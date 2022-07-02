x_DSC3900.jpg
Buford’s Jackson Rhodes (42) on the attack during the state semifinals against Lambert.

 Craig Cappy

Player of the Year: D Davis Peek, Sr., Buford

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensemen was also named Defensive Player of the Year by the Georgia Lacrosse League coaches this spring. His value also went beyond his 14 caused turnovers, 36 groundballs and four assists to the leadership he displayed both on and off the field. Peek has signed to play collegiately with Georgia’s only Division I program at Mercer

Coach of the Year: Kevin Peek, Buford

With only six seniors, including his son Davis, Peek led a very young Wolves squad to a 17-4 record, the Area 1-6A/7A championship and a berth in the Class 6A/7A state playoffs

FIRST TEAM

FOGO Dawson Andrew, Sr., Buford

.610 face-off pct., 92 GB, 4 G, 5 A, 8 CT

D Matt Blanton, Soph., Wesleyan

43 GB, 27 CT, 1 A

FOGO Zach Blanton, Jr., Wesleyan

5 G, 44 GB, 6 CT, .708 FO pct. (192/271)

MF Jacob Clayton, Sr., North Gwinnett

One of the top two-way players in Gwinnett

D Lennon Connolly, Sr., Mill Creek

38 GB, 36 CT

A Andrew Duffy, Sr., Mill Creek

46 G, 20 A, 51 GB

MF Erik Fornek, Sr., Brookwood

38 G, 24 A, 58 GB, 7 CT, 37 face-off wins

A Cooper Jopling, Sr., North Gwinnett

59 G, 32 A, finished his career with more than 100 goals

A/MF Evan Leonardo, Soph., Buford

42 G, 38 A

LSM/D Justin Martin, Sr., Collins Hill

Voted LSM Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team

MF Jack Miller, Jr., Mill Creek

44 G, 23 A, 61 GB; Named Midfield Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team

LSM Preston Nichols, Jr. Mill Creek

48 GB, 14 CT

A/MF Jackson Rhodes, Sr., Buford

43 G, 29 A, Named Attack Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team

FOGO/MF Jack Rogers, Sr., North Gwinnett

Named FOGO Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team

MF Zack Salo, Sr., Buford

34 G, 27 A, 27 GB

MF Matthew Scruggs, Soph., Buford

36 G, 8 A, 25 GB

D Luke Warren, Jr., North Gwinnett

Physical defenseman despite relatively small size

G Brayden Williams, Jr., Mill Creek

.600 save pct.

G Quad Williams, Sr., GAC

209 saves, .570 save pct., Named Goaltender Player of the Year on the GLL Coaches’ All-Co. team

SECOND TEAM

MF Conner Barlan, Jr., Mountain View

D Allante Burley, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

G Matthew Canavan, Jr., Buford

D/LSM Joey Graham, Sr., Lanier

LSM Caleb Harris, Sr., Brookwood

A Kyle Hennelly, Sr., Mountain View

D Jameson Hynds, Jr., Buford

A Lawson Jones, Jr., Wesleyan

MF/A Nathan Landry, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

A/MF Bray Maglovsky, Jr., Mill Creek

D Carson Perry, Sr., Buford

THIRD TEAM

MF Korbin Clack, Jr., Buford

G Chandler Copenhaver, Jr., Wesleyan

D Ryan DiFrancisco, Sr., North Gwinnett

A Josh Goode, Sr., Collins Hill

FOGO Andrew Graham, Jr., Lanier

MF/A Sam Harkins, Sr., Mill Creek

D Ryan Johnston, Jr., Mill Creek

A/MF Buzzy Pressley, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

A Kyle Spence, Sr., North Gwinnett

LSM/D Robert Wholley, Sr., North Gwinnett

MF/A Nick Winter, Jr., Mill Creek

