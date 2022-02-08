Name: Sam Haynes
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Alex Gray
Favorite course: Golf Club of Georgia
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Legends At Chateau Elan
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Old Kanye” by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League
Favorite pro golfer: Justin Thomas
Favorite athlete in another sport: Steph Curry
Favorite teacher: Patrick Shawcross
Noteworthy:
Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year
Average score of 78.2 for the Wolves in 2021
Had a low round of 68 last year
Tied for 39th at the 2021 Class AAAAAA state tournament a year ago
♦ Shot every round in the 70s on the Southeastern Junior Tour last summer
Has worked his way to a plus handicap in only his second year of competitive golf
Was a Level 10 gymnast before taking up golf
Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Sam is not only a great athlete, but most importantly, he understands what it takes to compete in a sport at the highest level. His work ethic is unmatched. He has a toughness on the golf course that you cannot teach. I am continually impressed by his level of play and the shots he is able to make only two years after picking up a club for the first time. He is the leader of our boys program this year and relishes the opportunity to put his stamp on Buford golf.”
Name: Beau Jackson
School: Wesleyan
Class: Sophomore
College choice: Georgia
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Luke Jackson
Favorite course: TPC Sawgrass
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crue
Favorite pro golfer: Will Zalatoris
Favorite athlete in another sport: Joe Burrow
Favorite teacher: Mr. (Brian) Krehmeyer
Noteworthy:
Led the Wolves in scoring average as a freshman last year
Tied for 38th in the 2021 Class A (Private) state tournament
Tied for second in the 2021 Area 4-AA tournament
♦ Holds the second lowest score in school history after shooting a 34 at Hamilton Mill last season
Shared low medalist honors with Wesleyan teammate Charlie Wenz in the 2021 Buford Best Ball tournament
Coach Andy Free’s take: “Beau is going to go down as one of the best golfers in Wesleyan history. He is already in the record books in two categories, and he accomplished these acts as a freshman. He has the perfect demeanor for success in golf. His ability to bounce back from a mistake or poor score on a hole is one of the best I have ever seen in coaching.”
Name: Ben Jackson
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
College choice: Ole Miss
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Luke Jackson
Favorite course: Dunwoody Country Club
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Without Me” by Eminem
Favorite pro golfer: Phil Mickelson
Favorite athlete in another sport: Joe Burrow
Favorite teacher: Mr. (Andy) Free
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore last season
Tied for 15th individually with a 36-hole score of 152 in the 2021 Class A (Private) state tournament
Also plays tight end and defensive end for the Wolves varsity football team
Coach Andy Free’s take: “Ben posted the lowest score for our team at state last season on a challenging golf course. He stepped up when we needed him the most. He is an outstanding all-around athlete, but an even better teammate. I expect him to take on a large share of the leadership duties this season and next year as well.”
Name: Ethan Kelly
School: Collins Hill
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Alex Gray
Favorite course: Atlanta Athletic Club
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: TPC Sugarloaf
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Break Or Make Me” by YoungBoy
Favorite pro golfer: Brooks Koepka
Favorite athlete in another sport: Allen Iverson
Favorite teacher: Ms. Robbins
Noteworthy:
Named preseason Super Six by the Daily Post for the second straight season
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year
Shot 73 to finish as individual runner-up at the 2021 Area 4-AAAAAAA tournament
♦ Qualified for the Class AAAAAAA state meet as an individual as a freshman in 2019
Is 34-1-1 in high school matches as an individual for his career
Has also played for the Eagles’ basketball team in the past
Coach Kimberlee Church’s take: “Ethan is one of the most well-rounded athletes and has the respect of his classmates as well as the golf community. Ethan has put in countless hours of training in the offseason in order to make his senior year a memorable one. He is a true student of the game. Ethan’s strengths are his consistent short game and clutch putting. He has college potential and I am excited to see what he does this season.”
Name: Hunter Phillips
School: Buford
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Donny Phillips
Favorite course: Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, N.C.
