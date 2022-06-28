DSC_7753.jpg
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Nia Wilson, second from left, races to first in the 100-meter dash at the state meet.

 Katie’s Images

Girls Runner of the Year: Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Second in Class AAAAAAA in the 100-meter dash in 11.44 seconds and in the 200 in 23.67; region champion in 100 and 200; county champion in 100

Girls Field Performer of the Year: Imani Washington, Wesleyan, Sr.

Class A Private state champion in the discus at 134 feet, 8 inches and the shot put at 45-11 1/2, the No. 1 shot put performance in the state this season; area champ in shot put and discus

Girls Coach of the Year: Candler Baxley, Wesleyan

Led the Wolves to a state runner-up finish in Class A Private

First Team

100: Nia Wilson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

AAA state champion in 100; state champion in 200

200: Sydney Harris, Buford, Jr.

Third in AAAAAA; second at state in 400

400: Serena Tate, Brookwood, Soph.

AAAAAAA state champion

800: Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

AAAAAAA state champion

1,600: Macy Felton, Brookwood, Jr.

Seventh in AAAAAAA

3,200: Emma Geaney, Parkview, Sr.

Eighth in AAAAAAA

100 hurdles: Camryn King, Archer, Sr.

Third in AAAAAAA

300 hurdles: Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.

Third in AAAAAAA

High jump: Aiya Webb, Buford, Fr.

AAAAAA state champion

Long jump: Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, Jr.

Second in AAAAAAA; 14th at state in triple jump

Triple jump: Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, Sr.

Second in A Private; second at state in 100 hurdles; fourth at state in 300 hurdles

Pole vault: Libby Jackson, Hebron Christian, Jr.

A Private state champion; county champion

Shot put: Sha’nyia Woolery, Berkmar, Sr.

AAAAAAA state champion

Discus: Autumn Clark, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

AAA state runner-up

Second Team

100: Isabella Rodriguez, Hebron Christian, Sr.

200: Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, Jr.

400: Taylor Watkins, Discovery, Sr.

800: Morgan Collins, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

1,600: Kyra Andrews, Norcross, Jr.

3,200: Brooke Browning, Hebron Christian, Sr.

100 hurdles: Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, Sr.

300 hurdles: Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, Sr.

High jump: Danah Nembhard, Dacula, Soph.

Long jump: Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, Sr.

Triple jump: Malia Melton, Hebron Christian, Sr.

Pole vault: Emmy Miner, Archer, Jr.

Shot put: Christianne Akintayo, Archer, Soph.

Discus: Alana Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

