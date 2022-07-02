Player of the Year: D Davis Peek, Sr., Buford
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensemen was also named Defensive Player of the Year by the Georgia Lacrosse League coaches this spring. His value also went beyond his 14 caused turnovers, 36 groundballs and four assists to the leadership he displayed both on and off the field. Peek has signed to play collegiately with Georgia’s only Division I program at Mercer
Coach of the Year: Kevin Peek, Buford
With only six seniors, including his son Davis, Peek led a very young Wolves squad to a 17-4 record, the Area 1-6A/7A championship and a berth in the Class 6A/7A state playoffs
FIRST TEAM
FOGO Dawson Andrew, Sr., Buford
.610 face-off pct., 92 GB, 4 G, 5 A, 8 CT
D Matt Blanton, Soph., Wesleyan
43 GB, 27 CT, 1 A
FOGO Zach Blanton, Jr., Wesleyan
5 G, 44 GB, 6 CT, .708 FO pct. (192/271)
MF Jacob Clayton, Sr., North Gwinnett
One of the top two-way players in Gwinnett
D Lennon Connolly, Sr., Mill Creek
38 GB, 36 CT
A Andrew Duffy, Sr., Mill Creek
46 G, 20 A, 51 GB
MF Erik Fornek, Sr., Brookwood
38 G, 24 A, 58 GB, 7 CT, 37 face-off wins
A Cooper Jopling, Sr., North Gwinnett
59 G, 32 A, finished his career with more than 100 goals
A/MF Evan Leonardo, Soph., Buford
42 G, 38 A
LSM/D Justin Martin, Sr., Collins Hill
Voted LSM Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team
MF Jack Miller, Jr., Mill Creek
44 G, 23 A, 61 GB; Named Midfield Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team
LSM Preston Nichols, Jr. Mill Creek
48 GB, 14 CT
A/MF Jackson Rhodes, Sr., Buford
43 G, 29 A, Named Attack Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team
FOGO/MF Jack Rogers, Sr., North Gwinnett
Named FOGO Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team
MF Zack Salo, Sr., Buford
34 G, 27 A, 27 GB
MF Matthew Scruggs, Soph., Buford
36 G, 8 A, 25 GB
D Luke Warren, Jr., North Gwinnett
Physical defenseman despite relatively small size
G Brayden Williams, Jr., Mill Creek
.600 save pct.
G Quad Williams, Sr., GAC
209 saves, .570 save pct., Named Goaltender Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team
SECOND TEAM
MF Conner Barlan, Jr., Mountain View
D Allante Burley, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
G Matthew Canavan, Jr., Buford
D/LSM Joey Graham, Sr., Lanier
LSM Caleb Harris, Sr., Brookwood
A Kyle Hennelly, Sr., Mountain View
D Jameson Hynds, Jr., Buford
A Lawson Jones, Jr., Wesleyan
MF/A Nathan Landry, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
A/MF Bray Maglovsky, Jr., Mill Creek
D Carson Perry, Sr., Buford
THIRD TEAM
MF Korbin Clack, Jr., Buford
G Chandler Copenhaver, Jr., Wesleyan
D Ryan DiFrancisco, Sr., North Gwinnett
A Josh Goode, Sr., Collins Hill
FOGO Andrew Graham, Jr., Lanier
MF/A Sam Harkins, Sr., Mill Creek
D Ryan Johnston, Jr., Mill Creek
A/MF Buzzy Pressley, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
A Kyle Spence, Sr., North Gwinnett
LSM/D Robert Wholley, Sr., North Gwinnett
MF/A Nick Winter, Jr., Mill Creek
