Player of the Year: Sydney Hrehor, Providence Christian, Sr.
Despite having her senior season cut short by her second surgery in three years related to a skeletal condition, Hrehor, who will attend and play tennis at Mississippi State beginning in August, amassed a 16-1 record at No. 1 singles for the Storm in a dominant spring
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Sykes, Wesleyan
Like he did with the Wesleyan boys team, Sykes put all the pieces from a young roster together in his line-up and guided the Wolves to the Class A Private state championship. It is the fourth state title for the Wesleyan girls and the first since 2016
FIRST TEAM
SINGLES
Taylor Aycock, Buford, Soph.
13-7 at No. 1 singles
Elena Duva, Norcross, Soph.
Undefeated at No. 1 singles
Jaelyn Smith, Lanier, Sr.
16-0 at No. 1 singles; career record 64-1, Lanier’s all-time career wins leader
DOUBLES
Nicole Eigbedion, Jr./Cate Gemmell, Sr., North Gwinnett
10-2 together at No. 1 doubles, undefeated in Gwinnett, undefeated in the state playoffs
Jenna Herren, Sr./Matea Andelic, Fr., Brookwood
9-2 together at No. 1 doubles; undefeated in Region 4-AAAAAAA play
SECOND TEAM
SINGLES
Janelle Roberts, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Lauren Tucker, Wesleyan, Fr.
Tiffani Vlahova, North Gwinnett, Soph.
DOUBLES
Caroline Scott, Jr./Oliva Noel, Fr., Wesleyan
Dekota Taylor, Jr./Brooklyn Colavito, Fr., Mill Creek
