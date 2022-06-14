Player of the Year: Sydney Hrehor, Providence Christian, Sr.

Despite having her senior season cut short by her second surgery in three years related to a skeletal condition, Hrehor, who will attend and play tennis at Mississippi State beginning in August, amassed a 16-1 record at No. 1 singles for the Storm in a dominant spring

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Sykes, Wesleyan

Like he did with the Wesleyan boys team, Sykes put all the pieces from a young roster together in his line-up and guided the Wolves to the Class A Private state championship. It is the fourth state title for the Wesleyan girls and the first since 2016

FIRST TEAM

SINGLES

Taylor Aycock, Buford, Soph.

13-7 at No. 1 singles

Elena Duva, Norcross, Soph.

Undefeated at No. 1 singles

Jaelyn Smith, Lanier, Sr.

16-0 at No. 1 singles; career record 64-1, Lanier’s all-time career wins leader

DOUBLES

Nicole Eigbedion, Jr./Cate Gemmell, Sr., North Gwinnett

10-2 together at No. 1 doubles, undefeated in Gwinnett, undefeated in the state playoffs

Jenna Herren, Sr./Matea Andelic, Fr., Brookwood

9-2 together at No. 1 doubles; undefeated in Region 4-AAAAAAA play

SECOND TEAM

SINGLES

Janelle Roberts, North Gwinnett, Fr.

Lauren Tucker, Wesleyan, Fr.

Tiffani Vlahova, North Gwinnett, Soph.

DOUBLES

Caroline Scott, Jr./Oliva Noel, Fr., Wesleyan

Dekota Taylor, Jr./Brooklyn Colavito, Fr., Mill Creek

THIRD TEAM

SINGLES

Lauren Anderson, North Gwinnett, Fr.

Kayla Bui, Mill Creek, Soph.

Jaala Screws, Brookwood, Soph.

DOUBLES

Kylie McCammon, Sr./Delaney Richards, Soph., Buford

Nyla Warner, Soph./MacKenzie Maxa, Jr., Greater Atlanta Christian

