Player of the Year: Bella Faw, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Tennessee signee hit .547 with seven home runs, 41 RBIs, 14 doubles, 37 runs and 11 stolen bases
Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Duncan, Buford, Sr.
Clemson signee went 13-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 103 strikeouts to six walks in 87 innings; also hit .325 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs
Coaches of the Year: Trent Adams, Buford
Led his team to the Class AAAAAAA state title
Mary Blalock, Wesleyan
Led her team to the Class AAA state title
First Team
• Taylor Anderson, Archer, Sr.
Diamond Club Defensive Player of the Year hit .436 with 34 stolen bases, 35 runs, 11 RBIs, four triples, two doubles
• Ahmari Braden, Mountain View, Sr.
Hit .444 with 11 RBIs, 26 runs, 18 stolen bases
• Macey Cintron, Wesleyan, Jr.
Went 16-0 as a pitcher with a 0.94 ERA, 131 strikeouts in 97 innings; hit .480 with five home runs, 39 RBIs, 12 doubles
• Emily Digby, Dacula, Sr.
Hit .387 with eight home runs, 22 RBIs, seven doubles, 38 runs
• Carrie Green, Grayson, Jr.
Diamond Club Offensive Player of the Year hit .525 with 16 RBIs, 47 runs, eight doubles, four triples, 44 stolen bases
• Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Hit .471 with six home runs, 15 RBIs, 23 runs, 16 stolen bases
• Olivia Howard, Dacula, Sr.
Hit .432 with four home runs, 31 RBIs, 11 doubles, 11 runs
• Ella Janish, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Hit .426 with two home runs, 34 RBIs, 19 runs, six doubles
• Ryley Kutter, Wesleyan, Sr.
Went 16-2 as a pitcher with a 1.02 ERA, 160 strikeouts in 110 innings, hit .354 with three home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 doubles
• Thalia Martin, Brookwood, Sr.
Hit .453 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, 41 runs, 16 stolen bases
• Adriana Martinez, Buford, Jr.
Hit .388 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs
• Nia McKnight, Grayson, Jr.
Hit .434 with 47 RBIs, 37 runs, six doubles, three triples, 42 stolen bases
• Kamryn Munson, Collins Hill, Jr.
Hit .426 with 13 home runs, 30 RBIs, 26 runs
• Victoria Na, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Pitched for a 13-3 record, a 1.02 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings; also hit .375 with 12 RBIs, seven doubles
• Madison Pickens, Buford, Jr.
Hit .415 with two home runs, 22 RBIs, 23 stolen bases
• McKenzie Pickens, Buford, Jr.
Hit .393 with six home runs, 27 RBIs, 20 stolen bases
• Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek, Sr.
Hit. .506 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, 12 doubles, 2 triples, .589 on-base percentage
• Caroline Stanton, Buford, Fr.
Hit .425 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs; went 11-0 as a pitcher with a 0.79 ERA, 94 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings
Second Team
Shayla Bahr, Wesleyan, Fr.
Tavye Borders, Buford, Jr.
Lauren Brister, Parkview, Sr.
Aria Davis, Mill Creek, Jr.
Jaylah Jarrell, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Mia Johnson, Archer, Fr.
Olivia Kotowski, Parkview, Jr.
Annake Meadows, Archer, Soph.
Christina McCoy, Wesleyan, Sr.
Monroe Oglesby, Collins Hill, Sr.
Amber Reed, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Anna Reeves, Providence Christian, Sr.
Olivia Rogozinski, Brookwood, Sr.
Britt Sissom, Hebron Christian, Fr.
Kendall Smiley, Duluth, Sr.
Sarah Kate Sportsman, Mountain View, Soph.
Avery Tucker, Wesleyan, Fr.
Emma Grace Williams, Buford, Jr.
Third Team
Emma Castorri, Buford, Sr.
Rachel Clark, Brookwood, Sr.
Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, Sr.
Kelley Feigen, Seckinger, Jr.
Saige Herbst, Dacula, Soph.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian, Soph.
Kyla Maxwell, Parkview, Sr.
Jessica Newsom, Brookwood, Sr.
Katie Perry, Providence Christian, Soph.
Braelyn Queen, Parkview, Jr.
Isabel Rettiger, Buford, Soph.
Addison Smith, Archer, Fr.
Lea Smith, Norcross, Sr.
Morgan Smith, Hebron Christian, Jr.
Sydney Spayd, Dacula, Sr.
Milan Torres, Seckinger, Fr.
Marjee Williams, Wesleyan, Jr.
Sarah Wren, Wesleyan, Soph.
