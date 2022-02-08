Name: Sam Haynes

School: Buford

Class: Senior

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Alex Gray

Favorite course: Golf Club of Georgia

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Legends At Chateau Elan

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Old Kanye” by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Favorite pro golfer: Justin Thomas

Favorite athlete in another sport: Steph Curry

Favorite teacher: Patrick Shawcross

Noteworthy:

Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year

Average score of 78.2 for the Wolves in 2021

Had a low round of 68 last year

Tied for 39th at the 2021 Class AAAAAA state tournament a year ago

♦ Shot every round in the 70s on the Southeastern Junior Tour last summer

Has worked his way to a plus handicap in only his second year of competitive golf

Was a Level 10 gymnast before taking up golf

Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Sam is not only a great athlete, but most importantly, he understands what it takes to compete in a sport at the highest level. His work ethic is unmatched. He has a toughness on the golf course that you cannot teach. I am continually impressed by his level of play and the shots he is able to make only two years after picking up a club for the first time. He is the leader of our boys program this year and relishes the opportunity to put his stamp on Buford golf.”

Name: Beau Jackson

School: Wesleyan

Class: Sophomore

College choice: Georgia

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Luke Jackson

Favorite course: TPC Sawgrass

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crue

Favorite pro golfer: Will Zalatoris

Favorite athlete in another sport: Joe Burrow

Favorite teacher: Mr. (Brian) Krehmeyer

Noteworthy:

Led the Wolves in scoring average as a freshman last year

Tied for 38th in the 2021 Class A (Private) state tournament

Tied for second in the 2021 Area 4-AA tournament

♦ Holds the second lowest score in school history after shooting a 34 at Hamilton Mill last season

Shared low medalist honors with Wesleyan teammate Charlie Wenz in the 2021 Buford Best Ball tournament

Coach Andy Free’s take: “Beau is going to go down as one of the best golfers in Wesleyan history. He is already in the record books in two categories, and he accomplished these acts as a freshman. He has the perfect demeanor for success in golf. His ability to bounce back from a mistake or poor score on a hole is one of the best I have ever seen in coaching.”

Name: Ben Jackson

School: Wesleyan

Class: Junior

College choice: Ole Miss

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Luke Jackson

Favorite course: Dunwoody Country Club

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Without Me” by Eminem

Favorite pro golfer: Phil Mickelson

Favorite athlete in another sport: Joe Burrow

Favorite teacher: Mr. (Andy) Free

Noteworthy:

Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore last season

Tied for 15th individually with a 36-hole score of 152 in the 2021 Class A (Private) state tournament

Also plays tight end and defensive end for the Wolves varsity football team

Coach Andy Free’s take: “Ben posted the lowest score for our team at state last season on a challenging golf course. He stepped up when we needed him the most. He is an outstanding all-around athlete, but an even better teammate. I expect him to take on a large share of the leadership duties this season and next year as well.”

Name: Ethan Kelly

School: Collins Hill

Class: Senior

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Alex Gray

Favorite course: Atlanta Athletic Club

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: TPC Sugarloaf

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Break Or Make Me” by YoungBoy

Favorite pro golfer: Brooks Koepka

Favorite athlete in another sport: Allen Iverson

Favorite teacher: Ms. Robbins

Noteworthy:

Named preseason Super Six by the Daily Post for the second straight season

Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year

Shot 73 to finish as individual runner-up at the 2021 Area 4-AAAAAAA tournament

♦ Qualified for the Class AAAAAAA state meet as an individual as a freshman in 2019

Is 34-1-1 in high school matches as an individual for his career

Has also played for the Eagles’ basketball team in the past

Coach Kimberlee Church’s take: “Ethan is one of the most well-rounded athletes and has the respect of his classmates as well as the golf community. Ethan has put in countless hours of training in the offseason in order to make his senior year a memorable one. He is a true student of the game. Ethan’s strengths are his consistent short game and clutch putting. He has college potential and I am excited to see what he does this season.”

Name: Hunter Phillips

School: Buford

Class: Junior

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Donny Phillips

Favorite course: Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, N.C.

