Brookwood's Kenneth Jett, left, and Buford's Rylan Ibold compete during the 113-pound weight class at the Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Armond Jones, Sr., Mountain View

Finished the season a perfect 22-0, including taking the 182-pound championship in Class AAAAAAA at the GHSA's State Traditional Meet after finishing as runner-up at 152 as a sophomore and third at 170 as a junior last year. Was not taken down at all during the 2021-22 season

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Beuglas, Buford

The veteran coach led the Wolves to a sweep of the Class AAAAAA State Traditional and Duals Championships in 2022. It was the fourth such sweep for Buford (two in AAAAA and the last two in AAAAAA) in the past six seasons since Beuglas, who also led Archer to four state title sweeps and Parkview to two more, became coach in 2016

FIRST TEAM

106: Rylan Ibold, Soph., Buford

39-3, Class AAAAAA state champion; Gwinnett Co. champion at 113

113: Kieron McCormick, Fr., Buford

32-5, placed third in the Class AAAAAA state meet

120: Maddox McArthur, Fr., Buford

47-4, Class AAAAAA state champion; Gwinnett Co. champion

126: Drew Gorman, Fr., Buford

49-4, Class AAAAAA state champion; Gwinnett Co. champion

132: Tyler Henley, Sr., Buford

38-8, placed fourth in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. runner-up (injury default)

138: Gavin Pope, Soph., Buford

34-5, placed third in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion

145: J.T. McCullough, Jr., Buford

42-14, placed fourth in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion

152: Dominic Bambinelli, Fr., Mill Creek

42-2, Class AAAAAAA state champion

160: Florin Myndresku, Sr., Archer

8-2, placed third in Class AAAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion

170: Kiernan Sherwood, Sr., North Gwinnett

43-3, placed third in the Class AAAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion

182: Aaron Riner, Soph., Buford

32-6, placed third in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion

195: Richard Ransom, Sr., Collins Hill

8-4, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up

220: John Dutton, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

Gwinnett Co. champion

285: Damion Clark, Sr., South Gwinnett

9-1, placed third in the Class AAAAAAA state meet

SECOND TEAM

106: Kenneth Jett, Fr., Brookwood

113: Gilbert Balbuena, Fr., Brookwood

120: Cabe Doker, Jr., Lanier

126: Tyson Wilson, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

132: Banks Bitterman, Jr., Mill Creek

138: Grant Turner, Fr., Mill Creek

145: Daviel Abreu, Sr. Mountain View

152: Talen Thompson, Sr., Buford

160: Grayson Santee, Soph., Buford

170: Conor McCloskey, Fr., Buford

182: Trent Debow, Jr., Wesleyan

195: Ryan Ackovic, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

220: Trelain Maddox, Soph., Buford

285: Sam Rwibuka, Jr., Archer

