Wesleyan's Anna Rae Copeland in action during the second round of the Class AAAAA-A state playoffs between the Wolves and Starr's Mill on May 2, 2022.

 Nicole Seitz

Player of the Year: A Lexi Tinker, Soph., Mill Creek

After a strong varsity debut as a freshman a year ago, Tinker did more than just avoid a sophomore slump with an even more impressive 2022 campaign, finishing with 66 goals, 17 assists, 17 groundballs, 16 draw controls and 9 caused turnovers to help the Hawks to a 15-5 record and the Area 7-6A/7A championship and advance to the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. She was also named as the Attack Player of the Year in the Gwinnett Lacrosse League Coaches’ All-County team

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Mitchell, Duluth

Mitchell continued an upward trend over the last three seasons as the Wildcats went from one win in 2020 to four wins a year ago to a 7-10 mark this spring. Those seven wins represented the most for the program since 2019

FIRST TEAM

MF Triniti Cassidy, Jr., Brookwood

107 G, 27 A

D Caylor Christman, Sr., Mountain View

Defensive Player of the Year on the Gwinnett Lacrosse League Coaches team

G Sarah Cobb, Sr., North Gwinnett

120 saves, .355 save percentage

A/MF Anna Rae Copeland, Sr., Wesleyan

71 G, 32 A, 24 GB, 86 DC, .602 scoring pct., 16 CT

D/MF Charlee Cutchins, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian

1 G, 2 A, 24 GB, 8 CT

MF Lauren Dobbs, Sr., Mill Creek

34 G, 16 A, 17 GB, 55 DC, 12 CT, selected Midfield Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches team

A Alyssa Lewis, Jr., Mill Creek

37 G, 17 A, 15 GB, 12 CT

MF Audrey LaFramboise, Sr., Wesleyan

64 G, 18 A, 23 GB, 20 CT, 56 DC, .587 shooting avg.

A Mina Muirhead, Sr., Mountain View

Named to the GDP All-County team for the first time

D/MF Skylar Mullin, Soph., North Gwinnett

13 CT, 20 GB, 2 G, 1 A

A Alexis Scoggins, Jr., Brookwood

39 G, 10 A, 54 DC

D Ashley Stidham, Soph., Brookwood

3 G

MF/A Claudia Tanksley, Sr., Parkview

83 G, 34 A, 45 GB, 85 DC, 12 CT

G Aja Thomas, Sr., Brookwood

14-4, .569 save pct., 110 saves, named Goaltender Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches team

D Kendall Wilson, Soph., Mill Creek

4 G, 3 A, 18 GB, 3 DC, 19 CT

SECOND TEAM

D Hannah Booker, Soph., Mountain View

MF Ella Fornek, Sr., Brookwood

A/MF Sofie Garrett, Jr., Parkview

A/MF Morgan Giesler, Fr., North Gwinnett

D Annabelle Lawson, Sr., Wesleyan

G Lily Nydam, Jr., Wesleyan

MF/A Jordyn Olivo, Sr., Buford

D Katie Patria, Soph., Mill Creek

A/MF Anna Ramsden, Sr., Mountain View

MF/A Lauren Teav, Jr., North Gwinnett

A/MF Amber Washkill, Sr., Archer

D Celeste Welch, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

THIRD TEAM

G Myskina Bolavong, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

A Leah Brown, Jr., Brookwood

A Megan Canavan, Fr., Buford

MF Caroline Coleman, Sr., Grayson

A Abigail Durkin, Soph., Grayson

A Gracie Flores, Sr., Duluth

D Tori Human, Sr., Parkview

MF Aislinn Pendergast, Sr., Mill Creek

D Maggie Rheudasil, Sr., Wesleyan

MF/A Tory Seaton, Jr., GAC

D Emma Stewart, Soph., North Gwinnett

D Abby Weed, Sr., Brookwood

