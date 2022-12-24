Sun and clouds mixed. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 12:37 pm
North Gwinnett's Tori Meyer won the Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country title on Oct. 22, 2022 at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Runner of the Year: Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Sr.
Placed a Gwinnett-best ninth at the Class AAAAAAA state meet in 19 minutes, 57.07 seconds, as well as region champion in 19:16.00 and county runner-up in 19:25.20
Coach of the Year: Chad McDaniel, Wesleyan
Led the Wolves to the Class AAA state championship
FIRST TEAM
Macy Felton, Brookwood, Sr.
28th at state, third at region, third at county
Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, Sr.
16th at state, region champion, county champion
Eva Murphy, Wesleyan, Soph.
Fourth at state, third at region
Emily Rodriguez, Norcross, Soph.
12th at state, second at region, seventh at county
Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, Soph.
18th at state, region runner-up, fourth at county
Ansley Voss, Wesleyan, Soph.
Fifth at state, seventh at region
Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, Soph.
21st at state, region champion, 10th at county
SECOND TEAM
Kyra Andrews, Norcross, Sr.
Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, Jr.
Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Layla Melton, Hebron Christian, Fr.
Haley Primm, Parkview, Sr.
Ella Richards, Wesleyan, Sr.
Jillian Rovie, Brookwood, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Emily Cragin, Archer, Sr.
Citlali Diaz, Parkview, Sr.
Abigail Glover, Wesleyan, Jr.
Kate Lewis, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Zhari Maxineau, Parkview, Sr.
Destiny Osemwengie, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Kaitlyn Park, Duluth, Sr.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.