Peachtree Ridge golfer Richard Yang placed third in Class AAAAAAA as a sophomore.

Boys Player of the Year: Richard Yang, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.

Placed third in Class AAAAAAA with rounds of 70 and 74; shot 73 at area

Boys Coach of the Year: Andy Free, Wesleyan

Led the Wolves to fifth place in Class A Private

First Team

Rohan Gopaldas, North Gwinnett, Soph.

Tied for 22nd in AAAAAAA with rounds of 78 and 74; shot 77 at area

Sam Haynes, Buford, Sr.

Tied for 18th in AAAAAA with rounds of 75 and 77; shot 76 at area

Beau Jackson, Wesleyan, Soph.

Tied for eighth in A Private with rounds of 71 and 79; shot 75 at area

Ryan Light, Grayson, Soph.

Tied for 29th in AAAAAAA with rounds of 76 and 80; shot 72 at area

Ethan Park, Mill Creek, Jr.

Tied for 25th in AAAAAAA with rounds of 74 and 79; shot 78 at area

Andy Scott, Wesleyan, Soph.

Tied for eighth in A Private with rounds of 77 and 73; shot 79 at area

Second Team

Ben Garrison, Norcross, Jr.

Bryson Hannah, Parkview, Jr.

Josh Hemans, Mill Creek, Soph.

Alex Holcomb, Wesleyan, Soph.

Luke Moody, Providence Christian, Jr.

Hunter Phillips, Buford, Jr.

