Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 6:16 pm
Brookwood's Christopher Clavarino dives to save a Hillgrove penalty kick during the state playoffs on April 26, 2022.
Boys Player of the Year: Alex Gomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Defensive anchor at center back for the Class AAA state champions
Boys Coach of the Year: Thom Jacquet, Greater Atlanta Christian
Led the Spartans to the Class AAA state championship
First Team
Christopher Clavarino, Brookwood, Sr.
4-AAAAAAA Goalkeeper of the Year
Alex Forrand, North Gwinnett, Sr.
8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year
Carlos Garcia, Parkview, Jr.
All-state pick had 6 goals, 9 assists
Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill, Sr.
Had 16 goals, 6 assists for the region champs
Justin McLean, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
8-AAAAAA Player of the Year had 15 goals, 15 assists
Alexys Medina, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
Gwinnett Goal Club’s Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year
Adrian Moreno, Berkmar, Jr.
7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year
Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Gwinnett Goal Club’s AAAAAAA Player of the Year
Diego Pereira, Parkview, Sr.
All-state selection had 16 goals, 9 assists
Damola Salami, GAC, Sr.
Led the state champs with 35 goals
Matthew Taylor, GAC, Sr.
Scored 34 goals, including all 3 in state finals win
Second Team
Victor Aguilar, Brookwood, Jr.
Barzee Blama, Archer, Jr.
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross, Jr.
Xavier Diouf, Meadowcreek, Sr.
Lester Espinal, Meadowcreek, Jr.
Xavier Gonzalez, Collins Hill, Sr.
Nathan Montini, Buford, Sr.
Dagoberto Romero, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
Jason Salmeron, Discovery, Sr.
Jesus Sierra, Berkmar, Sr.
Carson VanHorn, Mountain View, Sr.
Third Team
Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett, Jr.
Brandon Collins, Providence Christian, Sr.
Caleb Diaz, Parkview, Sr.
Jorge Evan-Remegio, South Gwinnett, Jr.
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek, Jr.
Ousman Jasseh, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Aidan Kresl, Wesleyan, Sr.
Roman Reynolds, Wesleyan, Jr.
Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Lucas Stevenson, Buford, Sr.