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Congratulations” by Post Malone

Favorite pro golfer: Jordan Spieth

Favorite athlete in another sport: Luke Clark

Favorite teacher: Mrs. McAdams

Noteworthy:

Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore last year

Finished with a 79.1 scoring average for the Wolves last season

Tied for 23rd with a 36-hole score of 154 at the 2021 Class AAAAAA state tournaments

Shot 75 to help the Wolves claim the Area 2-AAAAAA team title last spring

♦ Won the ClubCorp Series No. 6 tournament on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour last July at Bear’s Best

Tied for second at the ClubCorp Series No. 5 tournament at Laurel Springs last July

Was the 2019 Junior Club Champion in the 14-16 age group at The River Club

Competed for Buford’s wrestling program before coming out for golf

Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Hunter began playing for the Wolves last year after competing in our wrestling program his first two years of high school. It has been incredible to watch his growth from a recreational golfer to a high-level player and contributor to our program. His temperament is ideal for the game of golf and he is a consummate teammate. We will rely heavily on Hunter this season and I’m excited to watch him take the next leap in his play.”

Name: Thomas Reid

School: Brookwood

Class: Sophomore

College choice: UCLA

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Rohan Gopaldas

Favorite course: Frederica Golf Club

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: La Gorce Country Club

Song that gets me ready for a round: “So Fresh, So Clean” by Outkast

Favorite pro golfer: Phil Mickelson

Favorite athlete in another sport: Lewis Hamilton

Favorite teacher: Mr. Rodgers at Five Forks Middle School

Noteworthy:

Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman last year

Tied for 23rd at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament after qualifying as an individual

Shot 73 at the Class AAAAAAA state sectional tournament a year ago

♦ Won the Boys 16-18 Division and overall title of the 2021 Georgia PGA Cateechee Junior Classic at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell Boys with 36-hole score of 145

Qualified for 2021 GSGAJunior Tour Championship at Harbor Club in Greensboro

Qualified for 2021 Georgia PGA End of Season Junior Tour Championship at Georgia Southern Golf Club in Statesboro

Finished tied for fourth in the Inaugural Mack Champ Invitational at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston last year

Had a hole in one at the No. 3 hole at Smokerise Country Club in Tucker at the age of 5

Coach Ed Sochaki’s take: “Thomas is great asset to the Brookwood’s golf program. Last season as a freshman, he qualified for the state tournament as an individual by shooting 73 at the sectionals. He’s a great competitor.”

Name: Connor Carroll

School: Wesleyan

Class: Senior

College choice: Tulane

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Grace Chung

Favorite course: Chateau Elan

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Time Of Our Lives” by Pitbull

Favorite pro golfer: Tiger Woods

Favorite athlete in another sport: Drew Brees

Favorite teacher: Ari Young

Noteworthy:

Named Super Six for the third straight season

Shot a season-low 89 in the first round to help the Wolves to a sixth-place finish in the 2019 Class A (Private) state tournament as a freshman

♦ Two-time winner of the LPGA Girls Golf Academy’s Leaders Award

Also a winner of the LPGA Girls Golf Academy’s Director’s Award

IMG Gatorade Award winner

Wesleyan Varsity Coaches Award winner

Averaged score of 46 over nine-hole matches last year

Is healthy again after being limited by injury last year

Coach Cameron Alexander’s take: “Connor is an incredibly hard worker on and off the course. She is coachable, encouraging, and mature. It’s easy to be positive when things are going your way, but it’s much more difficult to persevere with a good attitude when you’re faced with unexpected obstacles. Despite the pandemic and various other setbacks that have impacted Connor’s golf seasons over the last few years, she has been steadfast and consistent. She is an encourager, a supportive teammate, and a great golfer, and I am incredibly proud of her.”