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Congratulations” by Post Malone
Favorite pro golfer: Jordan Spieth
Favorite athlete in another sport: Luke Clark
Favorite teacher: Mrs. McAdams
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore last year
Finished with a 79.1 scoring average for the Wolves last season
Tied for 23rd with a 36-hole score of 154 at the 2021 Class AAAAAA state tournaments
Shot 75 to help the Wolves claim the Area 2-AAAAAA team title last spring
♦ Won the ClubCorp Series No. 6 tournament on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour last July at Bear’s Best
Tied for second at the ClubCorp Series No. 5 tournament at Laurel Springs last July
Was the 2019 Junior Club Champion in the 14-16 age group at The River Club
Competed for Buford’s wrestling program before coming out for golf
Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Hunter began playing for the Wolves last year after competing in our wrestling program his first two years of high school. It has been incredible to watch his growth from a recreational golfer to a high-level player and contributor to our program. His temperament is ideal for the game of golf and he is a consummate teammate. We will rely heavily on Hunter this season and I’m excited to watch him take the next leap in his play.”
Name: Thomas Reid
School: Brookwood
Class: Sophomore
College choice: UCLA
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Rohan Gopaldas
Favorite course: Frederica Golf Club
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: La Gorce Country Club
Song that gets me ready for a round: “So Fresh, So Clean” by Outkast
Favorite pro golfer: Phil Mickelson
Favorite athlete in another sport: Lewis Hamilton
Favorite teacher: Mr. Rodgers at Five Forks Middle School
Noteworthy:
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a freshman last year
Tied for 23rd at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament after qualifying as an individual
Shot 73 at the Class AAAAAAA state sectional tournament a year ago
♦ Won the Boys 16-18 Division and overall title of the 2021 Georgia PGA Cateechee Junior Classic at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell Boys with 36-hole score of 145
Qualified for 2021 GSGAJunior Tour Championship at Harbor Club in Greensboro
Qualified for 2021 Georgia PGA End of Season Junior Tour Championship at Georgia Southern Golf Club in Statesboro
Finished tied for fourth in the Inaugural Mack Champ Invitational at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston last year
Had a hole in one at the No. 3 hole at Smokerise Country Club in Tucker at the age of 5
Coach Ed Sochaki’s take: “Thomas is great asset to the Brookwood’s golf program. Last season as a freshman, he qualified for the state tournament as an individual by shooting 73 at the sectionals. He’s a great competitor.”
Name: Connor Carroll
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choice: Tulane
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Grace Chung
Favorite course: Chateau Elan
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Time Of Our Lives” by Pitbull
Favorite pro golfer: Tiger Woods
Favorite athlete in another sport: Drew Brees
Favorite teacher: Ari Young
Noteworthy:
Named Super Six for the third straight season
Shot a season-low 89 in the first round to help the Wolves to a sixth-place finish in the 2019 Class A (Private) state tournament as a freshman
♦ Two-time winner of the LPGA Girls Golf Academy’s Leaders Award
Also a winner of the LPGA Girls Golf Academy’s Director’s Award
IMG Gatorade Award winner
Wesleyan Varsity Coaches Award winner
Averaged score of 46 over nine-hole matches last year
Is healthy again after being limited by injury last year
Coach Cameron Alexander’s take: “Connor is an incredibly hard worker on and off the course. She is coachable, encouraging, and mature. It’s easy to be positive when things are going your way, but it’s much more difficult to persevere with a good attitude when you’re faced with unexpected obstacles. Despite the pandemic and various other setbacks that have impacted Connor’s golf seasons over the last few years, she has been steadfast and consistent. She is an encourager, a supportive teammate, and a great golfer, and I am incredibly proud of her.”
