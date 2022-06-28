Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: June 28, 2022 @ 7:26 pm
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Nia Wilson, second from left, races to first in the 100-meter dash at the state meet.
Girls Runner of the Year: Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Second in Class AAAAAAA in the 100-meter dash in 11.44 seconds and in the 200 in 23.67; region champion in 100 and 200; county champion in 100
Girls Field Performer of the Year: Imani Washington, Wesleyan, Sr.
Class A Private state champion in the discus at 134 feet, 8 inches and the shot put at 45-11 1/2, the No. 1 shot put performance in the state this season; area champ in shot put and discus
Girls Coach of the Year: Candler Baxley, Wesleyan
Led the Wolves to a state runner-up finish in Class A Private
First Team
100: Nia Wilson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
AAA state champion in 100; state champion in 200
200: Sydney Harris, Buford, Jr.
Third in AAAAAA; second at state in 400
400: Serena Tate, Brookwood, Soph.
AAAAAAA state champion
800: Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
1,600: Macy Felton, Brookwood, Jr.
Seventh in AAAAAAA
3,200: Emma Geaney, Parkview, Sr.
Eighth in AAAAAAA
100 hurdles: Camryn King, Archer, Sr.
Third in AAAAAAA
300 hurdles: Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.
High jump: Aiya Webb, Buford, Fr.
AAAAAA state champion
Long jump: Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, Jr.
Second in AAAAAAA; 14th at state in triple jump
Triple jump: Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, Sr.
Second in A Private; second at state in 100 hurdles; fourth at state in 300 hurdles
Pole vault: Libby Jackson, Hebron Christian, Jr.
A Private state champion; county champion
Shot put: Sha’nyia Woolery, Berkmar, Sr.
Discus: Autumn Clark, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
AAA state runner-up
Second Team
100: Isabella Rodriguez, Hebron Christian, Sr.
200: Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, Jr.
400: Taylor Watkins, Discovery, Sr.
800: Morgan Collins, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
1,600: Kyra Andrews, Norcross, Jr.
3,200: Brooke Browning, Hebron Christian, Sr.
100 hurdles: Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, Sr.
300 hurdles: Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, Sr.
High jump: Danah Nembhard, Dacula, Soph.
Long jump: Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, Sr.
Triple jump: Malia Melton, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Pole vault: Emmy Miner, Archer, Jr.
Shot put: Christianne Akintayo, Archer, Soph.
Discus: Alana Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