Name: Grace Chung

School: Mill Creek

Class: Senior

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: They’ve all graduated

Favorite course: Harbor Club

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Atlanta Athletic Club

Song that gets me ready for a round: Hip Hop

Favorite pro golfer: Tiger Woods

Favorite athlete in another sport: Kobe Bryant

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Haddock

Noteworthy:

Named Super Six for the second straight season

Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year

Tied for ninth individually with a 36-hole total of 160 at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament

Shot 74 for the Hawks at the Area 4-AAAAAAA tournament a year ago

♦ Tied for eighth individually with a 36-hole score of 158 at the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state tournament as a freshman, helping the Hawks to a state runner-up finish

Finished as Area 4-AAAAAAA runner-up as a freshman in 2019

Coach David Allen’s take: “Grace will be the senior leader on our team this year and we are excited to see how far she can take us. Her work ethic is remarkable, and it shows in her play on the course and her results in the classroom.”

Name: Lindsey Pak

School: Peachtree Ridge

Class: Sophomore

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Hailey Han

Favorite course: Mirror Lake Golf Club

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Farm Links at Pursell Farms

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Pompeii” by Bastille

Favorite pro golfer: Collin Morikawa

Favorite athlete in another sport: Freddie Freeman

Favorite teacher: Ms. Guenther

Noteworthy:

Averaged 82.5 in four tournaments for the Lions last season, including finishing as low medalist in a dual match against Brookwood

Won seven tournaments and placed in the top three in two others on the GSGA Junior Tour last summer

Placed third at the Chateau Elan Summer Junior Open last year

Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Lindsey is one of the calmest, even-keeled people I have ever met. That is not often true of high schoolers, and even more rare to find in high school golfers. Lindsey is always so cool, calm and collected which leads to her unflappably steady demeanor.”

Name: Ella Sada

School: Mill Creek

Class: Junior

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Stacy Yoon

Favorite course: Dorado Beach Golf Club

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National

Favorite pro golfer: Jon Rahm

Favorite athlete in another sport: Odell Beckham Jr.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Hester

Noteworthy:

Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore last year

Tied for 21st individually at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament

Has won the Walton Junior Classic three years in a row

Shot 81 in her first high school tournament in 2020

Coach David Allen’s take: “Ella is going into her third year as a member of our golf team, and we are looking forward to her leadership. Ella has a natural talent when it comes to golf and represents Mill Creek as an outstanding student as well.”

Name: Kris Telenta

School: Buford

Class: Senior

College choice: Georgia

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Elizabeth Powell

Favorite course: Woodlands at Chateau Elan

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: East Lake Country Club

Song that gets me ready for a round: “Flexin’ & Finessin’” by Speaker Knockerz

Favorite pro golfer: Brooks Koepka or Viktor Hovland

Favorite athlete in another sport: Dansby Swanson

Favorite teacher: Coach Johnson

Noteworthy:

Four-year starter for the Wolves

Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year

Tied for 26th after qualifying individually for the 2021 Class AAAAAA state tournament

♦ Won twice with three other top-four finishes on the GSGA Junior Tour in the summer of 2020

Had three second-place finishes on the GSGA Junior Tour last year

Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Kris has been a key member of our girls’ program for four years. She has been our No. 1 golfer the past two years and has improved tremendously each year in her scoring, her leadership, and her ability to handle pressure situations on the course. Kris is soft-spoken, but the way she carries herself both on and off the course and inside our school building speaks volumes.”

Name: Stacy Yoon

School: Peachtree Ridge

Class: Senior

College choice: Undecided

Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Grace Chung

Favorite course: Laurel Springs

Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: East Lake Country Club

Song that gets me ready for a round: “What You Know” by Two Door Cinema Club

Favorite pro golfer: Sung-jae Im

Favorite athlete in another sport: Sunisa Lee

Favorite teacher: Nelson Dean

Noteworthy:

Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year

Named Super Six for the second straight season

Tied for 15th individually by shooting a 36-hole total of 168 in the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament

Tied for 40th individually at state as a freshman at the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state tournament

Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Stacy is not only our best golfer, she is the also the tone setter for our entire golf program. I can say our entire golf team are good golfers and great people because of the example Stacy sets each day. She is so positive and thoughtful with everyone that it rubs off on our whole team, coaches included.”

