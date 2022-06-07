NICOLESEITZ89.jpg
Brookwood's Christopher Clavarino dives to save a Hillgrove penalty kick during the state playoffs on April 26, 2022.

 Nicole Seitz

Boys Player of the Year: Alex Gomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Defensive anchor at center back for the Class AAA state champions

Boys Coach of the Year: Thom Jacquet, Greater Atlanta Christian

Led the Spartans to the Class AAA state championship

First Team

Christopher Clavarino, Brookwood, Sr.

4-AAAAAAA Goalkeeper of the Year

Alex Forrand, North Gwinnett, Sr.

8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year

Carlos Garcia, Parkview, Jr.

All-state pick had 6 goals, 9 assists

Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill, Sr.

Had 16 goals, 6 assists for the region champs

Justin McLean, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

8-AAAAAA Player of the Year had 15 goals, 15 assists

Alexys Medina, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

Gwinnett Goal Club’s Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year

Adrian Moreno, Berkmar, Jr.

7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year

Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Gwinnett Goal Club’s AAAAAAA Player of the Year

Diego Pereira, Parkview, Sr.

All-state selection had 16 goals, 9 assists

Damola Salami, GAC, Sr.

Led the state champs with 35 goals

Matthew Taylor, GAC, Sr.

Scored 34 goals, including all 3 in state finals win

Second Team

Victor Aguilar, Brookwood, Jr.

Barzee Blama, Archer, Jr.

Alex Chimbanda, Norcross, Jr.

Xavier Diouf, Meadowcreek, Sr.

Lester Espinal, Meadowcreek, Jr.

Xavier Gonzalez, Collins Hill, Sr.

Nathan Montini, Buford, Sr.

Dagoberto Romero, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

Jason Salmeron, Discovery, Sr.

Jesus Sierra, Berkmar, Sr.

Carson VanHorn, Mountain View, Sr.

Third Team

Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett, Jr.

Brandon Collins, Providence Christian, Sr.

Caleb Diaz, Parkview, Sr.

Jorge Evan-Remegio, South Gwinnett, Jr.

Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek, Jr.

Ousman Jasseh, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Aidan Kresl, Wesleyan, Sr.

Roman Reynolds, Wesleyan, Jr.

Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Lucas Stevenson, Buford, Sr.

