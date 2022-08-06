BOYS
Name: Marshall Bray
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choices: Augusta, Kennesaw, Lipscomb, Georgia
Twitter handle: @Marshall_Bray7
5K PR: 16:43
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Luke Kalarickal
Favorite course to run: Carrollton
Least favorite course to run: Darlington
Favorite running shoes: Brooks Ghost 13
Favorite meal after a race: 30-count nuggets from Chick-fil-A
Favorite teacher: Ginny Hanley
Dream job: Something math related
Noteworthy:
Finished 83rd in last year’s state meet
Took fifth at area and 14th at county
Coach Ben Dehnke’s take: “Marshall is a reserved, thoughtful kid who is also a respected leader on our team. This will be his third year as a part of our varsity team, and he sets a great example for his teammates both in his work ethic and how he approaches his tasks as a student-athlete. After a solid junior year, I know that he is excited about contributing as a part of this 2022 team, which should be the best one we’ve had in a few years.”
Name: Carter Dehnke
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @CarterDehnke
5K PR: 16:42
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Luke Kalarickal
Favorite course to run: Carrollton
Least favorite course to run: Wingfoot
Favorite running shoes: Brooks Glycerin 19
Favorite meal after a race: Waffle House
Favorite teacher: Mr. Erwin
Dream job: Engineer
Noteworthy:
Placed 44th at last season’s state meet
Finished sixth at region
Coach Ben Dehnke’s take: “Carter is one of our top returners from the 2021 cross country season, and he really broke through during the 2022 track season. His confidence and physical abilities have continued to develop over the summer, and he’s in great shape right now. Carter is very competitive, and really cares about our team success, so I know he is looking forward to playing his part on one of the best teams we’ve had in a long time.”
Name: Chance Jones
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @Chance_Jones1
5K PR: 16:58 on Starr’s Mill course
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Luke Kalarickal
Favorite course to run: State
Least favorite course to run: State
Favorite running shoes: Anything Adidas
Favorite meal after a race: Wings
Favorite teacher: Mr. Jackson
Dream job: Cybersecurity or marine biology
Noteworthy:
Took 46th at last season’s state meet
Was ninth at region and 20th at county
Coach Matt King’s take: “Chance is an incredible athlete to work with. His last cross country season was an adjustment to our Georgia schedule but quickly he broke out and by track was rolling. Chance is a hard worker in everything he does and has become a team leader very quickly. I do not think we have seen how fast he can run and I am looking forward to watching him continue to improve this fall and next spring.”
Name: Luke Kalarickal
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Auburn, Mercer, Augusta
Twitter handle: @lukekalarickal
5K PR: 15:31
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Archer’s Steven McCartney
Favorite course to run: Asics Invitational
Least favorite course to run: Carrollton
Favorite running shoes: Nike Infinity Run
Favorite meal after a race: My mom’s chicken curry
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Sanderson
Dream job: Orthodontist
Noteworthy:
Placed 19th at state for the state champion Hawks last season
Was fourth at the region meet and sixth at county
Coach Andy Christie’s take: “Luke joined the cross country team last year after running track as a freshman and sophomore. He had an amazing debut season, finishing sixth at county, fourth at region and 19th at state to help the team win the state championship. This track season he made a huge leap to run 1:58, 4:23 and 9:24, and helped us smash all our distance relay school records. He placed fifth at state in the 3,200, helped our 4 by 800 place third and also qualified in the 1,600. Now Luke has his sights set on big goals for his senior year, and with the determination and leadership he shows on a daily basis, I know he will do his best to reach them. Luke is a fierce competitor, excellent student, an amazing captain and an all-around exemplary example of what we want from a member of our team. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this season. With this being the first year he has run year-round, I think he has just scratched the surface of his potential.”
Name: Steven McCartney
School: Archer
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @SteveGhuy_
5K PR: 15:48
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Luke Kalarickal
Favorite course to run: Horse Park
Least favorite course to run: Athens Christian
Favorite running shoes: Brooks
Favorite meal after a race: Pizza
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ferguson
Dream job: Sports physician
Noteworthy:
Finished eighth at the state meet last season
Was runner-up in region and fourth at county
Coach John McCartney’s take: “Steven’s best two cross country races in 2021 were his fourth-place finish at the county meet and his eighth-place finish at the state meet. He was the top returning Gwinnett runner at both championship events. As team captain this season, Steven will try to lead Archer’s young boys team by example during all practices and races.”
Name: Charlie “Chuck” Thomas
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
5K PR: 16:25
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Luke Kalarickal
Favorite course to run: Carrollton
Least favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Favorite running shoes: Hoka Clifton 8
Favorite meal after a race: All-Star Special, eggs over medium, bacon well done, regular waffle, regular toast, hashbrowns scattered and a chocolate milk from Waffle House
Favorite teacher: Mr. Powers
Dream job: Astronomer
Noteworthy:
Finished 14th at state last season
Took fourth at region and was 23rd at county
Coach Ben Dehnke’s take: “Chuck has developed into an exceptional athlete. He really broke out his sophomore year of cross country, and he’s our top returner by time and place at the state meet in November. Chuck is a gritty competitor, and he has had a really good summer of training. I know that he is most looking forward to playing a key part on our 2022 team, which should be one of the best we’ve had in a long time here at Brookwood.”
