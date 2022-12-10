Co-Players of the Year: Joya Screen, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Region 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year had 500 kills, 268 digs, 40 blocks and 44 aces for state semifinal team
Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford, Sr.
Region 8-AAAAAAA Player of the Year had 465 kills, 291 digs and 68 aces for state championship team
Coaches of the Year: Christina Lecoeuvre, Buford
Led the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state championship in their first season in Georgia’s largest classification
Rachel Vanderpol, Greater Atlanta Christian
Led the Spartans to their second straight state championship, and their first in Class AAAAA
First Team
• Sydney Austin, Buford, Sr.
Had 346 kills, 73 blocks, 65 aces
• Maddie Burrough, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Had 855 assists, 70 aces, 40 kills, 220 digs
• Callie Chapman, Providence Christian, Sr.
Had 108 aces, 70 kills, 42 blocks, 973 assists, 246 digs
• Polly Cummings, Buford, Sr.
Had 956 assists, 109 digs, 30 blocks
• Lauren Marschke, Norcross, Soph.
Had 350 kills, 250 digs
• Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Had 398 kills, 35 aces, 382 digs
• Katherine Mollette, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Region Defensive Player of the Year had 547 digs, 57 assists, 44 aces
• Gracie Rose, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Gwinnett 6A-A Player of the Year had 420 kills, 295 digs, 58 aces
• Hannah Sanders, Brookwood, Sr.
Region Player of the Year had 297 kills, 89 blocks, 124 digs
• Abby Taylor, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Had 753 assists, 65 aces, 71 kills, 155 digs
• Lauren Van Wie, Wesleyan, Sr.
Region Player of the Year had 400 digs, 54 aces
• Natalie Wilhoit, Mountain View, Sr.
Had school-record 390 kills, 213 digs, 63 aces
Second Team
Avery Daum, Wesleyan, Jr.
Ainsley Gardner, Parkview, Jr.
Alaina Giordano, Norcross, Sr.
Imani Howell, Archer, Soph.
Reign Jarin, Lanier, Sr.
Ryan Jeremiah, Providence Christian, Sr.
Eva McLean, Lanier, Jr.
Naya Ohuabunwa, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Kate Scheessele, Lanier, Sr.
Janie Stinchcomb, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Brooke Thao, Hebron Christian, Soph.
Cadence Thomas, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Third Team
Sofia Angel, Collins Hill, Jr.
Anna Askue, Dacula, Jr.
Dylan Cummings, Buford, Sr.
Victoria Davenport, Duluth, Sr.
Cailyn Hollinquest, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Kayla Matthews, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Melaina McKelvey, Mountain View, Soph.
Sara Marie Miller, Wesleyan, Soph.
Lily Owenby, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Kate Phelan, Brookwood, Jr.
Ava Scott, Mill Creek, Jr.
Ella Xiong, Dacula, Jr.
