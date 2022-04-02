WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Armond Jones, Sr., Mountain View
Finished the season a perfect 22-0, including taking the 182-pound championship in Class AAAAAAA at the GHSA's State Traditional Meet after finishing as runner-up at 152 as a sophomore and third at 170 as a junior last year. Was not taken down at all during the 2021-22 season
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Beuglas, Buford
The veteran coach led the Wolves to a sweep of the Class AAAAAA State Traditional and Duals Championships in 2022. It was the fourth such sweep for Buford (two in AAAAA and the last two in AAAAAA) in the past six seasons since Beuglas, who also led Archer to four state title sweeps and Parkview to two more, became coach in 2016
FIRST TEAM
106: Rylan Ibold, Soph., Buford
39-3, Class AAAAAA state champion; Gwinnett Co. champion at 113
113: Kieron McCormick, Fr., Buford
32-5, placed third in the Class AAAAAA state meet
120: Maddox McArthur, Fr., Buford
47-4, Class AAAAAA state champion; Gwinnett Co. champion
126: Drew Gorman, Fr., Buford
49-4, Class AAAAAA state champion; Gwinnett Co. champion
132: Tyler Henley, Sr., Buford
38-8, placed fourth in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. runner-up (injury default)
138: Gavin Pope, Soph., Buford
34-5, placed third in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion
145: J.T. McCullough, Jr., Buford
42-14, placed fourth in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion
152: Dominic Bambinelli, Fr., Mill Creek
42-2, Class AAAAAAA state champion
160: Florin Myndresku, Sr., Archer
8-2, placed third in Class AAAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion
170: Kiernan Sherwood, Sr., North Gwinnett
43-3, placed third in the Class AAAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion
182: Aaron Riner, Soph., Buford
32-6, placed third in the Class AAAAAA state meet; Gwinnett Co. champion
195: Richard Ransom, Sr., Collins Hill
8-4, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up
220: John Dutton, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
Gwinnett Co. champion
285: Damion Clark, Sr., South Gwinnett
9-1, placed third in the Class AAAAAAA state meet
SECOND TEAM
106: Kenneth Jett, Fr., Brookwood
113: Gilbert Balbuena, Fr., Brookwood
120: Cabe Doker, Jr., Lanier
126: Tyson Wilson, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
132: Banks Bitterman, Jr., Mill Creek
138: Grant Turner, Fr., Mill Creek
145: Daviel Abreu, Sr. Mountain View
152: Talen Thompson, Sr., Buford
160: Grayson Santee, Soph., Buford
170: Conor McCloskey, Fr., Buford
182: Trent Debow, Jr., Wesleyan
195: Ryan Ackovic, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
220: Trelain Maddox, Soph., Buford
285: Sam Rwibuka, Jr., Archer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.