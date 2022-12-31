Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr.
Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches
Defensive Player of the Year: Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Ohio State signee totaled 68 tackles (54 solos, 40 for losses), 13 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries, and rushed 77 times for 409 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense
Coach of the Year: Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek
Led the Hawks to their first state championship, a school-record 14 wins and a state-record 70 points in the state finals
First-Team Offense
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood, Sr.
Threw for 1,654 yards and 15 TDs, and rushed for 397 yards and four TDs in eight games
RB Justice Haynes, Buford, Sr.
Rushed for 1,528 yards (12.6 per carry) and 19 TDs
RB Khyair Spain, Parkview, Jr.
Rushed for 2,377 yards (198.8 per game) and 21 TDs
WR Mike Matthews, Parkview, Jr.
Caught 48 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 TDs; had 23 tackles, 2 INTs on defense
WR Zion Taylor, Norcross, Sr.
Caught 50 passes for 819 yards and eight TDs; had two kickoff return TDs
WR Makhail Wood, Mill Creek, Sr.
Caught 57 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 TDs, had one kickoff return TD, one punt return TD
TE Lawson Luckie, Norcross, Sr.
Caught 52 passes for 660 yards and eight TDs
OL Gemyel Allen, Mountain View, Jr.
Averaged 80 percent blocking grade, 61 pancake blocks
OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, Jr.
Averaged 87 percent blocking grade, 48 pancake blocks
OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Grayson, Jr.
Averaged 88 percent blocking grade, 65 knockdown blocks, 1 sack allowed
OL Correy Mays, Brookwood, Sr.
Averaged 92 percent blocking grade, 0 sacks allowed, 6.5 knockdown blocks per game
OL Paul Mubenga, Buford, Sr.
Averaged 92 percent blocking grade, had 23 big-time blocks
ATH Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian, Jr.
Rushed for 2,547 yards (212.3 per game) and 32 TDs, threw for 1,790 yards, 18 TDs
LS Sam Lindsey, Parkview, Sr.
Three-year starter perfect on punts, PATs and FGs this season
PK Ahmed Mohamed Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Made 11 of 12 FGs with a long of 50, made 25 of 26 PATs
First-Team Defense
DL Simeon Boulware, Dacula, Jr.
Had 46 tackles, 10 for losses, 9 sacks, 32 QB hurries, 5 blocked kicks
DL Eddrick Houston, Buford, Jr.
Had 64 tackles (11 for losses), 10 sacks, 15 QB pressures
DL Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross, Sr.
Had 83 tackles, 21 for losses, 2 1/2 sacks, 6 QB hurries
LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek, Sr.
Had 70 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 QB hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 INT, 6 pass breakups, 2 special teams TDs
LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Had 69 tackles, 11 for losses, 7 sacks, 8 QB hurries
LB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross, Sr.
Had 134 tackles, 16 for losses, 3 QB hurries, 4 pass breakups, 1 INT
LB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood, Sr.
Had 129 tackles, 10 for losses, 7 sacks
LB Jalen Smith, Grayson, Sr.
Had 154 tackles, 17 for losses, 7 1/2 sacks, 12 QB hurries
DB Jalyn Crawford, Parkview, Jr.
Cornerback had 29 tackles, 3 interceptions
DB J.T. Hornick, Hebron Christian, Jr.
Had 62 tackles, 5 INTs, 657 yards, 8 TDs on offense
DB Antonio Molder II, Norcross, Jr.
Had 104 tackles, 2 INTs, 10 pass breakups
DB Brice Pollock, Shiloh, Sr.
Had 61 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 pass breakups, 3 caused fumbles, 4 receiving TDs on offense
DB Antonio White, Parkview, Jr.
Had 95 tackles, 5 INTs
ATH K.J. Bolden, Buford, Jr.
Had 43 tackles, had 422 receiving yards, 2 TDs on offense
P Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek, Sr.
Averaged 42.9 yards per punt; also was 12 of 19 on FGs, 80 of 84 on PATs
Second-Team Offense
QB Hayden Clark, Mill Creek, Sr.
RB Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek, Sr.
RB Cam Robinson, Mill Creek, Jr.
WR Andre Craig, Meadowcreek, Sr.
WR Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, Sr.
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross, Sr.
TE Anthony Miller, Duluth, Sr.
OL Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek, Jr.
OL Ben Claypole, Lanier, Sr.
OL Hadine Diaby, Grayson, Sr.
OL Miada Jones, Norcross, Sr.
OL Sean Kimani, Duluth, Sr.
ATH Myles Smith, Shiloh, Sr.
LS Aiden Wilson, Buford, Sr.
PK Sully Croker, Providence Christian, Sr.
Second-Team Defense
DL Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill, Fr.
DL Myles Parker, Brookwood, Sr.
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett, Sr.
LB Josh Anglin, Mill Creek, Jr.
LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson, Fr.
LB Ryan McKinnis, Buford, Sr.
LB Cole Mullins, Mill Creek, Jr.
LB DeMarco Ward, Duluth, Sr.
DB Santana Banner, Mountain View, Sr.
DB Trajen Greco, Mill Creek, Jr.
DB A.J. Hollman, Duluth, Jr.
DB Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, Jr.
DB Myles Woods, Grayson, Jr.
ATH Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan, Jr.
P Drew Duva, Norcross, Sr.
Third-Team Offense
QB Colin Houck, Parkview, Sr.
RB Jacob Davis, Discovery, Sr.
RB Joseph Taylor Jr., Grayson, Sr.
WR Marek Briley, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR Xavier Daisy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
WR Caden High, Grayson, Sr.
WR Tavion Jackson, Duluth, Sr.
OL Cooper Bothwell, Mill Creek, Sr.
OL Josh Haynes, Parkview, Sr.
OL T.K. Lanier, Collins Hill, Sr.
OL Nate Lee, Mountain View, Sr.
OL Charles Thorpe, North Gwinnett, Sr.
ATH Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
LS Rayne Fry, Grayson, Sr.
PK Carlos Munoz, Parkview, Sr.
Third-Team Defense
DL Cole Funderburk, North Gwinnett, Soph.
DL Justin Greene, Mountain View, Jr.
DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek, Jr.
DL Alijah Williams, Buford, Sr.
LB Jayden Bethea, Dacula, Sr.
LB Ryan Jean, Lanier, Sr.
LB Chuma Okoye, Dacula, Sr.
LB A.J. Pigford, South Gwinnett, Jr.
DB Jivan Baly, Meadowcreek, Jr.
DB C.J. Clements, Grayson, Sr.
DB Justin Content, Mill Creek, Jr.
DB Jason Harkless, Discovery, Sr.
DB Harrison Voelzke, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
ATH Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek, Sr.
P Jackson Smith, Mountain View, Sr.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Brookwood girls basketball's finals win in the Deep South Classic. Click for more.PHOTOS: Brookwood Girls Basketball wins Deep South Classic
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.