinnett in my opinion. She leads or comes close to career goals in the county at the moment and will only solidify that this year. She will leave a big hole in our team in the coming years.”
Name: Aja Thomas
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Position: Goalie
College choices: Temple, Pittsburgh
Twitter handle: N/A
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Lauren Dobbs
Funniest teammate: Madison Catoggio
Favorite teacher: Mr. Kling
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Off Deez” by JID
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county selection has a school-record 428 career saves, including a season-record 216 in 2019
First freshman captain in program history in 2019
Coach Dawn Thomas’ take: “Aja is an extremely talented and gifted player who has the keen ability to direct not only defense but offense as well. Very vocal and malleable, skillful developer of plays for both offense and defense, always honing her craft, wonderful to coach and an awesome student as well. She has maintained her GPA while playing lacrosse, working as a tutor and publishing two children’s books as co-author. She is an all-around phenomenal person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.