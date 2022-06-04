©Dale Zanine 2022_04_25 0047.jpg
Mill Creek's Sloan Spees in the attack during a state playoff game against North Paulding on April 25, 2022 at Mill Creek High School.

 Dale Zanine

Girls Player of the Year: Stella Allen, Brookwood, Sr.

Gwinnett Goal Club’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year and Region 4-AAAAAAA Striker of the Year had 43 goals and 18 assists, finishing her career with a school-record 126 goals and 56 assists

Girls Coach of the Year: Vince Hayes, Mill Creek

Led the Hawks to the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and a Class AAAAAAA state runner-up finish

First Team

Kaitlyn Bobo, Wesleyan, Sr.

Scored 22 goals, giving her 40 goals the past 2 seasons

Carley Borgelt, Buford, Sr.

Gwinnett Goal Club’s AAAAAA Player of the Year, 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year

Sydney Farr, Brookwood, Sr.

4-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year had 34 goals, 24 assists

Abby Graeser, Mill Creek, Jr.

Three-year starter anchored Hawks’ defense

Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett, Sr.

8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year

Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill, Soph.

Team captain, two-year starter had 29 goals

Cameryn Maddox, Shiloh, Sr.

Led the Generals with 39 goals, 23 assists

Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Three-year captain had 8 goals, 2 assists

Emma Kate Schroll, Mill Creek, Sr.

8-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year had 2 goals, 7 assists

Sarah Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

8-AAAAAAA Forward of the Year had 15 goals, 4 assists

Sloan Spees, Mill Creek, Sr.

Led the Hawks with 23 goals, 8 assists

Second Team

Victoria Bahr, Buford, Sr.

Blanca Cruz, Shiloh, Soph.

Lainey Jerding, Wesleyan, Soph.

Cieara Johnson, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.

Natalie Maguire, Norcross, Sr.

Naomi Moleka, Lanier, Sr.

Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview, Soph.

Ella Price, Parkview, Jr.

Riley Renwick, Mill Creek, Jr.

Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood, Soph.

Denver Tolson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Third Team

Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross, Jr.

Marley Camp, Parkview, Soph.

Cameron Chapman, Norcross, Fr.

B.G. Dunn, Mountain View, Fr.

Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett, Soph.

Jocelyn Hill, Grayson, Sr.

Abby Kilman, Buford, Soph.

Casey Maddox, Shiloh, Soph.

Madeline Rash, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Ella Williams, Mill Creek, Sr.

Maya Zmistowski, Mill Creek, Soph.

