Player of the Year: A Lexi Tinker, Soph., Mill Creek
After a strong varsity debut as a freshman a year ago, Tinker did more than just avoid a sophomore slump with an even more impressive 2022 campaign, finishing with 66 goals, 17 assists, 17 groundballs, 16 draw controls and 9 caused turnovers to help the Hawks to a 15-5 record and the Area 7-6A/7A championship and advance to the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. She was also named as the Attack Player of the Year in the Gwinnett Lacrosse League Coaches’ All-County team
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Mitchell, Duluth
Mitchell continued an upward trend over the last three seasons as the Wildcats went from one win in 2020 to four wins a year ago to a 7-10 mark this spring. Those seven wins represented the most for the program since 2019
FIRST TEAM
MF Triniti Cassidy, Jr., Brookwood
107 G, 27 A
D Caylor Christman, Sr., Mountain View
Defensive Player of the Year on the Gwinnett Lacrosse League Coaches team
G Sarah Cobb, Sr., North Gwinnett
120 saves, .355 save percentage
A/MF Anna Rae Copeland, Sr., Wesleyan
71 G, 32 A, 24 GB, 86 DC, .602 scoring pct., 16 CT
D/MF Charlee Cutchins, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian
1 G, 2 A, 24 GB, 8 CT
MF Lauren Dobbs, Sr., Mill Creek
34 G, 16 A, 17 GB, 55 DC, 12 CT, selected Midfield Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches team
A Alyssa Lewis, Jr., Mill Creek
37 G, 17 A, 15 GB, 12 CT
MF Audrey LaFramboise, Sr., Wesleyan
64 G, 18 A, 23 GB, 20 CT, 56 DC, .587 shooting avg.
A Mina Muirhead, Sr., Mountain View
Named to the GDP All-County team for the first time
D/MF Skylar Mullin, Soph., North Gwinnett
13 CT, 20 GB, 2 G, 1 A
A Alexis Scoggins, Jr., Brookwood
39 G, 10 A, 54 DC
D Ashley Stidham, Soph., Brookwood
3 G
MF/A Claudia Tanksley, Sr., Parkview
83 G, 34 A, 45 GB, 85 DC, 12 CT
G Aja Thomas, Sr., Brookwood
14-4, .569 save pct., 110 saves, named Goaltender Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches team
D Kendall Wilson, Soph., Mill Creek
4 G, 3 A, 18 GB, 3 DC, 19 CT
SECOND TEAM
D Hannah Booker, Soph., Mountain View
MF Ella Fornek, Sr., Brookwood
A/MF Sofie Garrett, Jr., Parkview
A/MF Morgan Giesler, Fr., North Gwinnett
D Annabelle Lawson, Sr., Wesleyan
G Lily Nydam, Jr., Wesleyan
MF/A Jordyn Olivo, Sr., Buford
D Katie Patria, Soph., Mill Creek
A/MF Anna Ramsden, Sr., Mountain View
MF/A Lauren Teav, Jr., North Gwinnett
A/MF Amber Washkill, Sr., Archer
D Celeste Welch, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
THIRD TEAM
G Myskina Bolavong, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
A Leah Brown, Jr., Brookwood
A Megan Canavan, Fr., Buford
MF Caroline Coleman, Sr., Grayson
A Abigail Durkin, Soph., Grayson
A Gracie Flores, Sr., Duluth
D Tori Human, Sr., Parkview
MF Aislinn Pendergast, Sr., Mill Creek
D Maggie Rheudasil, Sr., Wesleyan
MF/A Tory Seaton, Jr., GAC
D Emma Stewart, Soph., North Gwinnett
D Abby Weed, Sr., Brookwood