GIRLS
Name: Kyra Andrews
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
5K PR: 18:42
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Emily Cragin of Archer
Favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park or Carrollton
Least favorite course to run: Carrollton (love/hate relationship)
Favorite running shoes: Hoka One One Arahi 5
Favorite meal after a race: Either Maximo’s or Jerusalem Bakery
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Gayle Vann (piano teacher)
Dream job: Definitely somewhere in medicine, maybe neurology
Noteworthy:
Placed eighth at state last season
Was region champion and county runner-up
Coach Nathaniel Brooks’ take: “I could not be prouder and more excited for Kyra in her senior season. Kyra is a shining example of an exceptional student-athlete that represents Norcross High School. She is a true team leader that has put in the work to help build a successful team around her. She is looking forward to finishing her senior year with the best team finish the Norcross girls cross country team has ever had.”
Name: Emily Cragin
School: Archer
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: Don’t have one
5K PR: 19:17
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Allie Wardle
Favorite course to run: Coach Wood
Least favorite course to run: NEGA Championships
Favorite running shoes: Hoka Clifton 8
Favorite meal after a race: Chick-fil-A
Favorite teacher: Mr. Zirbel (AP World History, AP Psychology)
Dream job: Travel nurse
Noteworthy:
Placed 20th at last season’s state meet
Was region runner-up and fifth at county
Coach John McCartney’s take: “Emily made a big breakthrough during her junior cross country season. Her 20th-place finish in the 7A state meet gave her much needed confidence that she can compete on a higher level. She has worked her way back from a major femur injury that occurred in March. She has diligently seen to it that she does all the necessary steps to make it back into even a better fitness level. Her focus and the focus of her coach will be to peak for the state meet. She also looks forward to being a great captain for Archer’s extremely young girls team.”
Name: Macy Felton
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
5K PR: 19:34
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Kyra Andrews
Favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Least favorite course to run: I don’t have one!
Favorite running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2
Favorite meal after a race: Eggo Waffles
Favorite teacher: Kelsey Gantz
Dream job: Neurosurgeon
Noteworthy:
Fourth at last season’s region meet
Seventh at state in 1,600, as well as county and region champion, in track and field
Coach Lauren Harrison’s take: “Macy has continued to come into her own as a stellar athlete over the past year. She emerged during last cross country season, but really broke through as a county leader during track season. This summer, she has put in the work to set her up for an incredible senior season. Macy is truly a leader on and off the course and we can’t wait to see what she does this year.”
Name: Haley Primm
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: None
5K PR: 18:48
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Brookwood’s Allie Wardle
Favorite course to run: Coach Wood
Least favorite course to run: Carrollton
Favorite running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2
Favorite meal after a race: Anything pasta or Mexican
Favorite teacher: Dr. Davidson, Latin
Dream job: Industrial design or interior design
Noteworthy:
Placed 13th at the state meet last season
Took third at region and ninth at county
Coach Mike Demarest’s take: “Haley was right on the cusp of the truly elite in cross country as she finished just outside the top 10 at state but was sub 20 minutes. This year, our goal is top 10 at state and for her to take over as a true senior leader on our squad. She’s one of the nicest people you’ll meet, and I’m very excited to see how she caps off her high school cross country career. From a coaching standpoint, I just hope I don’t mess her up.”
Name: Evelyn Schlitz
School: Mill Creek
Class: Sophomore
College choice: Ave Maria
5K PR: 20:21
Favorite course to run: Conyers Horse Park
Favorite running shoes: Brooks Glycerin
Favorite meal after a race: Spaghetti noodles with olive oil and regular salt, garlic salt and onion salt
Favorite teacher: Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Gifford
Dream job: Lawyer
Noteworthy:
Finished 43rd at last season’s state meet
Placed sixth at region
Coach Andy Christie’s take: “Evelyn had a solid first year of high school and was able to learn from outstanding senior leadership. Now she gets the opportunity to step up and be our top runner. She wasn’t entirely healthy at the end of track but this summer her training has been excellent. She has an inner drive to improve and be the best runner she can be, and I’m excited to see what this season holds for her. She has a fun personality and adds a lot of laughs and encouragement to our team.”
Name: Allie Wardle
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
5K PR: 18:47
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team: Haley Primm and Kyra Andrews
Favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Least favorite course to run: Jekyll Island
Favorite running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speeds
Favorite meal after a race: Chipotle
Favorite teacher: Mr. Thomas
Dream job: Pediatric nurse
Noteworthy:
Was 18th at last season’s state meet, as well as second at region and fourth at county
2021 Daily Post Runner of the Year
Coach Lauren Harrison’s take: “Allie has continued to be a consistent frontrunner in Gwinnett running and this year is no different. Distance running takes prowess in both physical and mental strength and the past year has been one of growth in both areas for Allie. She has put in the work this summer to make her final season her best one yet.”
Scenes from the Super Six Cross Country photo shoot with Norcross senior Kyra Andrews. (Photos: Dale Zanine) Click for more.
