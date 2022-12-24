_DSC8601.JPG

North Gwinnett's Tori Meyer won the Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country title on Oct. 22, 2022 at the Georgia International Horse Park.

 Andrew Weathers

Runner of the Year: Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Sr.

Placed a Gwinnett-best ninth at the Class AAAAAAA state meet in 19 minutes, 57.07 seconds, as well as region champion in 19:16.00 and county runner-up in 19:25.20