Name: Grace Chung
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: They’ve all graduated
Favorite course: Harbor Club
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Atlanta Athletic Club
Song that gets me ready for a round: Hip Hop
Favorite pro golfer: Tiger Woods
Favorite athlete in another sport: Kobe Bryant
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Haddock
Noteworthy:
Named Super Six for the second straight season
Named first-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year
Tied for ninth individually with a 36-hole total of 160 at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Shot 74 for the Hawks at the Area 4-AAAAAAA tournament a year ago
♦ Tied for eighth individually with a 36-hole score of 158 at the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state tournament as a freshman, helping the Hawks to a state runner-up finish
Finished as Area 4-AAAAAAA runner-up as a freshman in 2019
Coach David Allen’s take: “Grace will be the senior leader on our team this year and we are excited to see how far she can take us. Her work ethic is remarkable, and it shows in her play on the course and her results in the classroom.”
Name: Lindsey Pak
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Sophomore
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Hailey Han
Favorite course: Mirror Lake Golf Club
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Farm Links at Pursell Farms
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Pompeii” by Bastille
Favorite pro golfer: Collin Morikawa
Favorite athlete in another sport: Freddie Freeman
Favorite teacher: Ms. Guenther
Noteworthy:
Averaged 82.5 in four tournaments for the Lions last season, including finishing as low medalist in a dual match against Brookwood
Won seven tournaments and placed in the top three in two others on the GSGA Junior Tour last summer
Placed third at the Chateau Elan Summer Junior Open last year
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Lindsey is one of the calmest, even-keeled people I have ever met. That is not often true of high schoolers, and even more rare to find in high school golfers. Lindsey is always so cool, calm and collected which leads to her unflappably steady demeanor.”
Name: Ella Sada
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Stacy Yoon
Favorite course: Dorado Beach Golf Club
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite pro golfer: Jon Rahm
Favorite athlete in another sport: Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Hester
Noteworthy:
Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a sophomore last year
Tied for 21st individually at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Has won the Walton Junior Classic three years in a row
Shot 81 in her first high school tournament in 2020
Coach David Allen’s take: “Ella is going into her third year as a member of our golf team, and we are looking forward to her leadership. Ella has a natural talent when it comes to golf and represents Mill Creek as an outstanding student as well.”
Name: Kris Telenta
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Elizabeth Powell
Favorite course: Woodlands at Chateau Elan
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: East Lake Country Club
Song that gets me ready for a round: “Flexin’ & Finessin’” by Speaker Knockerz
Favorite pro golfer: Brooks Koepka or Viktor Hovland
Favorite athlete in another sport: Dansby Swanson
Favorite teacher: Coach Johnson
Noteworthy:
Four-year starter for the Wolves
Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year
Tied for 26th after qualifying individually for the 2021 Class AAAAAA state tournament
♦ Won twice with three other top-four finishes on the GSGA Junior Tour in the summer of 2020
Had three second-place finishes on the GSGA Junior Tour last year
Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Kris has been a key member of our girls’ program for four years. She has been our No. 1 golfer the past two years and has improved tremendously each year in her scoring, her leadership, and her ability to handle pressure situations on the course. Kris is soft-spoken, but the way she carries herself both on and off the course and inside our school building speaks volumes.”
Name: Stacy Yoon
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Grace Chung
Favorite course: Laurel Springs
Course I haven’t yet played that I’d most like to play: East Lake Country Club
Song that gets me ready for a round: “What You Know” by Two Door Cinema Club
Favorite pro golfer: Sung-jae Im
Favorite athlete in another sport: Sunisa Lee
Favorite teacher: Nelson Dean
Noteworthy:
Named second-team All-County by the Daily Post as a junior last year
Named Super Six for the second straight season
Tied for 15th individually by shooting a 36-hole total of 168 in the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Tied for 40th individually at state as a freshman at the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Stacy is not only our best golfer, she is the also the tone setter for our entire golf program. I can say our entire golf team are good golfers and great people because of the example Stacy sets each day. She is so positive and thoughtful with everyone that it rubs off on our whole team, coaches included.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.